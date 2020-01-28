MARKET REPORT
Growing Investments Towards R&D Activities to Provide an Impetus to the Growth of Corn Wet-Milling Market during 2017-2027
Business Intelligence Report on the Agile Application Life-Cycle Management Market
FMI, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Agile Application Life-Cycle Management Market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Agile Application Life-Cycle Management by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers.
As per the report, the Agile Application Life-Cycle Management Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2017-2027 and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report suggests that significant progress in technology, growing investments towards R&D projects, and increasing awareness related to curbing industrial waste are some of the primary factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Agile Application Life-Cycle Management Market during the assessment period 2017-2027.
The presented report offers a microscopic view of the market scenario in different regions. The political and economic environment are thoroughly assessed to provide clarity on the growth prospects of the Agile Application Life-Cycle Management market in each regional market.
Key Information that can be drawn from the Agile Application Life-Cycle Management Market Report:
- The pricing structure of products offered by various market players
- Growth prospects of the various segments and sub-segments in the Agile Application Life-Cycle Management Market
- Notable trends that are expected to impact the dynamics of the Agile Application Life-Cycle Management Market
- Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and strategic alliances
- Growth opportunities for market players in various regional markets
This chapter of the report tracks the business prospects of prominent market players operating in the Agile Application Life-Cycle Management Market. The revenue growth, market share, product portfolio, pricing, sales, and marketing strategies of each company is discussed in the report.
Important queries related to the Agile Application Life-Cycle Management Market addressed in the report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Agile Application Life-Cycle Management Market?
- Which product is likely to be the ‘cash cow’ for the players in the Agile Application Life-Cycle Management Market?
- How are the market players reducing their environmental footprint?
- Which region is expected to present a plethora of opportunities for market players in the Agile Application Life-Cycle Management Market?
- What are the different growth strategies adopted by market players?
key players and product offerings
Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective towards market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
Graphene Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2024
The Global Graphene Market is estimated to reach USD 420 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 42.3%.
Graphene is a carbon monolayer bounded tightly within the hexagonal lattice. It is the 2 dimensional form of crystalline carbon, which forms a honeycomb like structure. Being a carbon based compound, graphene is non-metal, usually referred as quasi metal. It has gained popularity owing to its excellent properties such as light weight, thin, tough, stiff, highly flexible, impermeable and shows high electron mobility and electronic conductivity. Due to this properties, it is used in automotive, electronics, medical, energy and power and many other industries.
Graphene Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Soaring Product Demand from Various End-Use Industries
The demand for the graphene is growing on the grounds of soaring demand from the end-use industries. It is widely used in the electronics, energy storage, energy production, medical, automotive, and various other application areas. Graphene have extraordinary properties such as light weight, flexible, tough, impermeable and conducts heat in more effective manner, which is useful across varied industrial domain to carryout different applications. The graphene is also used in development of advanced technologies those are used in wearable devices, superfast electronics, compounds and coatings ultrasensitive sensors, biotechnology, among others, which is further fuelling the market growth.
Increasing Investment to Promote Use of Graphene
With the wide application areas, the demand for graphene is escalating. To fuel this growth further, high investments are done across the globe to promote the graphene adoption in various sectors. For instance, in 2019, EU Graphene Flagship, Europe’s biggest research initiative invested 92 million Euro in 11 prototypes to promote commercial use of graphene. Also, Pella Group invested 18 million Euro in the Be Dimensional S.p.a. for development of graphene in consumer products. These rising investment in the graphene production and commercialization is projected to push the market upwards during forecast period.
Market Restraints:
Toxicity of Graphene
Graphene is globally introduced as the amazing material, which have wide application areas. Despite of this, some studies have revealed that it possesses toxicity that is a potential hazard for the human life. The growing demand and production of the graphene and graphene-based nanomaterials is on rise, which is ultimately increasing the risk of unintentional occupational or environmental exposure to the graphene. These graphene and graphene-based nanomaterials have different toxicity level for animals, and it enters the body through the different physiological barriers resulting into higher penetration in the cells, tissues of the body, leading to distortion of their function. High toxicity of the graphene is projected to hinder the market growth.
Graphene Market: Key Segments
- By Production Method, the market is segmented into: Top Down and Bottom Up
- By Application, the market is segmented into: Photovoltaic Devices, Solar Cell, Photodetectors, Light Emitting Devices (LED), Ultrafiltration, Composite Materials, DNA Sequencing, and Others
- By End-User Industry, the market is segmented into: Medical, Aerospace, Automotive, Energy and Power, Sports, and Others
- By Geography, the market is segmented into: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
List of the leading companies operating in the Graphene market include:
- Emberion Oy (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Graphenea Inc.
- Bedimensional S.p.a.
- Versarien PLC
- Haydale Graphene Industries Plc
- First Graphene Limited
- Talga Resources Ltd
- Applied Graphene Materials PLC
- NanoXplore Inc.
- XG Sciences, Inc.
- Directa Plus PLC
- Other Key Companies
Graphene Market: Report Scope
The report on the graphene market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
Graphene Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Graphene Market, by Production Method
Top Down
- Liquid Phase Exfoliation
- Mechanical Peeling
Bottom Up
- Chemical Synthesis
- Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)
Graphene Market, by Application
- Photovoltaic Devices
- Solar Cell
- Photodetectors
- Light Emitting Devices (LED)
- Ultrafiltration
- Composite Materials
- DNA Sequencing
- Others (Machinery Lubricants, Military Protective Equipment, Paints)
Graphene Market, by End User Industries
- Medical
- Aerospace
- Automotive
- Energy and Power
- Sports
- Others (Construction, Paints and Coatings)
Graphene Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
Energy Storage Technology Market 2020 Trends, Emerging Technologies and Growth Analysis By Forecast to 2025
The Energy Storage Technology market report [5 Years Forecast 2020-2025] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Energy Storage Technology market competitive situation, product scope, market overview, opportunities, driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Energy Storage Technology, with sales, revenue and global market share of Energy Storage Technology are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Energy Storage Technology market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.
The study encompasses profiles of major companies operating in the global Energy Storage Technology market. Key players profiled in the report includes : Convergent Energy + Power, Hawaiian Electric, Alstom, ABB, General Electric, AES, Eos Energy Storage, S&C Electric, SEEO, Aquion Energy, Green Charge Networks, LG, Princeton Power, NEC, NRG Energy, Lithium-Ion, Advanced Lead Acid, Flow Batteries, Sodium Sulfur and among others.
This Energy Storage Technology market report provides a comprehensive analysis of: Industry overview, cost structure analysis, technical data and competitive analysis, topmost players analysis, development trend analysis, overall market overview, regional market analysis, consumers analysis and marketing type analysis.
Scope of Energy Storage Technology Market:
The global Energy Storage Technology market is valued at million US$ in 2019 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2020-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Energy Storage Technology market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Energy Storage Technology in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Energy Storage Technology in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Energy Storage Technology market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors, customers, research findings & conclusion, appendix & data source and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The end users/applications and product categories analysis:
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Energy Storage Technology for each application, including-
- Transportation
- Grid Storage
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Energy Storage Technology market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
- Electro Chemical Technology
- Mechanical Technology
- Thermal Storage Technology
Energy Storage Technology Market : The Regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
The Crucial Questions Answered by Energy Storage Technology Market Report:
The report offers exclusive information about the Energy Storage Technology market, based on thorough research about the macro and microeconomic factors that are instrumental in the development of the market. The information featured in this report can answer salient questions for companies in the Energy Storage Technology market, in order to make important business-related decisions. Some of these questions include:
- How is the regulatory framework in developed countries impacting the growth of the Energy Storage Technology market?
- What are the winning strategies of key drivers that are helping them consolidate their position in the Energy Storage Technology market?
- What are the trends in the Energy Storage Technology market that are influencing players’ business strategies?
- Why are the sales of Energy Storage Technology’s higher in commercial and industrial sectors as compared to the residential sector?
- How will the historical growth prospects of the Energy Storage Technology market impact its future?
- Which strategies will remain salient for market players to improve the penetration of Energy Storage Technologys in developing countries?
And Many More….
Construction Estimation Software Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Revenue, Applications, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2025
This report studies the global Construction Estimation Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Construction Estimation Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Construction estimating software is a collection of programs, processes and information used to calculate the total cost of a construction project.
This industry research report identifies the emergence of smart cities to be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the construction estimating software market in the coming years.
The increased adoption of cloud-based construction estimation software will be one of the major trends that will gain traction in this market in the coming years.
Moreover, the increased investment toward tourism development by the government of Saudi Arabia and the demand for high-quality infrastructure due to the growing urban population in the African countries such as Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa, will also drive the demand for construction estimation software from this region.
In 2017, the global Construction Estimation Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Causeway Technologies
Cordell Information
ProEst Estimating Software (ProEst)
Sage Software
Viewpoint
Bid4Build
BluBridge
B2W Software
Corecon Technologies
PrioSoft
Textura PlanSwift
Total Project Logistics
4Clicks Solutions
Xactware Solutions
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Takeoff Software
Cost Databases
Estimating Worksheets
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial Construction
Industrial Construction
Residential Construction
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Construction Estimation Software in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Construction Estimation Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Construction Estimation Software Manufacturers
Construction Estimation Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Construction Estimation Software Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Construction Estimation Software market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Table of Contents
Global Construction Estimation Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Construction Estimation Software
1.1 Construction Estimation Software Market Overview
1.1.1 Construction Estimation Software Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Construction Estimation Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Construction Estimation Software Market by Type
1.3.1 Takeoff Software
1.3.2 Cost Databases
1.3.3 Estimating Worksheets
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Construction Estimation Software Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Commercial Construction
1.4.2 Industrial Construction
1.4.3 Residential Construction
Chapter Two: Global Construction Estimation Software Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Construction Estimation Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Causeway Technologies
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued….
