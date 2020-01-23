Graduated Vials Market: Industry Demand, Growth, Analysis and Forecast

Graduated vials are the tubular container made up of ultra-pure, ultra-chemically Resistance material, and are the ideal choice for the application that requires the highest sensitivity. Graduated vials are preferred for high purity, semiconductor, and micro-samples, which needed for the accurate form or dose. It consists of measurement scaling and helps in measuring the solution and sample. Increase in healthcare awareness has led to the detection of a new fatal disease. Thus it has increased the sales of graduated vials globally. The manufactures of graduated vials are developing vials, which are more precise, leakage proof and contamination proof. Glass is the Ideal material used in the manufacturing of graduated vials, due to its eco-friendly solution, reusability, and comparatively easy to clean. It preferred due to scaling function, which notifies with the required amount of dosage. The increase in healthcare expenditure and growth in GDP is expected to increase the demand for Graduated vials during the forecast period. The increase in research and development activity in the pharmaceutical and chemical industry is also expected to increase the demand for graduated vials globally.

Graduated Vials Market: Dynamics

The graduated vials market is influenced by the increase in demand for the pharmaceutical industry as well as from the pathology and diagnostics center, globally. It used in the dosing measured for drug or other samples. The increase in the number of pathology and diagnostics centers are expected to increase the sales of the graduated vials. Communicable disease such as malaria, dengue, tuberculosis, and other such diseases, which commonly spread. To detect such disease required blood test is to be done and further, it will increase the sales of graduated vials. It has the high recycling rate as compared to other packaging solution used in the pharmaceutical industry by autoclaving and sterilizing. Graduated vials are temperature resistance, self-standing, and contamination proof, which makes it an excellent choice for the storage of pure substances. It also helps the patient to consume the required amount of medicine at the right time. The technological development in the pharmaceutical industry has also resulted in the development of pharmaceutical packaging industry, which has resulted in the innovation of graduated vials. Earlier it was just a common transparent vials, which used for the storage of chemical solution or other pharmaceutical product. It is preferred to measure single or multiple dosing and has evaluated the use of measuring tubes at a certain extent. These are the factors driving the growth of graduated vials during the forecast period.

Graduated Vials Market: Segmentation

The global graduated vials market is segmented as follows –

By glass type, the global graduated vials market is segmented into –

Borosilicate glass

Fused Silica

By product type, the global graduated vials market is segmented into –

Serum/Specialty glass vials

Screw thread glass vials

Sterile glass vials

Others

By capacity, the global graduated vials market is segmented into –

Less than 5 ml

6 – 10 ml

11 – 15 ml

15 – 20 ml

21 – 25 ml

More than 25 ml

By end-use, the global graduated vials market is segmented into –

Pharmaceutical industry

Chemical

Hospital & Healthcare

Pathology & Diagnostic center

Laboratories

Others

Graduated Vials Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe remain the prominent market for the graduated vials. It is due to high standard medical facility providence. Therefore the demand for graduated vials is expected to increase during the forecast period globally. The Asia Pacific is also expected to witness a positive growth towards graduated vials market during the forecast period due to an increase in healthcare expenditure in a developing countries such as China and India.

Recent Developments in the Global Graduated Vials Market

In June 2017, the merger took place between DURAN Group, Wheaton Industries, and Kimble to form a new global company named as DWK Life Sciences, one of the leading healthcare product manufacturers in Europe.

Graduated Vials Market: Key players

Some of the leading players operating in the global graduated vials market are as follows –