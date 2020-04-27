Grippers Market 2020- Size, Share, Future Growth, Manufacturers, Trends, Opportunity and 2025 Forecast

Grippers Market is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.10% over the forecast period. Increasing demand in various end-user industries is a major factor which is driving the growth in the Global Grippers Market. However, several problems associated with the use of pneumatic grippers and lack of skilled professional restraint the market growth.

A gripper is basically a tool that is mounted on the equipment. The gripper is used to grip workpieces. The gripper holds and releases the piece by closing and opening the fingers. These fingers are powered by pneumatic or electric power. The grippers are of two types – pneumatic gripper and electric gripper. Both types of grippers are used in numerous applications. The electric grippers are cleaner grippers than pneumatic grippers, as they don’t need airlines and therefore, they save on maintenance and power. The electric grippers are considered to be more suitable for using as detect grip. The electric grippers are silent that is they don’t make noise during the operation and are environment-friendly, hence they are adopted instead of pneumatic grippers in various industries.

The leading Market players mainly include-

• SCHUNK

• SMC

• Destaco

• IAI

• Parker Hannifin

• Festo

• Yamaha Motor

• SMAC

• Gimatic

• PHD

• HIWIN

• Camozzi

• Zimmer

• Sichuan Dongju

The regional analysis of Grippers Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Grippers Market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Grippers market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Grippers Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Grippers Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Grippers Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Electric Grippers

 Pneumatic Grippers

By Application:

 Automotive Manufacturing

 Electronics/Electrical

 Metal Products

 Food/Beverage/Personal Care

 Rubber/Plastics

 Others

Target Audience of the Grippers Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

