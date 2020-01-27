Growth of Building Analytics Market Analysis, Growth Statistics to Make Multi-Billion Dollar Market during 2020 – 2023, Top International Hotel Brands (Johnson Controls, IBM, Honeywell, Siemens)

Connect with us

Growth of Building Analytics Market Analysis, Growth Statistics to Make Multi-Billion Dollar Market during 2020 – 2023

2 hours ago

Building Analytics Market

Building Analytics Market Report analyses the Industry Status, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, rowth Opportunity, Competition landscape and Forecast to 2023. This report also provides data on Patterns, Improvements, Target Business Sectors, Limits and Advancements.

Global Building Analytics Market overview:

The report ” Building Analytics Market” The quick adoption of advanced Analytics and Visualization and the expand use of outward data sources are the major drivers of the Building Analytics Market. The report high Point, Potential Growth Opportunities in the coming years and covers a review of the Market Drivers, Growth Measure, Competitive Landscape, Market Dynamics, Opposition and other Building Analytics Feature to the Building Analytics Market.

According to Market Analyst, Global Building Analytics Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2019 to 2023.

The Global Building Analytics Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Building Analytics Market is sub segmented into On-premises, Cloud. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Building Analytics Market is sub segmented into Manufacturing Facilities, Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Public Places, Government Buildings On the Basis of Application segment, the Building Analytics Market is sub segmented into Fault Detection and Monitoring, Energy Management, Security Management, Emergency Management, Parking Management, Operations Management, Elevators and Escalators Management, Network Management, Others.

Based on Product Types segment the Commercial Buildings sub segment is expected to continue to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. Major growth factors for the building analytics market in the segment include the development of large shopping malls, auditoriums, and marriage halls encouraging the owners and operators to install building analytics software and services in new as well as old buildings and the proliferation of IoT which facilitates to draw valuable insights from large volumes of data.

In terms of market shares of regions, Asia- Pacific is expected to constitute a significant share in the building analytics market and is expected to grow at the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate during the forecast period, owing to the high economic growth in the major Asia- Pacific countries. Companies in North America and Europe have already adopted the building analytics software and services and are investing heavily in R&D for innovations. Hence, these regions are expected to generate a majority of the revenues in the market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Latest Industry Updates:

Honeywell :-  is using blockchain to shake up the market for used aircraft components, making it easier to check the certification and origin of a part and speeding up transactions. The company’s Honeywell Aerospace unit earlier this year introduced an online marketplace based on blockchain that lets more than 800 international buyers and sellers trade aerospace parts in real time. Participants include Dassault Falcon Jet Corp. and aircraft-repair specialist StandardAero Aviation Holdings Inc.

Before blockchain, a transaction took, on average, two phone calls and four emails to arrange, and two days to close. The sale of larger parts such as engines could take weeks of sending quotes and exchanging documentation. With blockchain, a buyer can locate a part and purchase it immediately.

The aircraft-parts industry is heavily regulated, with sales requiring certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and other agencies. Blockchain can quickly trace the history of a used part, including previous transactions, owners and repairs. “The goal was to digitize that. If I need it frictionless, and remove human interaction, I need a technology that will create trust. That’s where blockchain came in,” said Sathish Muthukrishnan, chief digital and information officer at Honeywell Aerospace.

We Can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions: North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and all over the world.

Some of the major players that operate in the Global Building Analytics Market are Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, IBM, Honeywell, Siemens, General Electric, Buildingiq, Iconics, Coppertree Analytics, Delta Electronics, Enernoc, Buildpulse, Engie Insight, Gridpoint, Ecovox.

Cordless Power Tools Market 2020-2025

16 seconds ago

January 27, 2020

Global Cordless Power Tools Market valued approximately USD 15.33 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Cordless Power Tools Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Cordless power tools refers to the tools that is actuated by an additional mechanism and better as power source, rather than depending on the manual labor and conventional hand instruments to accomplish the required tasks. These conventional equipment used to sport fat Ni-Cd batteries that were difficult to handle for wielders, which over the years have witnessed significant technological and design improvements.

Cordless Power Tools is a battery-powered hole maker and a fastener driver for screws, nuts and small bolts. It’s equipped with a clutch that disengages the drill’s drivetrain when the tool reaches a specified amount of torque (turning force). Increasing demand from commercial and residential buildings and growthy in production of light vehicles are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising focus on product innovation is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. Furthermore, cordless power tools have less cords which also means more safety and allowing the user to user to move freely & unhindered are another factors that aiding the growth in the market of cordless power tools during the forecast period. However, more weight than traditional power tools and unstable economic condition are the restraining factors of the market across the world.

The regional analysis of Global Cordless Power Tools Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising automotive & construction sector and ongoing technological advancements in power tools across the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Cordless Power Tools market over the upcoming years. Further, North America anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to growing infrastructural development & its activities in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:
Bosch
Stanley Black & Decker
Makita
Hilti
Hitachi Koki
Festool (TTS)
Snap-On
Husqvarna
Interskol
Duss
Baier
Collomix
Metabo
Milwaukee Electric Tool (TTI)
Copper (Eaton)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below: 

By Type:
Pneumatic
Electric

By Product:
Drills
Saws
Sanders
Grinders
Nail Guns
Bare Tools
Woodworking & Other Tools
Others

By Application:
Household
Construction
Industrial
Medical
Automotive
Others
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-cordless-power-tools-market-forecasts-2018-2025

Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market 2020-2025

22 seconds ago

January 27, 2020

Description

Global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market valued approximately USD 708.88 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.00% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace.

Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System is a kind of surgical navigation system, which can offer the patient preoperative or intraoperative image data and the operative bed patient’s anatomical structure corresponding accurate, operation tracking of surgical instruments and the position of the surgical instrument in the patient image in real-time updates on the form of the virtual probe display, make the doctor of surgical instruments relative to patient anatomy structure at a glance, make surgery more rapid, more accurate and safer. Rising adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, increase in orthopedic & neurology disorder prevalence, high prevalence in ENT disorders and constant technological advancements & novel product launches are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, acceptance of surgical navigation system in ambulatory settings is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, high cost associated with the surgical navigation system and product recalls are the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders and increasing ageing population in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to increasing target population base and rising healthcare infrastructure in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:
Medtronic
Brainlab
Fiagon
Karl Storz
Scopis
Veran Medical

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below: 
By Product:
110 VAC
240 VAC

By Application:
Orthopedic Navigation System
ENT Navigation System
Spinal Navigation System
Neurosurgery Navigation System

By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-electromagnetic-surgical-navigation-system-market-forecasts-2018-2025

Clopyralid Market 2020-2025

35 seconds ago

January 27, 2020

Clopyralid

Description

Global Clopyralid Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Clopyralid Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Clopyralid is a selective herbicide used for control of broadleaf weeds, especially thistles and clovers. It is an organochlorine pesticide having a 3,6-dichlorinated picolinic acid structure. It is a member of pyridines and an organochlorine pesticide and is derived from a picolinic acid. Increasing demand of clopyralid among end-users and increasing awareness among people towards agriculture & horticulture are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, rising research & development activities is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. In addition, clopyralid prevent spread of diseases, cut costs & increases yield in agriculture and protect native ecosystem & water are another factors that impelling the growth in the market of Clopyralid during the forecast period. However, availability of cheap & less durable counterfeit products is one of the major factors that limiting the growth of the market across the world. The regional analysis of Global Clopyralid Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:
Dow AgroSciences
Lier Chemical
Zhejiang Yongnong Chem
Chongqing Shuanfeng Chemical
Zhejiang Avilive Chemical

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below: 
By Type:
Clopyralid 95% TC
Clopyralid 96% TC
Others

By Application:
Agriculture
Horticulture

By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-clopyralid-market-forecasts-2018-2025

