Green Cement Market Growth, SWOT Analysis and Segments from 2017-2025 | LafargeHolcim, Heidelberg Cement AG, Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited

The global green cement market accounted to US$ 15.55 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 42.73 Bn by 2025.

The global green cement market is witnessing an exponential growth with regards to the innovations and up gradations of raw materials being carried out by the market players. Another factor boasting the market growth in the current scenario is the initiatives undertaken by various governments of developed countries as well as developing economies. The market for green cement consists of large and well-established players as well as tier-2 and tier-3 companies across the globe, which invests huge amounts in order to deliver the most enhanced cementitious product to their customers. In addition, the infrastructure / construction industry across the globe is experiencing significant growth rate attributing to the demand from the mass. Parallel to this, the global infrastructure industry is experiencing a substantial demand to reduce the usage of Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), which emits enormous amount of toxic CO2 gases. Owing to this factors, the players operating in the cement industry are shifting their focus towards eco-friendly raw materials such as fly ash, slag, recycled aggregates, and silica fumes, and burnt clay among others to mix them with lime and other solutions to prepare cement. These cementitious products emit much less CO2 as compared to Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC).

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100001096/

The cement industry across the globe is experiencing a significant challenge in procuring raw materials owing to the increase in scarcity of fossil fuels, limestone and others. On the other hand, the construction growth worldwide is peaking at an exponential rate due to the rising demand for commercial sectors, residential sectors, and industries. This factor is directly proportional to the growth in demand for cement. This factor has risen the demand for other alternatives to Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), i.e. green cement. The rapid increase in thermal power plants, steel manufacturing plants, and other manufacturing / engineering industries across the globe, produces significantly large quantity of by products such as fly ash, slag, and, micro-silica, among others. The deposition of these by products is enormous in context to their usage or consumption. Attributing to the increasing demand for cement as well as rising quantity of industrial byproducts in various countries, has propelled the governments of respective countries to undertake several initiatives to utilize the industrial byproducts into cement manufacturing. The increasing initiatives from the governments in the developed countries and developing nations is driving the market for green cement and the rising drift towards green alternatives of OPC is projecting a prominent future for the green cement market worldwide in the coming years.

Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100001096/

The global green cement market by geography is segmented into five regions including; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in 2017 in global green cement market. Europe is anticipated to exhibit enormous growth in adopting green cement during the forecast period, thereby escalating at a prime rate over the years from 2018 – 2025.

The leading companies operating in the field of green cement across the globe include LafargeHolcim, Heidelberg Cement AG, Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, Cemex S.A.B DE C.V, Votorantim Group, China Resources (Holdings) Co. Ltd., Taiwan Cement Corporation, China National Building Material Co., Ltd., Taiheiyo Cement Corporation, and Ecocem among others. Various other companies are also operating in the market and are coming up with new technologies and offerings which is helping the market for green cement to expand over the years in terms of revenue and subscription.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100001096/

Table of Contents

Introduction green cement market – Key Takeaways green cement market – Market Landscape green cement market – Key Market Dynamics green cement market – Analysis green cement market Analysis – By Product green cement market Analysis – By Component green cement market Analysis– by Deployment green cement market Analysis– by End User green cement market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 green cement market – Industry Landscape green cement market – Key Company Profiles Appendix

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]