Global Wooden Decking Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Type,Application,Construction Type, End User and Region.

Global Wooden Decking Market was valued US$ 7.45 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach 8.60 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.81 % during a forecast period.

Global Wooden Decking MarketThe deck is a flat surface, which is able to support and withstand the weight. Wooden decking is extensively used to build patios, garden landscaping, extend living areas, railings. Numerous types of wood, are used to form a wooden decking.

Rapidly growing construction activities across the globe are some of the prominent driver behind the growth of global wooden decking market. Increasing demand for wooden decking from the application sector like commercial and residential is expected to boost the global wooden decking market. Rapid urbanization is also positively impacting the global wooden decking market. The consumer preference for prefabricated structures is increasing rapidly across the globe is expected to boom the global wooden decking market.

Pressure-treated wood is widely used in the wooden decking as it can withstand in icy and moist weather conditions. It is more durable and long-lasting, which is projected to increase the demand for pressure-treated wood across the globe. Pressure-treated wood is resistive to pests, rots, and internal decaying, which can be widely used in the commercial, residential, and industrial structures.

The Residential segment is expected to dominate the global wooden decking market. Increasing consumer preference for wood decking across the residential segment is expected to contribute the major market share in the global wooden decking market. A change in consumer lifestyle and growing consumer disposable income are expected to increase the demand for the wooden decking. Additionally, the rapid expantion of the construction industry, and increasing project for home improvement & renovation are expected to increase the demand for wooden decking in residential applications.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be a leading region in the global wooden decking market. The growth in the market is attributed to rapid urbanization. Growing consumer preferences for pouring infrastructures is expected to boost the wooden decking market growth. Additionally, developing economies are expected to contribute huge investments on commercial and industrial infrastructure, which is projected to boost the growth wooden decking market. Growing per capita income in developing economies like China and India is primarily owing to the rising spending power of the middle-class population on construction sectors.

On the other hand, North America is also estimated to share significant growth in the global wooden decking market. Growing demand for low maintenance building products is driving the growth of the market in the region. The U.S. is the main contributor in both global and North America wooden decking market. Commercial and residential structures expansions in the U.S., are expected to increase the demand for the market in the region. Additionally, growing consumer preference for green buildings and ongoing investments in commercial real estate is expected to hold a positive impact on the growth of the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global wooden decking market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global wooden decking market. Report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Wooden Decking Market

Global Wooden Decking Market, By Type

• Pressure treated wood

• Redwood

• Cedar

• Others

Global Wooden Decking Market,By Application

• Building materials

• Rails & infrastructure

Global Wooden Decking Market,By Construction Type

• Repairs & remodeling

• New decks on new constructions

• New decks on existing constructions

Global Wooden Decking Market,By End User

• Residential

• Non-residential

Global Wooden Decking Market,By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Wooden Decking Market

• West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd

• Universal Forest Products, Inc.

• Metsa Group

• Setra Group

• James Latham plc.

• Mohawk Industries, Inc.

• UPM-Kymmene Corporation

• Weyerhaeuser Company

• Universal Forest Products, Inc.

• Cox Industries Inc.

• Humboldt Redwood Company

• Mendocino Redwood Company

• Vetedy Group

• Trex Company, Inc.

• Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

• Danzer

