GMO Crops and Seeds Market Competitive Landscape Analysis by 2027

In 2018, the market size of GMO Crops and Seeds Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for GMO Crops and Seeds .

This report studies the global market size of GMO Crops and Seeds , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the GMO Crops and Seeds Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. GMO Crops and Seeds history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global GMO Crops and Seeds market, the following companies are covered:

Market Segmentation

In this report, the global GMO crops and seeds market is studied on the basis of crop type, trait, sales channel, and geography. On the basis of crop type, the global GMO crops and seeds market is classified into corn, soyabean, cotton, alfalfa, sugar beets, zucchini, papaya, potato, apple and others. Corn represents the leading crop type segment in the global GMO crops and seeds market. This is because large volume of corn produced in developed countries is genetically modified, which is further engineered to produce a soil bacterium which is an effective insecticide.

In terms of trait, the segments of the global GMO crops and seeds market are herbicide tolerance, insect tolerance, and other traits. On the basis of sales channel, direct sales, modern trade, e-retailers, and other retail outlets are the segments that divide the global GMO crops and seeds market in this report.

The report divides the global GMO crops and seeds market into the regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific except Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa.

On the basis of geography, North America tops among other regional markets for GMO crops and seeds vis-à-vis revenue. The regional market of North America is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the 2017- 2022 forecast period and continue to remain the most attractive regional market.

However, Europe is expected to surpass in terms of growth rate for the forecast period between 2017 and 2022.

Global GMO Crops and Seeds Market: Competitive Analysis

The report profiles leading players for GMO crops and seeds for their distinguishing business attributes and provides market share analysis of key players partaking in the global GMO crops and seeds market. Some of the leading players in the global GMO crops and seeds market are BASF SE, DOW Agrosciences LLC, KWS SAAT SE, Monsanto Co., Syngenta AG, E.l. du Poant de Nemours & Co, Bejo Zaden BV, DLF Seeds and Science, Bayer Crop Science India Ltd, Groupe Limagrain, Land O’ Lakes Inc., Sakata Seed Corp, Takii Sedds, Agreliant Genetics LLC, and Canterra Seeds Holdings Ltd.

The report includes an evaluation of stakeholder winning strategies by segmenting the global GMO crops and seeds market as below:

GMO Crops and Seeds Market, Crop Type

Corn

Soyabean

Cotton

Alfalfa

Sugar Beets

Zucchini

Papaya

Potato

Apple

GMO Crops and Seeds Market, Trait

Herbicide Tolerance

Insect Tolerance

GMO Crops and Seeds Market, Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Modern Trade

E-retailers

Other Retail Outlets

GMO Crops and Seeds Market, By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific except Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

