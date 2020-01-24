Glycolic Acid Market 2019 Services, Key-Players, Application, Current-Trends, Demand, Industry-Size, Market-Share & Regional-Growth 2024

Assessment of the Global Geochemical Services Market

segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for unconventional gas in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the unconventional gas market for the base year 2017 and the forecast between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on type, and application segments of the unconventional gas market. Market value and volume have been provided for the global, regional, and country-level markets.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global unconventional gas market. Key players operating in the global market are Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE), Schlumberger Limited, Royal Dutch Shell plc., Chevron Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Total S.A., Halliburton Inc., Weatherford International Plc., National Oilwell Varco, BP plc., Emerson Automation Solutions, and TechnipFMC plc. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, and recent developments.

The global unconventional gas market has been segmented as follows:

Global Unconventional Gas Market, by Type

Shale Gas

Tight Gas

Coalbed Methane

Global Unconventional Gas Market, by Application

Industrial

Power Generation

Residential

Commercial

Transportation

Global Unconventional Gas Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany Russia U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of World Argentina Others



Key Takeaways

Global natural gas production stood at 3,680.4 billion cubic meters in 2017

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), global technically recoverable shale gas resources stand at 7,299 trillion cubic feet (Tcf)

North America is the leading region of the global unconventional gas market. The region constitutes more than 80% share of the global market.

North America accounted for more than 90% share of the global production of unconventional gas in 2017

According to the European Commission's Joint Research Centre, the technically recoverable potential of shale gas in the EU stands at around 16 trillion cubic meters (Tcm)

Currently, shale gas constitutes 47% share of gas production in the U.S.

