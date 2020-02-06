Growing Focus on Product Innovation Likely to Impact the Growth of the Automotive Gamification Market 2020 – 2027

What are the Current Trends that are driving the Automotive Gamification Market? … SWOT Analysis and Market Strategies in the Automotive Gamification Market by the Major Market Players?

Pune City, January 2020 – Gamification Technology refers to the driver’s safety and security. A typical safety app would continuously monitor the driving performance and record any extraordinary event like harsh braking, acceleration, making sharp turns and over speeding. It records data in the form of a scorecard that the driver could use as a tool to view their driving performance.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Rising awareness on safety, stringent regulations of government towards safety and security worldwide and the increasing penetration of smartphones, customized services, tech-savvy customers, the growing digitalization, and technology advancements are compelling the automotive industry and the key drivers of Automotive Gamification Market. However, lack of awareness on gamification technology and its vast application is limiting the Automotive Gamification Market. On the other hand, growing popularity for connected car technology is creating an opportunity for the Automotive Gamification market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Automotive Gamification Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Automotive Gamification industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Automotive Gamification market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global Automotive Gamification market is expected to witness high

growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Automotive Gamification market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Automotive Gamification market is segmented on the basis of solution, application, deployment type and technology. Based on solution, the market is segmented as consumer driven and enterprise driven. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into sales and marketing. Based on deployment type the market is segmented as on premises and cloud. On the basis of technology the market is segmented as wearables, AR & VR, biometrics & gesture recognition, cloud based mobile and web application, and gamification used in autos and expos.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Automotive Gamification market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Automotive Gamification market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Automotive Gamification market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Automotive Gamification market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Automotive Gamification market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Automotive Gamification market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Automotive Gamification in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Automotive Gamification market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Automotive Gamification companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Arcaris Inc

Bunchball Inc

Callidus Software Inc

Inglobe Technologies

Microsoft Corporation

Nissan

Playbasis

RE’FLEKT GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

SAP SE

Table Of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeways Research Methodology Automotive Gamification Market Landscape Automotive Gamification Market – Key Market Dynamics Automotive Gamification Market – Global Market Analysis Automotive Gamification Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Solution Automotive Gamification Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Applications Automotive Gamification Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Deployment Type Automotive Gamification Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Technology Automotive Gamification Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Automotive Gamification Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

