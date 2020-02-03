Gluten Free Food Market Analysis and Forecast Study for2018 – 2028

The study on the Gluten Free Food market TMR offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the Gluten Free Food market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Top players in the market are investing in expanding their businesses to earn higher revenues. For instance, Nestle unveiled its production facility for gluten free items. The company has set up its unit in New Zealand and is expected to create new export opportunities for Maggi and Docello. However, the facility is especially designed and built for catering to the augmenting demand for gluten free products in the region. The facility is equipped with international research and development program, which will offer it a fair chance to manufacture topnotch gluten free products. Thus, efforts made by companies to focus on health needs of their consumers are expected to have high return on investment.

Global Gluten Free Food Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global gluten free food market is segmented into North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Of these regions, North America is expected to lead the global market due to a high awareness among citizens about the disadvantages of consuming gluten on a daily basis. Furthermore, the ubiquitous availability of gluten-free food products is also expected keep the region in the forefront. The increasing expenditure on packaged food items, healthier food items, and rising disposable incomes are also contributing toward increasing revenue of North America gluten free food market.

The research report also states that the high incidence of celiac disease, improved diagnostics, and better healthcare facility in North America are also likely to encourage consumers to consume gluten free food. In addition, accurate labelling of packaged food items to prevent consumers from accidently eating wrong items has also contributed toward growth of gluten free food market in North America.

Some of the key players operating in the global gluten free food market are Mrs Crimble's, Boulder Brands Inc, Dr Schar AG/SpA, Hain Celestial Group Inc., Genius Foods Ltd., and Freedom Foods Group Ltd. amongst others companies.

