Growing Infrastructure Development Projects in Asia-Pacific to Fuel Growth of the Automotive Fabric Market 2017 – 2025

A surge in the demand for passenger cars and other vehicles in several countries is driving the market for automotive fabric. The rising demand for airbags, along with increasing emphasis on safety has been contributing towards market expansion. The strict traffic rules and regulations, with a heightened focus on passenger safety, particularly in countries such as Canada and Japan have been one of the key factors fuelling the market for automotive fabric. Moreover, countries such as the U.S., Spain, France, Mexico, Russia, Germany, Brazil, and South Korea have been exhibiting towering demand for cars, thereby boosting growth of the global automotive fabric market.

On the contrary, the availability of alternatives such as synthetic and natural leather, will prove to be major challenges obstructing market growth. However, the market for automotive fabric will benefit from the demand for customization, another important trend observed in the automotive fabric market.

Based on geography, the global automotive fabric market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. North America appears to dominate the regional landscape. The region of Asia Pacific is expected to emerge with a substantial momentum over the next few years. The market for automotive fabric in this region will gain impetus due to the growing demand for cars, trucks, and other vehicles. China appears to be the leading country segment in the Asia Pacific market. The Asia Pacific region, particularly countries such as Japan, India, China, and South Korea are projected to achieve vast amounts of profit due to the enlarging automotive industry, abundance of raw materials, and low costs of labor and transportation in these countries during the forecast period.

Some of the major companies operating in the global automotive fabric market are Suminoe Textile Co. Ltd., Martur Automotive Seating Systems, Haartz Corporation, Bmd Private Ltd., ACME Mills Company, Seiren Co., Ltd., Adient Plc, Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A., Takata Corporation, Krishna, CMI Enterprises Inc., SRF Limited, Tenowo GmbH, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, and Sage Automotive Interiors Inc. The leading market players have been increasingly prioritizing new product development and launching efficient and attractive products at competitive prices.

