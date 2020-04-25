MARKET REPORT
Good Growth Opportunities in Global Rubber Adhesive Tapes Market Till 2027
Rubber Adhesive Tapes Market: Introduction
- Rubber adhesive tapes are typically used for indoor applications with low stress requirements. They generally adhere well to low surface energy substrates, and can be formulated for excellent removability. Rubber adhesives are generally found on masking tapes, carton sealing tapes, duct tapes, and lament tapes. Rubber adhesives are not tacky by nature, so it is necessary to add tackier resins to create the adhesive.
- Rubber adhesive tapes are majorly used in hot melt applications. Rubber possesses characteristics, such as high tack and peel strength, due to its ability to adhere well to several non-polar, low-energy surfaces, including polyethylene and polypropylene. These tapes possess high peel strength, versatility in a formulation, and good electrical and thermal insulation properties. The cost of rubber-based adhesive tapes is very low as compared to silicone- and acrylic-based adhesive tapes.
Key Drivers of Rubber Adhesive Tapes Market
- On the basis of application, rubber adhesive tapes can be classified into packaging, healthcare, electrical & electronics, automotive, and others. Packaging is the most dominant segment of the rubber adhesive tapes market. Increase in demand for adhesive tapes in food and non-food packaging is a major driver of the market.
- Packaging was a major end-use segment in the global adhesive tapes market in 2018. This can be attributed to the fact that almost every industry makes use of tapes for packaging products. Furthermore, increase in trend of online shopping in developing economies, is boosting the demand for retail e-commerce packaging, which in turn, requires adhesive tapes for packaging purpose.
- One of the major drivers of the rubber adhesive tapes market is the expansion of automotive industry. In this industry, tapes having adhesive properties are mainly used in the form of double-sided tapes and protection tapes. Automotive manufacturers are moving from mechanical fasteners to automotive tapes with adhesive properties to reduce weight of vehicles. Since mechanical fasteners, such as bolts and screws, increase weight of the vehicles, these products are increasingly being substituted by lightweight adhesive solutions. Thus, increase in adoption of adhesive tapes in automobile industry is expected to boost the rubber adhesive tapes market.
Different Types of Rubber Adhesive Tapes
- Two main categories of rubber adhesive tapes are natural rubber and synthetic rubber. Natural rubber adhesive tapes have generally have a high molecular weight with long polymer chains. They typically adhere to substrates and exhibit clean removability and good shear, but poor temperature resistance and ageing properties.
- Synthetic rubber adhesive tapes are often referred to as ‘hot melt adhesive’. Synthetic rubber adhesives are thermoplastics with a low molecular weight, or short polymer chains. They are more customizable than natural rubber adhesives for greater adhesion with more tack and temperature/UV ageing resistance. Synthetic rubber can be segmented into three subgroups: Hot Melt, Solvent, and Butyl rubber.
- Hot melt is a low-temperature melting plastic, which makes this adhesive have low temperature resistance. Furthermore, it ages poorly (becoming brittle) and has low UV resistance. This rubber is used for low- to medium-duty carton sealing, low-temperature splicing as well as paper core starting applications.
- Solvent rubber-based adhesives have better temperature and aging performance but still poor UV resistance. They are used for electrical and foam tapes.
- Butyl rubber-based tapes have excellent UV and aging resistance but lower mechanical strength. These tapes are used in foam tape applications and construction and plumbing applications such as pipe joints.
Restraints of Global Rubber Adhesive Tapes Market
- Volatile prices of raw materials are acting as a restraint of the rubber adhesive tapes market. Natural rubber, which is a petroleum-based derivative, is one of the basic raw materials in the manufacture of rubber adhesive tapes. Thus, it is vulnerable to fluctuations in commodity prices. This acts as a restraint of the global rubber adhesive tapes market.
Asia Pacific Expected to Hold Major Share of Global Rubber Adhesive Tapes Market
- In terms of region, the global rubber adhesive tapes market can be divided into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
- The adhesive tapes market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in demand for adhesive tapes from countries, such as India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Singapore, is projected to drive the adhesive tapes market in the Asia Pacific region. China is expected to lead the demand for adhesive tapes in the Asia Pacific region.
- The rubber adhesive tapes market in Europe is led by Germany, France, and the U.K. The market in the region is primarily driven by increase in demand from the building & construction industry in Europe.
Key Players Operating in Global Rubber Adhesive Tapes Market
The global rubber adhesive tapes market is fragmented, with market players focusing on incorporating advanced technologies to gain higher market share. These players offer a complete portfolio of products and focus on different business strategies to strengthen their market position.
Key players operating in the global rubber adhesive tapes market include:
- Swabs Tapes India Private Limited
- MBK Tape Solutions
- PPM Industries SpA
- Godson Tapes Pvt. Limited
- 3A Associates Incorporated
- 3M Company
- Tesa SE
- Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.
School Assessment Tools Market 2019 Disclosing Latest Trend and Advancements Outlook 2025
The report “School Assessment Tools Market” will be useful to get a stronger and effective Business Outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies and clients operating in several regions. The Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis Techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.
Top Companies in the Global School Assessment Tools Market:
Digital Assess, Ellucian, Educomp Solutions, Literatu, Next Education, UMeWorld, Achieve3000, CORE Education and Consulting Solutions, Curriculum Associates, Nearpod, ProProfs Quiz Maker and Others…
The School assessment tools refer to a broad category of tools and software solutions that enable teachers to quantify the performance of students. The software incorporates various metrics with the help of which a student is judged. It is an online replacement for the traditional methods of assessing student performance.
The secondary education segment dominated the market and accounted for more than 65% of the market share in terms of revenue. This segment is likely to witness moderate growth during the predicted period owing to the mass digitization of education in countries such as China and South Korea.
This report segments the market on the basis of Types are:
Tools
Software Solutions
Other
On The basis Of Application, the market is segmented into:
Secondary Education
Elementary Education
Other
Regions covered By School Assessment Tools Market Report 2019 To 2025 are:
North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, and Other).
Impact of the School Assessment Tools market report:
– Comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the market.
– School Assessment Tools market ongoing developments and significant occasions.
– Detailed study of business techniques for development of the market-driving players.
– Conclusive study about the improvement plot of market for approaching years.
– Top to bottom appreciation of market-express drivers, targets and major littler scale markets.
– Favorable impression inside imperative mechanical and publicize latest examples striking the market.
Reels and Spools Market – Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast 2020-2026
Global Reels and Spools Market 2020 report follows the in-depth knowledge of every aspect with the enormous research of is the main different parts based on the geographical region, applications, products, and other relative segments. The research study explores some of the important features of the global Reels and Spools market. The Reels and Spools market report includes a profound analysis of the competitive landscape and exhaustive company profiling of leading businesses. It provides accurate facts and figures related to the global Reels and Spools market, such as market value, volume, production, revenue, market share, and CAGR.
The report offers a brilliant, complete research study of the global Reels and Spools market. It takes into account market competition, segmentation, geographical expansion, regional growth, market size, and other factors that are important from a market expert’s point of view. Market players and stakeholders can use the information and data provided in the report to get sound understanding of the global Reels and Spools Market and the industry as well. Market figures such as BPS, CAGR, market share, revenue, production, consumption, gross margin, and price are accurately calculated with the use of advanced and reliable tools and sources. All of the leading companies included in the report are profiled, keeping in view their recent developments, business strategies, market growth, market share, and other key factors.
Global Reels and Spools Market by Major Companies:
Sonoco Products
Pentre Group
William McCaskie
P&R Specialty
Spoolon Manufacturing
ABC Plastics
Mossberg Industries
Boffi SpA
Boxy SpA
Carris Reels
Reel Options
Nortic Inc
PKR Limited
Homer & Wilson Ltd
Vikas Spool Private Limited
Comsuc Technology
Ningbo Beilun Tiaoyue Machine
The regional study offered in the report helps to become familiar with important market opportunities available in different parts of the world. The competitive analysis section of the report gives critical details about market leaders and other prominent players of the global Reels and Spools market. The report also provides Reels and Spools market structure analysis, cost structure analysis, absolute dollar opportunity analysis, manufacturing cost analysis, and other key types of analysis. The market dynamics section of the report sheds light on market drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, challenges, and other growth influence factors.
Global Reels and Spools Market Segmentation by Product:
Metal Reels and Spools
Wooden Reels and Spools
Plastic Reels and Spools
Others
Global Reels and Spools Market Segmentation by Application:
Wire and Cable
Tube and Hose
Other
Critical questions of Reels and Spools Market addressed by the report:
What are the key market drivers and restraints?
What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?
Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share?
Which region will lead the global Reels and Spools market in terms of growth?
What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future?
What are the upcoming applications?
How will the global Reels and Spools market develop in the mid to long term?
Research Methodology of Reels and Spools Market:
Our research methodology comprises three steps. The first step focuses on exhaustive primary and secondary researches, where we collect information and data on the global Reels and Spools market, the parent market, and the peer market. We then connect with industry experts across the value chain to validate our market sizing estimations, findings, and assumptions. The next step involves estimating the complete market size with the help of bottom-up and top-down approaches. The last step is about the estimation of the market size of all of the segments and sub-segments using data triangulation and market breakup procedures.
Primary Sources:
Our primary sources include but are not limited to key executives from important companies and organizations and top-level executives such as innovation and technology directors, marketing directors, VPs, and CEOs. We collect information and data from the supply as well as demand side of the global Reels and Spools market.
Secondary Sources:
As part of our secondary research, we gather key insights and information from company investor reports, annual earnings reports, press releases, government and company databases, directories, articles from recognized authors, certified journals and publications, white papers, investor presentation reports, and various other sources.
Table of Contents:
Report Overview: It includes study scope, players covered, key Reels and Spools market segments, market analysis by application, market analysis by type, and other chapters that give an overview of the research study.
Executive Summary: This section of the report gives information about key industry trends and shares market size analysis by region and analysis of global market size. Under market size analysis by region, analysis of market share and growth rate by region is provided.
Profiles of International Players: Here, key players are studied on the basis of gross margin, price, revenue, corporate sales, and production. This section gives a business overview of the players and shares their important company details.
Regional Study: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by application, market size by product, key players, and market forecast.
Key Players: This part of the report discusses about expansion plans of companies, key mergers and acquisitions, funding and investment analysis, company establishment dates, revenues of manufacturers, and their areas served and manufacturing bases.
Breakdown Reels and Spools Market by Product and Application: The review period considered here is 2013-2026.
Rigid Packaging Market By Region, Type, Application, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast, from 2018 to 2023
