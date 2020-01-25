MARKET REPORT
Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) Market: Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry, 2027
In this report, the global Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.
The Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The major players profiled in this Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) market report include:
competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view of the global green & bio-based solvents market by segmenting it in terms of products such as bio-based methanol, bio-based ethanol, bio-based propanol, bio-based butanol, bio-based propylene glycol, ethyl lactate, d-limonene, methyl soyate, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for green & bio-based solvents in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual products and applications in all the regions.
The report provides the estimated market size of green & bio-based solvents for 2015 and forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of green & bio-based solvents has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in kilo tons, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on key products and applications of green & bio-based solvents. Market size and forecast for products and applications have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.
In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.
Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, oneSOURCE, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.
The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global green & bio-based solvents market. Key players profiled in the report include Cargill Inc., Vertec Biosolvents Inc., BioAmber Inc., BioMCN, Corbion nv, Galactic, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Florida Chemical Company, Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc. and Cobalt Technologies. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.
The report segments the global green & bio-based solvents market as follows:
Green & Bio-based Solvents Market – Product Analysis
- Bio-based Methanol
- Bio-based Ethanol
- Bio-based Propanol
- Bio-based Butanol
- Bio-based Propylene Glycol
- Ethyl Lactate
- D-Limonene
- Methyl Soyate
- Others (Including hydrogen peroxide, bio-based butanediol, etc.)
Green & Bio-based Solvents Market – Application Analysis
- Paints & Coatings
- Printing Inks
- Commercial & Domestic Cleaning
- Adhesives & Sealants
- Pharmaceutical
- Cosmetics
- Others (Including Agrochemicals, etc.)
Green & Bio-based Solvents Market – Regional Analysis
- North America
- U.S.
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
The study objectives of Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) Market Report are:
To analyze and research the Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the keyword market.
Surgical Navigation Systems Market by Key Players, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026
A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Surgical Navigation Systems Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.
The report analysis the leading players of the global Surgical Navigation Systems market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Surgical Navigation Systems market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Surgical Navigation Systems market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Surgical Navigation Systems market.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Surgical Navigation Systems from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Surgical Navigation Systems market
segmented as follows:
Global Surgical Navigation Systems Market, by Application
- Neurosurgery
- Orthopedic
- Spine
- Knee
- Hip
- ENT
- Others
Global Surgical Navigation Systems Market, by Technology
- Optical Navigation Systems
- Others
Global Surgical Navigation Systems Market, by End-user
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
Global Surgical Navigation Systems Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The global Surgical Navigation Systems market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.
We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Surgical Navigation Systems market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.
Reasons why you should buy this report
Understand the current and future of the Surgical Navigation Systems Market in both developed and emerging markets.
The report assists in realigning the business strategies by highlighting the Surgical Navigation Systems business priorities.
The report throws light on the segment expected to dominate the Surgical Navigation Systems industry and market.
Forecasts the regions expected to witness the fastest growth.
The latest developments in the Surgical Navigation Systems industry and details of the industry leaders along with their market share and strategies.
Saves time on the entry level analysis because the report contains very important info regarding growth, size, leading players and segments of the business.
Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Market.
Table of Contents
Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Surgical Navigation Systems market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.
Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.
Surgical Navigation Systems Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.
Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.
Market Size by Application: This section includes Surgical Navigation Systems market consumption analysis by application.
Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Surgical Navigation Systems market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.
Surgical Navigation Systems Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Surgical Navigation Systems market value chain, and sales channel analysis.
Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.
Road Safety Market Recent Trends, Development,Growth & Forecast 2017 – 2025
Global Road Safety Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint
Aided with a team of 300+ analysts, TMRR serves each and every requirement of the clients while preparing market reports. With digital intelligence solutions, we offer actionable insights to our customers that help them in overcoming market challenges. Our dedicated team of professionals perform an extensive survey for gathering accurate information associated with the market.
The Road Safety market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Road Safety are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Road Safety market.
TMRR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Road Safety market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.
After reading the Road Safety market report, readers can
- Get hints about various agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Road Safety market players.
- Outline prominent regions holding significant share in the global Road Safety market along with the key countries.
- Investigate a comparative study between leading and emerging Road Safety market vendors.
- Comprehensive evaluation on the changing pattern of consumers across various regions.
- Important trends affecting the adoption pattern of Road Safety in various industries.
In this Road Safety market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
On the basis of product type, the global Road Safety market report covers the key segments, such as
competitive landscape is fragmented.
Depending upon the different solutions for road safety available, the global market can be classified into automatic license plate recognition, red light enforcement, incident detection system, speed enforcement, and bus lane compliance, among others. Among them, the red light enforcement segment and the automatic license plate segment shows maximum promise.
Based on the type of service, the global road safety market can be segmented again into professional services and management services. Professional services is comprised of training, support, and maintenance, consulting and system integration, and risk assessment and analysis. Of these, the consulting and system integration services is forecasted to gain the most in the near future and also account for maximum market share.
Global Road Safety Market: Trends and Opportunities
Majorly boosting growth in the global road safety market is the massive spending on roadways, including highways and bridges, tunnels and urban roads across the globe. Another crucial growth driver is the rising prevalence of road accidents on account of more vehicles plying on the roads. Speeding or rash driving with utter disregard for rules mostly result in accidents. Efforts to stem them has led to the swift uptake of road safety devices and systems such as the automatic license plate recognition solution. Automatic license plate recognition, for example, is easy to install and has functionalities such as video cameras, speed calculation, and alarms to monitor vehicles.
Red light enforcement is anticipated to contribute the most to the global market for road safety. This is because red light enforcement is easy to install and comparatively cheaper. Additionally, with the emergence of smart cities and increased safety measures adopted by governments, the red lights will see further demand.
The smart city initiatives by various governments has dramatically upped the need for advanced infrastructure development and new technologies such as incident response systems, driver assistance systems, vehicle lane enforcement systems, automatic number plate recognition systems.
Global Road Safety Market: Regional Outlook
Geographically, the key segments of the global market for road safety are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. North America, among them, holds a leading position due to the early adoption of the latest cutting-edge technologies and the presence of a host of solution providers in the region. In the years ahead, however, Asia Pacific is slated overtake all other regions in terms of growth rate on account of the stellar economic growth and various government initiatives to bolster road safety in the region. Countries of Australia, India, China, and Philippines, for instance, have undertaken major initiatives to better strategic planning, agency capability, and evaluation of road safety projects. Alongside Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa is forecasted to offer good growth opportunities for players too in the near future.
Companies Mentioned in Report
To present a detailed assessment of the competition prevailing in the global market for road safety, the report profiles companies such as Swarco AG, American Traffic Solutions, Kapsch AG, Jenoptik, Motorola Solutions, Inc., and Redflex.
The Road Safety market research addresses the following queries:
- Why end user remains the top consumer of Road Safety in region?
- Which segment does the consumers highly prefer?
- How will the global Road Safety market look like by the end of the forecast period?
- What product type are the Road Safety players using to get an edge over their rivals?
- What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Road Safety market?
The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Road Safety market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Road Safety market report.
New Research Report on DCD Market, 2019-2025
The DCD market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the DCD market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
All the players running in the global DCD market are elaborated thoroughly in the DCD market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the DCD market players.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AlzChem AG
Nippon Carbide Industries
R.Harilal & Co
Akash Purochem Private
Ningxia Jiafeng Chemicals
Ningxia Sunnyfield Chemical
Ningxia Xingping Fine Chemical
Ningxia Beilite Chemical
Ningxia Darong
Ningxia Pingluo Baoma Chemical
Gulang XinMiao Fine Chemical
Ningxia Yinglite Chemicals
Changhe Chemical
Ning Xia Taihong Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
High Purity Grade
Electronic Grade
Superfine Grade
Segment by Application
Fertilizer
Dye Fixing Agent
Chemical Intermediates
Others
Objectives of the DCD Market Study:
- To define, describe, and analyze the global DCD market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region
- To forecast and analyze the DCD market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa
- To forecast and analyze the DCD market at country-level for each region
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global DCD market
- To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global DCD market
- To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets
- To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global DCD market
- To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies
The DCD market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the DCD market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the DCD market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
After reading the DCD market report, readers can:
- Identify the factors affecting the DCD market growth – drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends.
- Examine the Y-o-Y growth of the global DCD market.
- Analyze trends impacting the demand prospect for the DCD in various regions.
- Recognize different tactics leveraged by players of the global DCD market.
- Identify the DCD market impact on various industries.
