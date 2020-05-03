MARKET REPORT
Growing Focus on Product Innovation Likely to Impact the Growth of the Bitumen Market 2017 – 2025
Bitumen Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Bitumen industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Bitumen manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Bitumen market covering all important parameters.
The key points of the Bitumen Market report:
The report provides a basic overview of the Bitumen industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2019-2025 market shares for each company.
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Bitumen industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.
The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The report then estimates 2019-2025 market development trends of Bitumen industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.
The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Bitumen Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Bitumen are included:
Segmentation
The key segments methodically examined based on geography are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will be a prominent destination for global players during the review period. The increasing initiatives taken by governments towards the repair and redevelopment of existing roads are driving the demand for bitumen in the region. The growing residential remodeling practices, especially in the U.S., is also fuelling the growth of the region.
Developing regions are expected to progress at a noteworthy CAGR in the forthcoming years. The growth of Asia Pacific can be attributed to the growing number of cities and increasing consumer disposable income, which is leading to the rising construction activities and sales of vehicles. China, Japan, and India will be sights of high growth rate in the region. The increasing infrastructure development will propel the growth of the market in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.
Global Bitumen Market: Competitive Landscape
The presence of a large number of regional players has rendered the global bitumen market highly fragmented. The majority of players are operating throughout the supply chain of the market. Companies are focusing towards enhancing their visibility in the market by introducing advanced technologies that cater to the requirements of end users. Some of the prominent global participants in the bitumen are Total S.A., British Petroleum, Indian Oil Corporation, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, Chevron Texaco Corporation, Total S.A., Royal Dutch Shell Plc., NuStar Energy, and Exxon Mobil Corporation.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
* Estimates 2019-2025 Bitumen market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Virtual Goods Market 2020 Emerging Trends, Demand, Growth and Strong Application Scope by 2025
The global virtual goods market value is estimated to reach USD 189.76 billion by 2025 driven by the rapid growth in the gaming population across the globe. The rising demand for virtual goods is majorly impacted by the growing use of social networks and online gaming sites among youngsters. In virtual games, virtual currencies are used to buy virtual goods for various avatars. The global virtual goods market share is witnessing exponential growth from online gamers who purchase virtual goods such as swords, magic wands, or houses using real money.
Adroit Market Research in its latest study titled, “Global Virtual Goods Market Size 2017 By Gender (Female, Male), By Age Group (13-25, 25-35, 35-45, 45+), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025” covers the global virtual goods market revenue during 2015 to 2025. The global virtual goods market report also includes insights into the industry such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The global virtual goods market share on the basis of gender and age group has been provided for key regions and countries.
The global virtual goods market demand has exploded alongside the rapid growth of social media and gaming. It has resulted in a multibillion-dollar marketplace for products which are virtual. Virtual goods can be any time of good including digital stickers that are used in messaging apps, outfits as part of gaming avatars, and extra lives in a video game. In recent times, gaming has transformed into mainstream entertainment, and the gaming audience has expanded both in size and demographic makeup. The gaming industry caters to a wide range of players who showcase the difference in preference towards gameplay and how they prefer to play. The most important trend that is driving the global virtual goods market is the emergence of free-to-play revenue models, which enables gamers to try a game free of cost. This is done with a view to providing low barriers of entry to the users.
The global virtual goods market is primarily been driven by the high demand from the male population around the world. The global virtual goods market share was dominated by the male population and is expected to account for more than 75% of the overall market by 2025. Online gaming and its associated business models have witnessed strong growth in recent years among the male population. Casual online gaming has familiarized many gamers with the world of video games and assisted companies to target this segment with differentiated products. Furthermore, the rising penetration of social gaming has led to many male participating, and spending money in games on these platforms as they get to play with the people whom they know.
The global virtual goods market based on geography was dominated by Asia Pacific region occupying nearly 57% of the overall market riding on the strong demand for virtual goods from China and Southeast Asian countries. Asia Pacific has maintained its strong foothold in the global virtual goods market owing to factors such as the large user base of social networks coupled with wide penetration of smartphones and wireless technology. Furthermore, the rapidly maturing payment infrastructure is also a significant driver which has motivated the consumption of virtual goods as it has managed to do away with the risks associated with internet transactions.
The game developers in this region are focusing on unique content creation and the designing of virtual goods in such a manner that they influence the gameplay to a large extent. The virtual goods marketplace is also getting tremendous boosts via investments. For instance, in April 2017, Five Jack, a South Korea-based company, raised an investment of USD 1.2 million in the form of a series A from by Korean VC K-Run Ventures and 500 Startups. Such investment activities are expected to further propel the global virtual goods market during the forecast period.
Key segments of the global virtual goods market
Gender Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
Female
Male
Age Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
13-25
25-35
35-45
45+
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Spain
UK
Italy
Germany
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Southeast Asia
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Ammonium Carbonate Market Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications 2024
Ammonium Carbonate Market report offers detailed analysis and a five-year forecast for the global Ammonium Carbonate industry. Ammonium Carbonate market report delivers the insights which will shape your strategic planning as you estimate geographic, product or service expansion within the Ammonium Carbonate industry..
The Global Ammonium Carbonate Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Ammonium Carbonate market is the definitive study of the global Ammonium Carbonate industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.
The Ammonium Carbonate industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.
List of key players profiled in the report:
Basf
Oasis Fine Chem
Akash Purochem Private Limited
Taixing Dongyu Chemical
Yixing Weixing Chemical
Taixing Experimental Chemical
P J Chemicals
If you are planning to invest into new products or trying to understand this growing market, this report is your starting point.
Depending on Applications the Ammonium Carbonate market is segregated as following:
Leavening agent
Plastic Foaming agent
Medical reagent
By Product, the market is Ammonium Carbonate segmented as following:
Reagent grade
Technical grade
The Ammonium Carbonate market research report provides a concise and clear overview of this complex and often dynamic industry. The report dives into the trends in the specialty Ammonium Carbonate industry by looking at the market from a regional perspective, application perspective, and materials point of view. As a market with significant growth potential, we look not only at the market today, but also at how it will develop over the next three years and the trends and developments that will drive growth.
Ammonium Carbonate Market Overview:
- A 100+ page detailed analysis document, with insightful tables, figures and charts
- Understand the impact of Raw Materials, with precise needs
- Detailed profiles of the Top companies with their market share in each segment
- Report includes: market analysis, main users & suppliers, top selling products and 2023 forecasts
Why Buy This Ammonium Carbonate Market Report?
Get accurate data and strategic insights on the worldwide Ammonium Carbonate market & key players.
What is the market share and respective growth rate between the various application segments? Between developed and emerging economic regions?
Apprehend the magnitude of latest manufacturing trends (future trends, upcoming technologies etc).
As global capacity for and production in Ammonium Carbonate market to increase, which geographic regions will have the largest volume and highest growth rates for Ammonium Carbonate consumption?
For investors & private equity firms: identify the best companies to invest in.
Water Filtration Systems Market with Future Prospects, Key Player SWOT Analysis and Forecast To 2024
Water Filtration Systems Market report offers detailed analysis and a five-year forecast for the global Water Filtration Systems industry. Water Filtration Systems market report delivers the insights which will shape your strategic planning as you estimate geographic, product or service expansion within the Water Filtration Systems industry.. A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Water Filtration Systems Market.
List of key players profiled in the report:
Sundylee
Hanston
3M
Honeywell
GE
Everpure
Midea
Cillit
Amway eSpring
Flanne
Ecowater
Qinyuan
Stevoor
Doulton
Haier
Culligan
GREE
Royalstar
Watts
Joyoung
Quanlai
On the basis of Application of Water Filtration Systems Market can be split into:
Household
Commercial
On the basis of Application of Water Filtration Systems Market can be split into:
Reverse Osmosis Water Filter
Ultrafiltration Membrane Water Filter
The report analyses the Water Filtration Systems Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
Region Segmentation of Water Filtration Systems Market
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Water Filtration Systems market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Water Filtration Systems market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.
Scope of the Water Filtration Systems Market Report
Water Filtration Systems Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
Water Filtration Systems Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Analysis By Type:
Regional Analysis – Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024
Water Filtration Systems Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Water Filtration Systems Market Analysis By Type
Report Highlights
Competitive Landscape: Company Share Analysis
Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.
Market Trends
Porter Five Forces Analysis.
SWOT Analysis.
Company Analysis –
