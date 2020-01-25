Greek Yogurt Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2017 to 2022

Analysis of the Greek Yogurt Market

According to a new market study, the Greek Yogurt Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX in 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2017 to 2022. The presented study ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to influence the growth prospects of the Greek Yogurt Market over the assessment period.

The market report throws light on the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Greek Yogurt Market on a global scale. The Five Force and SWOT analysis included in the report provides a fair idea of how the different players in the Greek Yogurt Market are adapting to the evolving market landscape.

Request 100 Page Sample Report Now at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=269

Important doubts related to the Greek Yogurt Market addressed in the report

How are the market players adopting to the evolving regulatory landscape?

Which region is likely to witness the maximum growth in terms of value and share over the forecast period 2017 to 2022?

How has progress in technology impacted the Greek Yogurt Market?

What marketing or promotional strategies are likely to pay dividends in the long run?

In the current scenario, which company accounts for the maximum market share in region 1?

The presented study dissects the Greek Yogurt Market into different segments including, region, application, end uses, and more. The Y-o-Y growth of each market segment is accurately tracked and depicted in the report supported by relevant graphs, tables, and figures.

Key takeaways from the report:

Past and projected market trends related to the Greek Yogurt Market

Accurate analysis of the impact of regulatory and government policies on the Greek Yogurt Market

A detailed assessment of the growth opportunities and market drivers

Region-wise analysis of the Greek Yogurt Market landscape

Market share, size, and value of each region

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=269

Competitive Landscape

In February 2019, Danone North America announced to expand its largest production facility in DuBois, Pennsylvania to increase the production of plant-based foods, including yogurt, to meet the growing consumer demand.

In January 2019, General Mills’ Fiber One launched ‘Fiber One Strawberries’ and ‘Vanilla Clusters’ to expand its cereal portfolio. The new variety aims to delight consumer looking for new fiber-rich option in the cereal section that will help improve their fiber intake.

In August 2018, Chobani, a leading player in the Greek yogurt market, released a new Savor line of products as alternatives to traditional condiments and sour cream which can be directly squeezed onto any dish. The new line of products includes two different varieties: one made with low-fat milk and the other with whole milk.

Other leading players in the Greek yogurt market include FAGE USA Dairy Industry, Wallaby Yogurt Company, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Cabot, Vivartia Holding S.A, Trader Joe's, and Nestle SA.

Fact.MR report offers all-inclusive insights into the competitive scenario of the Greek yogurt market, request a summary of the report.

Additional Insights

Spoonable Greek Yogurt to Remain the Most Preferred Product

Compared to drinkable Greek yogurt, the spoonable variants are likely to emerge as a highly preferred product in the global market of Greek yogurt, bringing more than US$ 4 billion in 2018. The segment accounts for nearly three-fourth share of the global Greek yogurt market, and the trend is expected to continue in the coming years.

On the basis of package type, Greek yogurt available in cups and tubs is envisaged to gain high traction, securing more than two-third revenue share in Greek yogurt market in 2017. Meanwhile, bottled Greek yogurt is also foreseen to witness robust sales during 2017-2022.

While modern trade continues to remain a lucrative sales channel for Greek yogurt market, specialty stores and convenience stores are anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Research Methodology

The recent report published by Fact.MR on Greek yogurt market is a result of an exhaustive and detailed research methodology. The reliable and comprehensive insights into global Greek yogurt market are obtained through a two-step research process involving primary as well as secondary resources. The secondary research was carried out by studying paid resources, trade journals, and other associated publications relevant to Greek yogurt market. The primary research, on the other hand, involved interviewing industry experts. Along with a historical analysis, results from these processes were triangulated to determine the accurate and exhaustive forecast data of global Greek yogurt market for the 2017-2022 period.

Request Customized Report As Per Your Requirements at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=269

Why Opt for FMR?

24/7 Customer Service for domestic and international clients

Customized reports in accord with the requirement of our clients

Delivered quality reports to clients from over 50 countries

Methodical and up to date market research process

Country-specific research available

About Us

Fact.MR is an independent, pure play market intelligence firm incorporated with an objective to deliver high quality, customized market research solutions that help our clients successfully go to the market equipped with actionable insights capable of impacting crucial business decisions.

Contact Us

Suite 9884, 27 Upper Pembroke Street,

Dublin 2, Ireland

Ph. No: +353-1-6111-593