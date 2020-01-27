Growth of Building Analytics Market Analysis, Growth Statistics to Make Multi-Billion Dollar Market during 2020 – 2023, Top International Hotel Brands (Johnson Controls, IBM, Honeywell, Siemens)

Building Analytics Market Report analyses the Industry Status, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, rowth Opportunity, Competition landscape and Forecast to 2023. This report also provides data on Patterns, Improvements, Target Business Sectors, Limits and Advancements.

Global Building Analytics Market overview:

The report ” Building Analytics Market” The quick adoption of advanced Analytics and Visualization and the expand use of outward data sources are the major drivers of the Building Analytics Market. The report high Point, Potential Growth Opportunities in the coming years and covers a review of the Market Drivers, Growth Measure, Competitive Landscape, Market Dynamics, Opposition and other Building Analytics Feature to the Building Analytics Market.

According to Market Analyst, Global Building Analytics Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2019 to 2023.

The Global Building Analytics Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Building Analytics Market is sub segmented into On-premises, Cloud. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Building Analytics Market is sub segmented into Manufacturing Facilities, Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Public Places, Government Buildings On the Basis of Application segment, the Building Analytics Market is sub segmented into Fault Detection and Monitoring, Energy Management, Security Management, Emergency Management, Parking Management, Operations Management, Elevators and Escalators Management, Network Management, Others.

Based on Product Types segment the Commercial Buildings sub segment is expected to continue to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. Major growth factors for the building analytics market in the segment include the development of large shopping malls, auditoriums, and marriage halls encouraging the owners and operators to install building analytics software and services in new as well as old buildings and the proliferation of IoT which facilitates to draw valuable insights from large volumes of data.

In terms of market shares of regions, Asia- Pacific is expected to constitute a significant share in the building analytics market and is expected to grow at the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate during the forecast period, owing to the high economic growth in the major Asia- Pacific countries. Companies in North America and Europe have already adopted the building analytics software and services and are investing heavily in R&D for innovations. Hence, these regions are expected to generate a majority of the revenues in the market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Latest Industry Updates:

Honeywell :- is using blockchain to shake up the market for used aircraft components, making it easier to check the certification and origin of a part and speeding up transactions. The company’s Honeywell Aerospace unit earlier this year introduced an online marketplace based on blockchain that lets more than 800 international buyers and sellers trade aerospace parts in real time. Participants include Dassault Falcon Jet Corp. and aircraft-repair specialist StandardAero Aviation Holdings Inc.

Before blockchain, a transaction took, on average, two phone calls and four emails to arrange, and two days to close. The sale of larger parts such as engines could take weeks of sending quotes and exchanging documentation. With blockchain, a buyer can locate a part and purchase it immediately.

The aircraft-parts industry is heavily regulated, with sales requiring certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and other agencies. Blockchain can quickly trace the history of a used part, including previous transactions, owners and repairs. “The goal was to digitize that. If I need it frictionless, and remove human interaction, I need a technology that will create trust. That’s where blockchain came in,” said Sathish Muthukrishnan, chief digital and information officer at Honeywell Aerospace.

We Can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions: North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and all over the world.

Some of the major players that operate in the Global Building Analytics Market are Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, IBM, Honeywell, Siemens, General Electric, Buildingiq, Iconics, Coppertree Analytics, Delta Electronics, Enernoc, Buildpulse, Engie Insight, Gridpoint, Ecovox.

