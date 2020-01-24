MARKET REPORT
Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Expected to Reach US$ 37.25 Billion by 2025
Market Overview:
Accessibility to fresh water is essential for social, economic development, ecosystem, and human health. Increasing population is growing environmental pressure for adequate and safe water supplies, challenging economic growth. To overcome the challenge, government authorities and non-profit organizations are stressing on low environmental pollution and improving waste wastewater management. Water management for unconventional shale gas extraction is a rising issue surrounding the gas industry. Hence, reuse of produced water for hydraulic fracturing is currently addressing the concerns regarding the vast quantities of contaminants that are brought to the surface. Implementation of water management becomes essential for the shale gas industry which is driving the global water treatment chemical industry. According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the Global water treatment chemicals market was valued at US$ 23.56 Bn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.70% from 2018 to 2025, reaching US$ 37.25 Bn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the Global water treatment chemicals market in 2017.
Increasing demand from industrial and municipal wastewater treatment is driving the Global Water Treatment Chemicals market
According to UNESCO 2017, worldwide over 80% of wastewater is released to the environment without adequate treatment. Around 1.8 billion people use a source of drinking water contaminated with microorganisms, risking of contracting cholera, dysentery, typhoid, and polio. Wastage of water has become one of the major challenges for both developed and developing economies with an increase in the manufacturing industry. Numerous government and non-government organizations are actively participating to save fresh water and natural resources. For instance, average high-income countries treat about 70% of the wastewater they generate, while 38% of wastewater is only treated in upper-middle-income countries and 28% in lower-middle-income countries. Further, in low-income countries, only 8% of industrial and municipal wastewater undergoes treatment of any kind, reported by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 2017. Thereby, wastewater treatment chemicals products demand will increase globally owing to the rise in consumers awareness regarding depletion of natural resources and scarcity of freshwater in developed countries, surging the need for wastewater treatment chemicals
Biocides & Disinfectants- Fastest Growing Water Treatment Chemicals Product Type
Biocides and Disinfectants are growing rapidly with a CAGR of 6.3%, in terms of value, during the forecast period owing to the rising consumer awareness and stringent global environmental biocidal products regulations on water preservation and management. Moreover, a majority of the current population does not have access to clean water. Rising population across the globe increases the demand for clean water, which also drives the biocides and disinfectants market
North America was the largest region in the global water treatment chemicals market in 2017 with a market share of 31% and it is estimated to grow over a CAGR of over 5.38% during 2018-2025.
Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Competitive Dynamics
Companies, such as BASF SE, Solvay S.A., DowDuPont, Ecolab Inc., Suez S.A., and Baker Hughes Incorporated are the key players in manufacturing water treatment chemicals globally. In terms of product offerings, BASF SE and Ecolab Inc. are the major players in the market, providing chemicals for water treatment. Most of the major vendors in the Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market are actively focused on enhancing their offerings to meet the ongoing demand.
Detailed Report and it Segmentation: Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market
Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Key Product Analysis
Water Treatment Chemicals are segmented in various product types which include Flocculants, Coagulants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants, Scale Inhibitors, pH Adjusters and Others.
- Floculants Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% during 2018-2025. These are utilized in various industries as well, including oil & gas, food & beverage, and power generation. Flocculation for algae removal plays a major role in power generation applications. Increasing oilfield explorations and developments in the oil and gas industry are driving rising flocculation applications for separation of liquids and solid particles.
- Coagulants Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% during 2018-2025. Coagulants can be classified as organic coagulants and inorganic coagulants. The inorganic coagulants can be split into iron based coagulants and aluminium based coagulants. Iron based coagulants are used in reducing the biological decomposition products at low pH. In the removal of arsenic from water, iron based coagulants are more effective than aluminium based coagulants because of their higher affinity towards arsenic.
- Corrosion Inhibitors Market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% during 2018-2025. Corrosion inhibitors are chemical compounds that prevent or decrease the rate of corrosion of the exposed surface of metals or alloys. Corrosion inhibitors are available in solid, liquid, powder and gaseous forms. Corrosion inhibitors are largely grouped under organic and inorganic products.
- Biocides & Disinfectants is the fastest growing market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% during 2018-2025. Biocides and disinfectants are chemicals or physical agents that are used to inhibit the growth of pathogenic microorganisms. They are used to kill harmful organisms and resist bacteria and fungus. These chemicals help eliminate suspended substances or impurities from contaminated water, thereby making it suitable for domestic and industrial uses. They are useful in treating ground water, sea water, municipal drinking water, and industrial waste water.
Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market: End-Use Industry Analysis
- Municipal is the largest growing segment with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Municipalities are typically responsible for wastewater treatment and potable water creation on large scale. Municipal water treatment infrastructure, whether it is government or privately owned, requires maximum-efficiency plants to create drinking water, treat wastewater(sewage), or re-use wastewater in an environmental, economic and sustainable way.
Research Framework
1.1. Market Definition and Product Overview
1.2. Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Executive summary
- Industry Insights
4.1. Industry Ecosystem Analysis
4.1.1. Vendor matrix
4.2. Raw Material Analysis
4.3. Industry impact and forces
4.3.1. Growth drivers
4.3.1.1. Increasing demand from industrial and municipal wastewater treatment
4.3.1.2. Stringent regulation and rising concern regarding environment sustainability
4.3.1.3. Effect of shale gas exploration in water quality
Global Automotive Seat Heater Market – A comprehensive study by Key Players- Gentherm,Kongsberg,I.G.Bauerhin,Panasonic,ACTIVline,Check Corporation
Global Automotive Seat Heater Market 2020 research delivers a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The market analysis is providing details about the international markets with development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development strategies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing developments and cost structures are also analyzed. Moreover the Automotive Seat Heater industry report also contributes insights of import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.
|
Automotive Seat Heater Market Segmentation:
Automotive Seat Heater Market Segmentation by Type:
Carbon Fiber Heater
Composite Fiber Heater
Automotive Seat Heater Market Segmentation by Application:
SUV
MPV
Normal Car
The document will assist understand the necessities of customers, find out hassle areas and possibility to get higher, and assist inside the basic management technique of any enterprise. It can guarantee the success of your selling attempt, enables to reveal the patron’s opposition empowering them to be one stage beforehand and restriction losses. “Automotive Seat Heater Market Analysis and Forecast 2020- 2025” document helps the clients to take business organization choices and to recognize strategies of vital players inside the enterprise.
This Automotive Seat Heater market report provides a comprehensive analysis of: Industry overview, cost structure analysis, technical data and competitive analysis, topmost player’s analysis, development trend analysis, overall market overview, regional market analysis, consumer’s analysis and marketing type analysis.
Scope of Automotive Seat Heater Market:
The global Automotive Seat Heater market is valued at XX million US$ in 2019 and will touch XX million US$ by the end of 2025, rising at a CAGR of during 2020-2025. The intents of this study are to state, segment, and project the size of the market built on company, product type, application and key regions.
Key Focused Regions in the Automotive Seat Heater market
-
- South America Automotive Seat Heater Market (Brazil, Argentina)
- The Middle East & Africa Automotive Seat Heater Market (South Africa, Saudi Arabia)
- Europe Automotive Seat Heater Market (Spain, U.K., Italy, Germany, Russia, France)
- North America Automotive Seat Heater Market (U.S., Mexico, Canada)
- Asia-Pacific Automotive Seat Heater Market (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia)
- Detailed profiles of various key companies are covered in the report besides their business overview, strategic growth and financial data.
- Every market is studied based on their historic data from 2015 to 2019 and forecast data from 2020 to 2025.
This research classifies the global Automotive Seat Heater market by players/brands, region, type and application. It also revises the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors, customers, research results & conclusion, appendix & data source and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Points Covered in The Report:
The developing factors of the Automotive Seat Heater industry are discussed exhaustively and different sections of the market are elucidated in detail.
Wheel Jack Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends, 2019-2026
In 2018, the market size of Wheel Jack Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wheel Jack .
This report studies the global market size of Wheel Jack , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Wheel Jack Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Wheel Jack history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Wheel Jack market, the following companies are covered:
The following manufacturers are covered:
Ingetecsa
VetterTec (Moret Industries)
Ponndorf Anlagenbau GmbH
Jiangsu Grand
Shanghai Joy Light Industry Machinery (Tofflon)
Yibu Drying Equipment
Jiangsu Stord Works Ltd.
Zhengchang
Feicheng Jinta Machinery
Zhengzhou Wangu Machinery
Tieling Jingda Machinery Manufacturing
JIANGSU ZONGHENG
Jiangsuleixin Food Machinery
Fanqun Drying Equipment
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Heating Area 500 Beolow
Heating Area 500 to 1000
Heating Area 1000 Above
Segment by Application
Chemical Industry
Food Industry
Feed Industry
Starch Factory
Brewing Industry
Alcohol/Ethanol Industry
Others
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Wheel Jack product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Wheel Jack , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Wheel Jack in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Wheel Jack competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Wheel Jack breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Wheel Jack market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Wheel Jack sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Global Optical Encoders Market with Competitive Landscape, Industry Attractiveness and Key Players: Broadcom,BEI Sensors,Renishaw,Hengstler,Dynapar,Baumer Group
Global Optical Encoders Market 2020 research delivers a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The market analysis is providing details about the international markets with development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development strategies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing developments and cost structures are also analyzed. Moreover the Optical Encoders industry report also contributes insights of import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.
|
Optical Encoders Market Segmentation:
Optical Encoders Market Segmentation by Type:
Incremental Encoders
Absolute Encoders
Optical Encoders Market Segmentation by Application:
Healthcare
Machine tool
Consumer Electronics
Assembly equipment
Other
The document will assist understand the necessities of customers, find out hassle areas and possibility to get higher, and assist inside the basic management technique of any enterprise. It can guarantee the success of your selling attempt, enables to reveal the patron’s opposition empowering them to be one stage beforehand and restriction losses. “Optical Encoders Market Analysis and Forecast 2020- 2025” document helps the clients to take business organization choices and to recognize strategies of vital players inside the enterprise.
This Optical Encoders market report provides a comprehensive analysis of: Industry overview, cost structure analysis, technical data and competitive analysis, topmost player’s analysis, development trend analysis, overall market overview, regional market analysis, consumer’s analysis and marketing type analysis.
Scope of Optical Encoders Market:
The global Optical Encoders market is valued at XX million US$ in 2019 and will touch XX million US$ by the end of 2025, rising at a CAGR of during 2020-2025. The intents of this study are to state, segment, and project the size of the market built on company, product type, application and key regions.
Key Focused Regions in the Optical Encoders market
-
- South America Optical Encoders Market (Brazil, Argentina)
- The Middle East & Africa Optical Encoders Market (South Africa, Saudi Arabia)
- Europe Optical Encoders Market (Spain, U.K., Italy, Germany, Russia, France)
- North America Optical Encoders Market (U.S., Mexico, Canada)
- Asia-Pacific Optical Encoders Market (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia)
- Detailed profiles of various key companies are covered in the report besides their business overview, strategic growth and financial data.
- Every market is studied based on their historic data from 2015 to 2019 and forecast data from 2020 to 2025.
This research classifies the global Optical Encoders market by players/brands, region, type and application. It also revises the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors, customers, research results & conclusion, appendix & data source and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Points Covered in The Report:
The developing factors of the Optical Encoders industry are discussed exhaustively and different sections of the market are elucidated in detail.
