Growing Focus on Product Innovation Likely to Impact the Growth of the Fiber Laser Market 2017 – 2025

Trends and Opportunities

The global market for fiber laser is expected to witness substantial progress in the coming years owing to technological advancements and research and development activities being undertaken in this field. The fact that fiber laser has high beam quality, is priced comparatively low, and are eco-friendly in nature. The growing trend of green manufacturing and rising concerns over the impact of material processors on the environment, several industries have adopted fiber lasers for cutting and marking applications. The evolution and introduction of ribbon core and ultra-fast fiber lasers and a significant rise in the employment of microscopy applications, defense, surface treatment, scribing, optical pumping, blind hole machining, 3D micro milling, and micro-cutting is expected to bolster the growth of the global fiber laser market. Manufactures can invest in tube cutting it being a prominent segment in the market and is also anticipated to be the first choice of new entrants owing to growing deployment of fiber lasers in the production of cardiovascular stents due to its ability to eradicate stack up tolerances, low cost of production, and limitless cutting configurations.

Global Fiber Laser Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit promising growth owing to gradual rise in adoption of fiber laser in various industrial applications. The availability of labor in low cost and raw materials are further expected to bode well for the market in the region. Developed regions are also expected to show exponential growth as fiber laser is likely to become ubiquitous.

Global Fiber Laser Market: Vendor Landscape

Some of the leading participants in the market are Amonics Ltd., Apollo Instruments, Inc., Coherent, Inc., JENOPTIK Laser GmbH, IPG Photonics Corporation, Keopsys Group., and Quantel Group.

