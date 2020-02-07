Growing Focus on R&D Likely to Accelerate the Growth of the Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory Market 2017 – 2025

With reliable and impactful research methodologies, TMRR provides critical information pertaining to the growth of the global “Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory ” market. Our team of analysts monitor the ongoing developments within the “Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory ” space and provide an unbiased assessment of the global “Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory ” market. The data included in the report are procured from reliable and trustworthy primary and secondary sources.

Drivers and Restraints

The global next generation non-volatile memory market is growing due to innumerable factors, which include rise in the demand for mass storage and universal storage devices and escalating demand for fast, high scalable, and economical memory solutions. In addition, as traditional memory technologies are on a downswing, this is projected to be a key factor driving the development of new technologies, which are expected to provide efficient and faster storage methods. Increasing demand for next generation non-volatile memory in various industrial applications and as replacements for flash memory is likely to subsequently provide new opportunities for market growth in the given period. High demand for wearable and flexible electronics may also offer new avenues for industry growth. However, high designing cost is expected to limit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The MRAM product segment is a key contributor to the market, and is expected to account for a large market share over the forecast period. Enterprise storage is projected to hold a significant share in the market in the years to come due to increase in the adaptation of STT-MRAM and PCM memory. In terms of application, consumer electronics is expected to hold a key position in the market. The prominent vendors in the telecommunication industry will be extensively using next generation non-volatile memory to provide their customers an enhanced experience, thus fuelling the market growth.

Global Next Generation-Non Volatile Memory Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global next generation non-volatile memory market can be classified into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Due to the presence of key market players operating in developing economies such as South Korea, Japan, China, and India, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a large share in the forecast period. Furthermore, due to rising demand for smart devices such as tablets and smartphones, the market in this region will grow exponentially in the years to come.

Global Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory Market: Key Players

The report profiles prominent players in the global next generation non-volatile memory market based on various attributes such as financial overview, business strategies, company overview, and recent developments. Some of the key players are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Adesto Technologies, Everspin Technologies, Intel Corporation, Crossbar Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, IBM Corp, Micron Technology, and Toshiba Corporation.

