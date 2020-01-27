Global Yoga Blanket Market by Region, Manufacturers, Product and End Users to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2026”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 140 pages with table and figures in it.

Global PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities to 2026: By Offering (Software, Hardware and Services), By Enterprise Type (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises), By Vertical (Healthcare & Life Sciences; Government; Education; IT & Telecommunications; Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); and Others) and By Region

This report studies the PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete PC as a Service (PCaaS) market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Key Highlights

Global PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 51.34% during the forecast period 2020-2026.

Based on enterprise type, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is gaining traction in the market.

Among verticals, IT & telecommunications segment is estimated to hold the major market share over the forecast timespan.

North America is the major PC as a Service (PCaaS) market and is expected to continue its dominance in future.

Inclination of businesses towards the OPEX model rather than the CAPEX model and the significant benefits offered by PCaaS business model are key factors driving the growth of global PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market. Other benefits of PCaaS model, such as scalability and flexibility, are estimated to fuel the PCaaS demand.

High demand for PCs in several industries is a dominant force augmenting the market growth. Digital transformation is fueling the investment in PCs, security, and hosted services, and this trend is likely to create opportunities for PCaaS players in future.

North America is home to some of the leading PCaaS providers such as Dell, HP, Microsoft, and CompuCom. The providers, ranging from small businesses to multinational companies, have extensive expertise in managing the infrastructure and maintaining operations. Hence, North America holds the major share of the PC as a service market.

Companies operating in the global market are approaching various independent software players for catering to the needs of end-users. PCaaS subscription offers upgrades and maintenance of software on a timely basis at a reasonable cost, enabling companies to improve productivity and patch security flaws.

Factors such as lack of awareness in the field of PCaaS in emerging countries, and lack of product differentiation; and challenges such as security and data protection risks in BFSI are hampering the growth of market.

Global PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market Insights

The 2020 series of global PC as a Service (PCaaS) market size, share, outlook, trends and growth prospects is a comprehensive analysis on global PC as a Service (PCaaS) market conditions. Major trends shaping the near and long term future of the industry, opportunities, drivers and restraints of PC as a Service (PCaaS) market, detailed porter’s five forces analysis and competitive insights are included in the research report.

Global PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market Share by Offering

The report presents the detailed annual outlook of each offering of the PC as a Service (PCaaS) market to 2026. The report studied 3 offerings including software, hardware and services. Of these offerings, software segment is estimated to occupy major share over the forecast period.

Global PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market forecasts by Enterprise Type

The report provides detailed PC as a Service (PCaaS) market forecasts by various enterprise types including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Of these, small and medium-sized enterprises segment is forecasted to dominate the industry growth.

Global PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market Size by Vertical

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading PC as a Service (PCaaS) vertical along with annual forecasts to 2026. Various verticals that are studied in the report include healthcare & life sciences; government; education; IT & telecommunications; banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI); and others. Among different verticals, the IT & telecommunications segment occupies major share.

Global PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market Revenue by Region

The current PC as a Service (PCaaS) market size in terms of revenue across 5 regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America and Middle East & Africa are studied in the report. In addition, historic data from 2018 and annual forecasts to 2026 are also included in the research report. Globally, North America is estimated to be leading contributor to the PC as a Service (PCaaS) market.

Global PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market Analysis by Company

Top 10 leading companies in global PC as a Service (PCaaS) market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, geographical locations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and PC as a Service (PCaaS) products & services.

Global PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market News and Recent Developments

Latest news and industry developments in terms of PC as a Service (PCaaS) product expansions, acquisitions, organic & inorganic growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc are included in the report.

Scope

Long term perspective on the PC as a Service (PCaaS) industry: 2019 (base year), 2020- 2026 (forecast period)

PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market- Forecasts by Segments- Component, Organization Size and Vertical by geography.

The report provides the market outlook by 2 Product types including Cloud-based, and On-premises.

It provides the PC as a Service (PCaaS) market outlook by 3 offerings including software, hardware and services.

The research work categorizes the global PC as a Service (PCaaS) market based on enterprise type into 2 categories including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

It provides the market outlook by 6 verticals including healthcare & life sciences; government; education; IT & telecommunications; banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI); and others.

PC as a Service (PCaaS) market across countries in 5 regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South & Central America and Middle East & Africa are covered.

PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market- Strategic Analysis Review

Key strategies opted by leading players

Short to Long Term Industry Trends

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Supply side and Demand Side Drivers and Challenges

PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market- Growth Opportunities

Potential New Business Opportunities

Key Areas of Focus in forecast period

PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market- Competitive Scenario

10 companies are analysed in the report including Lenovo, Arrow Electronics, Compucom Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett-Packard Company (HP), Hemmersbach Gmbh & Co. Kg, Microsoft, Shi International Corp., Service IT Direct and Starhub.

Company Peer-to-Peer Comparison

Company Profile and SWOT Analysis

Financial Analysis

