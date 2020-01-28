ENERGY
Gram Staining Market Research Report: Market Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects and Market Trends Adopted by the Competitors, Regions with Forecast by 2025
This report studies the global Gram Staining market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Gram Staining market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Gram stain or Gram staining, also called Gram’s method, is a method of staining used to distinguish and classify bacterial species into two large groups (gram-positive and gram-negative). The name comes from the Danish bacteriologist Hans Christian Gram, who developed the technique.
Gram staining differentiates bacteria by the chemical and physical properties of their cell walls by detecting peptidoglycan, which is present in the cell wall of Gram-positive bacteria.
In 2017, the global Gram Staining market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Hardy Diagnostics
ELITechGroup
BioMérieux SA
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Lorne Laboratories Limited
Lennox Framework Agreement
Labema Oy
Axon Lab AG
Thermo Fisher Scientific
BD
BioWORLD
Millipore Sigma
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Automated Gram Staining System
Kit and Regents
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Diagnostic Laboratories
Contract Research Organizations
Academic Institutes
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Gram Staining in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gram Staining are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Gram Staining Manufacturers
Gram Staining Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Gram Staining Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Gram Staining market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Global Gas Detection Device Market Research Report 2019-2025 | Key Players- Drägerwerk AG & Co., ESP Safety Inc., Troloex Ltd., Industrial Scientific Corp. MSA Safety Inc.
According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Gas Detection Device Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025 owing to the increasing implementations in the oil and gas industry segment on accounts of increasing safety regulations in industries.
Global Gas Detection Device Market is boosting with the Increasing demand for plant safety coupled with personnel safety worldwide which has led to an increase in demand for gas detector devices. Also, the implementation of tough safety rules and environmental regulations is expected to be the key driving factor over the coming years for the growth of the gas detector device market. Stringent government and industrial regulations imposed for the safety of personnel from gaseous and chemical emissions in industrial settings are generating several opportunities for the industry growth in recent years.
Global Gas Detection Device Market Competitive Landscape
Key companies operating in the gas detection equipment market are Drägerwerk AG & Co., ESP Safety Inc., Troloex Ltd., Industrial Scientific Corp. MSA Safety Inc., Sensidyne, RAE Systems Inc., GE Measurement & Control Solution, Schauenburg Group, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Riken Keiki Co. Ltd., and SE Electronics. Acquisitions, mergers, and new product developments are key strategies used by key participants to improve their competitiveness and to cater customer bases in the global market.
The Combustible gas detection device is expected to be the most lucrative segment of Global Gas Detection Device Market
The Combustible gas detector device market is expected to dominate the market due to various applications in laboratory and climate control for indoor environments. They are the essential part of the automotive industrial applications owing to their deployment in systems including port fuel injection and cylinder engines. Moreover, these are most preferred due to its several benefits such as enhanced engine performance, reduced exhaust emissions, etc. to automobile systems. Furthermore, these gas detecting products are increasingly being deployed in residential infrastructure to detect carbon monoxide content in the in-house environment due to the increased environmental pollution across the globe.
Consumer Electronics Industry is anticipated to be the fastest growing industry for using applications of Gas Detector Device during the forecast period
On the basis of application, global gas detection device market is segmented in various sectors such as Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Electronics, Mining, Water Treatment, Emergency Service, Building Automation and Construction, Food and Beverages, Power Generation/Utilities. The consumer electronics segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate since gas detectors are expected to be integrated into smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices to detect gases such as alcohol, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, and VOCs. Moreover, advancements in consumer electronic devices that provide weather forecasts, altitude tracking, and indoor air pollutant information are further boosting the overall growth of the emerging market.
Key Developments in the Gas Detector Market
May 2018: The Honeywell BW Ultra can monitor up to five different gases simultaneously, including volatile organic compounds (VOCs), while leveraging Bluetooth connectivity to allow safety managers to collect and track valuable data. It also featured Honeywell Touch Connect technology, which made configuration, calibration, and bump testing fast and simple.
September 2017: Emerson Introduced Wireless Toxic Gas Monitor to Protect Personnel at Challenging Remote Locations. The Rosemount 928 Wireless Gas Monitor is a fully integrated WirelessHART toxic gas monitoring solution.
Global Cooling Towers Market 2025 | What Next | Top Key Players: SPX Corporation, Baltimore Aircoil Company, Evapco Inc.
Market Overview:
According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Cooling Towers Market presents promising growth prospects and expected to have an upward trend over the forecast period 2019-2025.
Cooling towers are used for upholding temperatures in the chillers for a number of industrial applications. The cooling system is employed in numerous applications, such as chemical, petrochemical and oil & gas, HVAC, food & beverage, and power generation which are expected to drive the global cooling towers market. Growing population, industrialization, and rising concerns related to infrastructure development have significantly increased the growth of the region’s building & construction industry, which consequently has triggered the demand for cooling towers.
Favorable government policies owing to the development of lower-emission technologies along with the expansion of sustainable cooling network will favor product penetration. Robust growth within the manufacturing sector along with favorable regulatory policies toward sustainable power generation will foster product adoption. Additionally, growing adoption of sustainable energy sources including cogeneration technologies driven by the increasing consumer awareness will positively influence the business growth. Propelled by the expansion of the industrial sector and the hefty adoption of sustainable resources the global cooling towers market is likely to boost over the forecast period.
Global Cooling Towers Market: Competitive Landscape
Companies such as SPX Corporation, Baltimore Aircoil Company, Evapco Inc., Bell Cooling Tower, Brentwood Industries Inc., Enexio, Hamon & CIE International SA, Paharpur Cooling Towers, SPIG S.p.A., Star Cooling Towers Private Ltd., Johnson Controls, Delta and Thermax, Star Cooling System Ltd., International Cooling Towers, and Mesan Cooling Towers Inc. are the leading players of Cooling Towers market across the globe.
Fiber-Reinforced Plastic material segment holds the largest market share of the cooling towers market during the forecast period
Among material type, Fiber-Reinforced Plastic is the leading segment of the entire cooling tower market on account of their high corrosion resistance, cost-effectiveness, and ease of installation increase the demand of FRP material. Ongoing advancement in production technology and their growing use in the manufacturing of several components will boost market growth.
The rapid expansion of thermal power generating plants coupled with a positive outlook toward the use of sustainable energy resources will boost the demand. FRP offers enough constructional power to stand firm against vibration and high wind velocity. Technological advancements to assist upsurge energy efficiency and cut back environmental anxieties related to conventional cooling systems are expected to open new avenues for industry growth over the forecast period.
Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market size in the global cooling towers market during the forecast period.
Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the overall cooling towers market and projected to lead the market over the forecast period. The rapid industrialization, power generation plants, and rising demands of the increasing population upsurge the demand for cooling towers in this region. The favorable regulatory policies coupled with the development of cross border production networks have provided immense opportunities. Additionally, accelerating investment in the nuclear power plant construction, oil & gas sector primarily across the Middle East & Asia Pacific region will boost the market growth.
The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of global cooling towers market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of cooling tower and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.
Dyestuff (Black Color) Market Growth, Size, Forecast 2028
Factors such as changing market dynamics, trends, consumer trends, pricing structures, volatile demand-supply ratios, growth driving forces, market restraints, limitations and market fluctuations are highlighted in the report with a detailed overview as these have been considered most influential on the global dyestuff (black color) market.
Quince Market Insights publishes the global dyestuff (black color) market research report which provides irreplaceable market intelligence and a thorough understanding of the global dyestuff (black color) market. Detailed analysis and systematic presentation are pivotal attributes of the global dyestuff (black color) market report that drive industry experts, market contenders, researchers, investors, and even laymen to acquire in-depth industry knowledge based on different traits. The report includes valuable market forecast estimates derived from an in-depth study of the market’s historical and current position.
Factors such as changing market dynamics, trends, consumer trends, pricing structures, volatile demand-supply ratios, growth driving forces, market restraints, limitations and market fluctuations are highlighted in the report with a detailed overview as these have been considered most influential on the global dyestuff (black color) market. The report also highlights current and future market opportunities and challenges that help competitors to rapidly increase their business gains.
Global dyestuff (black color) market Concise Details:
In the forecast period coupled with rising CAGR, the market is expected to witness higher sales revenues. Over the last few years, the global biomaterials industry has shown steady growth, though rapid technological advances, product innovations, stable market structure and financial solidity are boosting market growth. Similarly, increasing population in developed regions, increasing demand for products based on biomaterials, and increasing industrialization in the chemical industry also lead to higher market share of revenue.
Competition on the global dyestuff (black color) marketin brief:
Major Companies:
Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd., Clariant AG, Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, Arkema SA, DuPont, Kemira, Lanxess AG, Rockwood Pigments, Inc., Kiri Industries Ltd.
The above-mentioned companies operate at global and regional level in the dyestuff (black color) marketto meet the increasing demand for biomaterials. The companies also carry out various product research, innovation, development, and adoptions of technology to offer better fit products on the market. The report examines all their efforts alongside business strategies, including product launches, brand promotions, fusions, acquisitions, mergers, and ventures.
Production bases, capacities, manufacturing volume, product specifications, raw material, concentration rate, cost analysis, major vendors, global presence, distribution networks, serving segments, and effective manufacturing processes are evaluated in the report, which provides a detailed notion of the organizational structure of each firm. The report reviews their financial status significantly by assessing gross margin, profit, sales volume, cost of production, pricing structure, revenue and growth rate. The analysisdescribes other market contenders and investors to understand their rivals ‘ strengths, weaknesses and market positions.
Market Segmentation:
By Product Type:
• Polyester
• Nylon
• Acrylic
• Others (olefin, etc.)
By End-User:
• Home textiles
• Apparels
• Automotive
• Agriculture
• Protective clothing, etc.By Region:
• North America
◦ North America, by Country
▪ US
▪ Canada
▪ Mexico
◦ North America, by Product Type
◦ North America, by End-User
• Western Europe
◦ Western Europe, by Country
▪ Germany
▪ UK
▪ France
▪ Italy
▪ Spain
▪ The Netherlands
▪ Rest of Western Europe
◦ Western Europe, by Product Type
◦ Western Europe, by End-User
• Asia Pacific
◦ Asia Pacific, by Country
▪ China
▪ India
▪ Japan
▪ South Korea
▪ Australia
▪ Indonesia
▪ Rest of Asia Pacific
◦ Asia Pacific, by Product Type
◦ Asia Pacific, by End-User
• Eastern Europe
◦ Eastern Europe, by Country
▪ Russia
▪ Turkey
▪ Rest of Eastern Europe
◦ Eastern Europe, by Product Type
◦ Eastern Europe, by End-User
• Middle East
◦ Middle East, by Country
▪ UAE
▪ Saudi Arabia
▪ Qatar
▪ Iran
▪ Rest of Middle East
◦ Middle East, by Product Type
◦ Middle East, by End-User
• Rest of the World
◦ Rest of the World, by Country
▪ South America
▪ Africa
◦ Rest of the World, by Product Type
◦ Rest of the World, by End-User
