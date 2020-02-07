Greatest Progress in E-Scrap Recycling Market 2020-2027 by Top Key Players like DOWA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd, Ecoreco Ltd., Electronic Recyclers International, Inc. (ERI)

The E-Scrap Recycling market to E-Scrap Recycling sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The E-Scrap Recycling market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

The high penetration of electronic goods and appliances in the consumer sector has created the need for the efficient disposal of these devices post usage. The strict regulations concerning safe disposable and favorable policies for e-scrap recycling management are some factors contributing to the growth of the e-scrap recycling market during the forecast period. Additionally, developed countries often ship their e-waste to the developing countries providing employment opportunities to its people.

Leading companies profiled in the report include DOWA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd, Ecoreco Ltd., Electronic Recyclers International, Inc. (ERI), Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd., Global Electric Electronic Processing (GEEP), JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Sims Metal Management Limited, Stena Metall AB, Tetronics Limited, Umicore

The e-scrap recycling market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising demand for regulated waste disposal systems. Increasing penetration of electronic devices is further expected to fuel market growth. However, the high cost of recycling may hamper the growth of the e-scrap recycling market during the forecast period. On the other hand, increasing initiatives by electronics manufacturers for sustainable development create lucrative opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

The global e-scrap recycling market is segmented on the basis of product type and processed material. Based on product type, the market is segmented as IT and telecom equipment, small household appliances, large white goods, and others. On the basis of the processed material, the market is segmented as metal, glass, plastic, and others.

