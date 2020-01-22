Growth of Assistive Technologies for Visual Impairment Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2020-2025

MarketResearchNest adds “Global Assistive Technologies for Visual Impairment Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2020-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 134 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

According to this study, over the next five years the Assistive Technologies for Visual Impairment market will register a 4.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 140.1 million by 2025, from $ 117.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Assistive Technologies for Visual Impairment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Assistive Technologies for Visual Impairment market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Assistive Technologies for Visual Impairment value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type:

Braille Displays

Note Takers

Magnifiers

Braille Printers & Embossers

Braille Writers

Segmentation by application:

Blind School

Disabled Persons Federation & Hospital

Enterprises & Social Organizations

This report also splits the market by region: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

VFO Group

TQM

Humanware

Handy Tech Elektronik GmbH

Perkins Solutions

Papenmeier

Amedia

Eurobraille

Nippon Telesoft

Brailletec

VisionCue

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

