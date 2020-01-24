Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Expected to Reach US$ 37.25 Billion by 2025

Market Overview:

Accessibility to fresh water is essential for social, economic development, ecosystem, and human health. Increasing population is growing environmental pressure for adequate and safe water supplies, challenging economic growth. To overcome the challenge, government authorities and non-profit organizations are stressing on low environmental pollution and improving waste wastewater management. Water management for unconventional shale gas extraction is a rising issue surrounding the gas industry. Hence, reuse of produced water for hydraulic fracturing is currently addressing the concerns regarding the vast quantities of contaminants that are brought to the surface. Implementation of water management becomes essential for the shale gas industry which is driving the global water treatment chemical industry. According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the Global water treatment chemicals market was valued at US$ 23.56 Bn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.70% from 2018 to 2025, reaching US$ 37.25 Bn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the Global water treatment chemicals market in 2017.

Increasing demand from industrial and municipal wastewater treatment is driving the Global Water Treatment Chemicals market

According to UNESCO 2017, worldwide over 80% of wastewater is released to the environment without adequate treatment. Around 1.8 billion people use a source of drinking water contaminated with microorganisms, risking of contracting cholera, dysentery, typhoid, and polio. Wastage of water has become one of the major challenges for both developed and developing economies with an increase in the manufacturing industry. Numerous government and non-government organizations are actively participating to save fresh water and natural resources. For instance, average high-income countries treat about 70% of the wastewater they generate, while 38% of wastewater is only treated in upper-middle-income countries and 28% in lower-middle-income countries. Further, in low-income countries, only 8% of industrial and municipal wastewater undergoes treatment of any kind, reported by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 2017. Thereby, wastewater treatment chemicals products demand will increase globally owing to the rise in consumers awareness regarding depletion of natural resources and scarcity of freshwater in developed countries, surging the need for wastewater treatment chemicals

Biocides & Disinfectants- Fastest Growing Water Treatment Chemicals Product Type

Biocides and Disinfectants are growing rapidly with a CAGR of 6.3%, in terms of value, during the forecast period owing to the rising consumer awareness and stringent global environmental biocidal products regulations on water preservation and management. Moreover, a majority of the current population does not have access to clean water. Rising population across the globe increases the demand for clean water, which also drives the biocides and disinfectants market

North America was the largest region in the global water treatment chemicals market in 2017 with a market share of 31% and it is estimated to grow over a CAGR of over 5.38% during 2018-2025.

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Competitive Dynamics

Companies, such as BASF SE, Solvay S.A., DowDuPont, Ecolab Inc., Suez S.A., and Baker Hughes Incorporated are the key players in manufacturing water treatment chemicals globally. In terms of product offerings, BASF SE and Ecolab Inc. are the major players in the market, providing chemicals for water treatment. Most of the major vendors in the Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market are actively focused on enhancing their offerings to meet the ongoing demand.

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Key Product Analysis

Water Treatment Chemicals are segmented in various product types which include Flocculants, Coagulants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants, Scale Inhibitors, pH Adjusters and Others.

Floculants Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% during 2018-2025. These are utilized in various industries as well, including oil & gas, food & beverage, and power generation. Flocculation for algae removal plays a major role in power generation applications. Increasing oilfield explorations and developments in the oil and gas industry are driving rising flocculation applications for separation of liquids and solid particles.

Coagulants Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% during 2018-2025. Coagulants can be classified as organic coagulants and inorganic coagulants. The inorganic coagulants can be split into iron based coagulants and aluminium based coagulants. Iron based coagulants are used in reducing the biological decomposition products at low pH. In the removal of arsenic from water, iron based coagulants are more effective than aluminium based coagulants because of their higher affinity towards arsenic.

Corrosion Inhibitors Market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% during 2018-2025. Corrosion inhibitors are chemical compounds that prevent or decrease the rate of corrosion of the exposed surface of metals or alloys. Corrosion inhibitors are available in solid, liquid, powder and gaseous forms. Corrosion inhibitors are largely grouped under organic and inorganic products.

Biocides & Disinfectants is the fastest growing market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% during 2018-2025. Biocides and disinfectants are chemicals or physical agents that are used to inhibit the growth of pathogenic microorganisms. They are used to kill harmful organisms and resist bacteria and fungus. These chemicals help eliminate suspended substances or impurities from contaminated water, thereby making it suitable for domestic and industrial uses. They are useful in treating ground water, sea water, municipal drinking water, and industrial waste water.

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market: End-Use Industry Analysis

Municipal is the largest growing segment with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Municipalities are typically responsible for wastewater treatment and potable water creation on large scale. Municipal water treatment infrastructure, whether it is government or privately owned, requires maximum-efficiency plants to create drinking water, treat wastewater(sewage), or re-use wastewater in an environmental, economic and sustainable way.

