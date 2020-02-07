Global Market
Green and Bio-Solvents Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future Till 2028
The green solvent are organic solvent that are produced from agriculture resources like sugarcane, bio Succinic acid, sugarcane, vegetable oils, lactic acids, glycerin etc. High adoption rate is one of the key driver of green solvent and bio solvent market among end- user increases the demand of bio- solvent paints, printing inks, coatings etc. high cost involvement in producing bio solvent is key challenge of the market, the techniques used in producing solvent incurred high cost.
Due to easy availability, comparatively improved quality and low price ester solvents segment has high demand. On the other hand methyl solvent is fastest growing market in bio solvent and green solvents because of high availability and high demand in the market. D-limonene and lactate esters are also high growth markets. On the application segment cosmetics, paints, pharmaceutical are having high growth prospect in future for green & bio-solvents.
The biggest market of bio-solvents is North America, followed by Europe. The high market growth is due to strong regulations and policies for bio-solvents and green solvents. The high demand in developed countries is due to high industrialization as compare to developing countries. The government policies for bio and green solvent are supportive but it depends on each countries.
The demand of green solvent and bio solvent also varies due to crude oil prices. Due to high fluctuation in oil prices the production cost of bio solvent also varies which varies the demand in the market. In developing countries the market of bio-solvent and green solvent varies due to the policies of developed countries as the domestic demand has to be fulfilled. the market restraints for bio and green solvent is lack of supply of feedstock, low availability and reliability. Another restraints is high cost involvement in new technologies.
This Research Report covers
1. Historical data
2. Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR up to 2028
3. Industry Analysis
4. Competitive Analysis
5. geographic growth data
Lab Automation Market- Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018-2025)
Laboratory automation is a multi-disciplinary tactic to research, improve, optimize and capitalize on technologies in the laboratory that facilitate new and improved processes. The amount of automation that any lab requires depends on its workflow. The most broadly known application of laboratory automation technology is laboratory robotics. More usually, the field of laboratory automation comprises many different automated laboratory instruments, devices software algorithms, and methodologies used to allow, expedite and raise the efficiency and effectiveness of scientific research in laboratories.
Request for Report sample : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/3916
Demand Scenario
The global laboratory automation market was USD 3.78 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 5.34 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period
Growth by Region
North America leads the market owing to the growing adoption of lab automation systems, execution of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in 2010 and economy stimulus programs such as increased funds for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Science Foundation (NSF), and rise in R&D activities by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.
Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/3916
Drivers and Restraints
The key factors driving the market growth are process miniaturization, high demand for lab automation equipment in drug discovery and clinical diagnostics, higher reproducibility and accuracy, and large workforce demand and supply gap.
Industry Trends and Updates
The automated workstations segment account for the largest market share in 2018 owing to the high demand for automation in liquid. On the basis of application, the genomics solutions segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR due to the use of automation is on the rise in genomics for high-throughput requirements, providing greater reproducibility and output as compared to manual methods.
Make an Inquiry before Buying: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/3916/Single
Contraceptive Sponges Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2025
Contraceptive Sponges are generally soft foam sponges made of polyurethane with or without spermicide chemical to prevent the movement of sperm entering the uterus. It is normally 2 inch in diameter and has a loop for easy removal used by women to prevent pregnancy.
Request for Report sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/3915
Demand Scenario
The global contraceptive sponges market was USD 27.96 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 33 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 2.40% during the forecast period
Growth by Region
North America leads the market with over 50% market share in 2018 owing to the rising awareness as well as high disposable income among people. Europe, on the other hand, is the second largest market due to the large presence of women increasingly using contraceptives to avoid pregnancies. Asia-Pacific region is also considered to be one of the lucrative markets for contraceptive sponges market globally bolstered by increasing government programs regarding family planning due to high population. Countries in South America, Middle-East and Africa also show an upsurge in growth during the projected timeframe owing to the increasing awareness through social media marketing thus serving as an impetus for retail and online stores to gain brand visibility in the region.
Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/3915
Drivers vs Constraints
The global contraceptive sponges market is mainly driven by the increasing importance of family planning as well as rising awareness among women regarding the benefits of contraceptive sponges. However, the growth hindered by the inability of these birth control sponges to prevent sexually transmitted disease (STDs) and also due to the contraceptive sponges being not as effective as condoms.
Industry Trends and Updates
Mayor Laboratories, Inc., a US-based company which manufactures and sells healthcare and reproductive products has entered into an agreement with Blossom Organics, Inc. for the exclusive distribution of the company’s naturally pure intimate care products to all retail, wholesale and governmental channels in United States, Europe and Canada.
Make an Inquiry before Buying: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/3915/Single
Pirri Pharma Canada, Inc., a Canadian-based company which manufactures and sells healthcare and reproductive products has entered into an exclusive five-year supply agreement with Keata Pharma Inc. which is PharmaEng International Inc’s., wholly-owned contract manufacturing subsidiary to provide commercial manufacturing and labelling of product Protectaid.
Kidney Stone Management Market- Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2025
Kidney stones are deposits of mineral and salt that occur inside the kidneys, predominantly made up of calcium oxalate and numerous other compounds. The symptoms include intense pain in the side and groin, nausea, vomiting, and blood in urine among others. If preventive measures are not taken, there are high chances of recurrence. Imaging techniques like CT scan and ultrasound scan are used for diagnosing kidney stones. The management of symptoms is the primary focus of kidney stone treatment. Sound waves are used to break kidney stones larger than 10 millimeters while smaller ones are flushed out through urine. Surgery and Endoscopy are other techniques to remove bigger kidney stones.
Request for Report sample : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/3914
Demand Scenario
The global kidney stones management market was USD 1677.09 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 2275.18 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.45% during the forecast period
Growth by Region
North America dominated the market with the United States the leading market in the region owing to factors such as the availability of advanced treatment techniques, increasing use of minimally invasive surgical procedures, growing prevalence of kidney stones and presence of major market players. Europe’s growth is due to kidney health awareness, and use of advanced imaging techniques for the diagnosis of kidney stones. Asia Pacific will have the highest growth rate with countries like India and China have risen to be a potential business ground for kidney stone management market in the future. Factors that propel the growth in this region includes increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of diabetes, and changes in food habits.
Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/3914
Drivers vs Constraints
The factors that drive the growth of the market include technological advancements in the field of ureteroscopy, increasing repetition rate of kidney stones, increase in accuracy of kidney stone detection, development of minimally invasive surgeries such as, growing consumption of fast food in developing regions, and global warming. Other factors that boost the market growth include research and development activities in the field of kidney stone management, increasing awareness regarding kidney stones by implementing campaigns like the World Kidney Day, and popularity of treatment of kidney stones using minimally invasive procedures. Lack of awareness regarding the treatment of kidney stones in some regions, presence of alternatives such as surgical procedures and usage of drugs and potentially harmful effects of some of the treatment methods will hamper the growth of the global kidney stones management market.
Make an Inquiry before Buying: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/3914/Single
Industry Trends and Updates
The latest trends in kidney stones management industry are majorly driven by technological advancements in the field of ESWL and ureteroscopy. The improvement in image quality by using high definition cameras and digital imaging has further led to better visualization and more accurate treatment.
On April 10, 2018, Olympus Corporation signed an agreement to acquire lithotripsy system design and production technology from Cybersonics, Inc. Boston Scientific has launched a kidney stone device known as Dakota kidney stone retrieval device which has the capability of capturing complex stones as small as 1 mm or as large as 1 cm.
