Growing Awareness Related to Ceramic Tiles is Anticipated to Accelerate the Growth of the Ceramic Tiles Market 2017 – 2025

Key Trends

The thriving construction industry, especially across emerging economies in regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa is the foremost factor driving the steady demand for ceramic tiles in the global market. Robust economic development of developing economies, rising disposable incomes, and the increased power of spending that comes with it are also driving the increased uptake of ceramic tiles as renovation projects take an upswing. Rising consciousness regarding the aesthetic appeal of residential as well as commercial buildings is driving the demand for ceramic tiles for beautification purposes as well.

Global Ceramic Tiles Market: Market Potential

The large amount of energy required to produce ceramic materials via the conventional kiln firing method has for a long time stirred research activities focused at the development of an effective way to produce ceramic materials under low energy conditions. Recently, a new room-temperature method has been introduced, which has demonstrated much more energy efficiency as compared to the kiln firing method. The method, which is being called cold sintering, can also enable the production of composite materials.

The carbonate nanoparticles used to run the procedure can be captured from waste gases from the industrial sector or from the atmosphere. In this method, the captured CO2 reacts with a suitable raw material to produce carbonate, which could be used to produce ceramics at room temperature. Through this method, the environment-damaging CO2 gas would get stored in ceramic products for a long time. This potential CO2 sink is expected to help end-use applications such as across thermal power stations to work on a carbon-neutral basis.

Global Ceramic Tiles Market: Regional Analysis

Of the key regional markets for ceramic tiles, the market in Asia Pacific takes the top spot in terms of consumption and contribution of revenue to the global market. High pace of urbanization and the consequent rise in new construction projects, especially across emerging economies in the region, is the key factor leading to the massive demand for ceramic tiles in the past few years in the region. The construction industry in the region continues to embark upon a steady growth path and is expected to continue to lead to the excellent demand for ceramic tiles in the next few years as well.

Global Ceramic Tiles Market: Competitive Overview

The global market for ceramic tiles features an extremely fragmented and competitive vendor landscape, with no vendor accounting for a significant majority share. Rising volatility of raw material costs is also contributing in intensifying the competition in the market and trends are expected to remain strong over the next few years owing to several restrictions on mining practices. Nevertheless, with innovative and economical products in their arsenal and the help of proper supply networks could help companies tap lucrative growth opportunities in the market.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global ceramic tiles market are Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV, Ras Al Khaimah Ceramics, Siam Cement Group, Kajaria Ceramics, Mohawk Industries Inc., China Ceramics Co., Ltd., and Ceramiche Atlas Concorde S.P.A, Crossville Inc., Florida Tile Inc., Porcelanosa Grupo, Saloni Ceramica, and Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti S.p.A.

