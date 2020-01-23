MARKET REPORT
Gram-Negative Bacterial Infection Market Product Development Survey 2025
Global Gram-Negative Bacterial Infection Market: Snapshot
Worldwide, antimicrobial resistance is a soaring concern for a range of diseases, especially for enteric fever, respiratory tract infections, and various infections related with gram-negative bacilli (GNB). An upsurge in antibiotic resistance is mainly due to indiscriminate and inappropriate use of antibiotics and a marked decline in the development of efficacious antimicrobial agents. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the leading federal agency focused on public health in the United States, over two million infections are caused by the antibiotic-resistant bacterial pathogens per year in the country, resulting in around 23,000 deaths.
The burden is more alarming and critical in case of infections caused by multidrug-resistant (MDR) Gram-negative bacteria. Patients with MDR Gram-negative bacterial are known to have a higher mortality rate of about 30–70%. Unarguably, they cause higher mortality rates, prolonged hospital stays, and escalated cost of treatment, particularly for patients in intensive care units.
According to the list made public by the WHO, among the various MDR Gram-negative bacterial organisms, few that pose significant reemerging threats and are of high priority include Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Acinetobacter baumannii, Enterobacteriaceae, Enterococcus faecium, Helicobacter pylori, Helicobacter pylori, Neisseria gonorrhoeae. Most of these are associated with causing urinary tract infections, nosocomial infections, and pneumonia. The mounting burden of these infections on public health, especially in emerging nations, is attributed to the rate of antibiotic resistance growing at a faster pace than the pace at which new drugs are being developed Hence, it becomes all the more mandatory that pharmaceutical companies and drug makers to actively focus on expanding the armory of novel therapeutics and accelerate clinical researches in the coming years.
Global Gram-negative Bacterial Infection: Overview
The emergence and proliferation of highly resistant gram-negative bacteria is a major concern given the limited number of antimicrobial agents that are currently available to combat these organisms. The abundant and often inappropriate use of antibiotics is further contributing to the emergence of these organisms. This is creating a pressing need for reliable and effective therapeutics for the treatment of gram-negative bacterial infection. Therefore, the rising research and development activities coupled with increasing investments are driving the global gram-negative bacterial infection market.
The research report offers insights into both existing and therapeutics under development for the treatment of gram-negative bacterial infection market. It explores the investments in the pipeline, existing practices, and the latest clinical developments pertaining to the global gram-negative bacterial infection market. It also presents a detailed description of the competitive landscape of the gram-negative bacterial infection market.
Global Gram-negative Bacterial Infection: Infection-type Segmentation
On the basis of type of infection, the global gram-negative bacterial infection market can be segmented into wound or surgical site infections, pneumonia, urinary tract infections, bloodstream infections, and meningitis. Pneumonia is the most common disease caused gram-negative bacteria followed by urinary tract infections.
According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), this disease killed 920 136 children under the age of 5 in 2015. Meningitis is also a common disease caused by these organisms. A study conducted by one of the key players in the market, Merck & Co. Inc., indicates that about 25% of the newborns who suffer from gram-negative bacteria induced meningitis die and 15% to 20% of the infants develop serious brain and nerve problems such as enlargement of ventricles, deafness, cerebral palsy, and mental retardation. The alarming rate of mortality and morbidity due to these organisms is escalating the growth of the market.
Global Gram-negative Bacterial Infection: Analysis of Treatment Options
In terms of treatment, the global gram-negative bacterial infection market can be divided into Carbapenems, Colistin, Tigecyclin, Sulbactam, Doxycycline, and Rifampin. The demand for carbapenes is high for the treatment of gram-negative bacterial infections, particularly pneumonia. Some of the most commonly used carbapenes for the treatment of pneumonia are meropenem, imipenem, and doripenem. Sulbactam is majorly used for treatment of meningititis. However, colistin, tigecyclin, doxycycline, and rifampin are used for treating every type of gram-negative bacterial infection and are, therefore, likely to be adopted more in the long run.
Global Gram-negative Bacterial Infection: Competitive Landscape
Players in the global gram-negative bacterial infection market are primarily focusing on development of more effective drugs. To put this in perspective, Prokarium Ltd. has developed Typhetec for the treatment of gram-negative bacterial infections. Currently, the drug is under phase II clinical trials and on the basis of phase I results, gram-negative bacterial infection market experts predict that this drug will be beneficial for the treatment of gram-negative bacterial infections in future and will encourage the growth of the market.
Some of the key players in the gram-negative bacterial infection market are Baxter International Inc., Sanofi-Aventis, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Nektar Therapeutics, Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., Rib-X Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Targeted Genetics Corporation.
Biological Polymer Film Market – Upcoming Opportunities by 2026
Global Biological Polymer Film Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Biological Polymer Film industry.
The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.
There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Biological Polymer Film as well as some small players.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Biological Polymer Film in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
South America (Brazil etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)
The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include
Avery Dennison
BASF Corporation (US)
BioBag International AS
Braskem
Evonik Industries AG
Toray Industries Inc.
Industria Termoplastica Pavese ITP
Innovia Films
Klockner Pentaplast
Mondi Group
NatureWorks LLC
Plastic Union
Taghleef Industries (Ti)
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
PLA films
PHB films
PHA films
PVA films
Polyamide films
Mulch films
PBAT films
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Food & beverage
Home & personal care
Medical & pharmaceutical
Agriculture
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
Important Key questions answered in Biological Polymer Film market report:
What will the market growth rate, Overview, and Analysis by Type of Biological Polymer Film in 2024?
What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Biological Polymer Film market?
What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?
Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Biological Polymer Film market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.
Who are the key manufacturers in space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin, and Market Share
What are the opportunities and threats faced by manufacturers in the global market?
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Biological Polymer Film product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Biological Polymer Film , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Biological Polymer Film in 2019 and 2015.
Chapter 3, the Biological Polymer Film competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Biological Polymer Film breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.
Chapter 12, Biological Polymer Film market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Biological Polymer Film sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Repair Market Industry Analysis Analysis 2019-2026
The global Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Repair market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Repair market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Repair market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Repair across various industries.
The Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Repair market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this field. Impact factors such as market attractiveness analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis have also been provided in the market overview section of the report in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global minimally invasive vertebral compression fracture repair market. All these factors would help the market players to gain thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario and thereby decide upon the business strategies and plans to be incurred in future for the global minimally invasive vertebral compression fracture repair market.
Buy the report at a discounted rate!!! Exclusive offer!!!
The Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Repair market report offers a plethora of insights which include:
- Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.
- Historical and future progress of the global Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Repair market.
- Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Repair market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.
- Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Repair market.
- Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Repair market.
The Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Repair market report answers important questions which include:
- Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Repair in xx industry?
- How will the global Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Repair market grow over the forecast period?
- Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Repair by 2029?
- What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Repair ?
- Which regions are the Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Repair market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?
The Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Repair market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:
- Historic Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
Why Choose Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Repair Market Report?
Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Repair Market Report follows a multi- disciplinary approach to extract information about various industries. Our analysts perform thorough primary and secondary research to gather data associated with the market. With modern industrial and digitalization tools, we provide avant-garde business ideas to our clients. We address clients living in across parts of the world with our 24/7 service availability.
Ready To Use Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Devices Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Till 2021
Detailed Study on the Global Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Devices Market
A recent market study throws light on some of the leading factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Devices market in the upcoming decade. The well-researched market study touches upon the growth potential of various budding market players in the current Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Devices market landscape. Moreover, established players, stakeholders, and investors can leverage the data in the report to formulate effective growth strategies.
As per the report, the Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Devices market is forecasted to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key dynamics of the Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Devices market including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends are thoroughly analyzed in the presented report.
The Research Aims to Addresses the Following Doubts Pertaining to the Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Devices Market
- Which end-user is likely to play a crucial role in the development of the Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Devices market?
- Which regional market is expected to dominate the Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Devices market in 2019?
- How are consumer trends impacting the operations of market players in the current scenario of the Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Devices market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1?
- What are the growth prospects of the Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Devices market in region 1 and region 2?
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Devices Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Devices market. The growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing strategies of each market player in inspected in the report with precision.
End-use Industry Assessment
The report segments the Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Devices market on the basis of end-use industry and offers a detailed understanding of the supply-demand ratio and consumption pattern of the Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Devices in each end-use industry.
The following manufacturers are covered:
LivaNova
Enteromedics
ElectroCore
Boston Scientific
BioControl Medical
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Implantable VNS Devices
External VNS Devices
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Clinics
Other
Essential Findings of the Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Devices Market Report:
- Ongoing and pipeline R&D projects in the Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Devices market sphere
- Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by tier-1 companies in the Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Devices market
- Current and future prospects of the Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Devices market in various regional markets
- Y-o-Y growth of the different segments and sub-segments in the Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Devices market
- The domestic and international presence of leading market players in the Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Devices market
