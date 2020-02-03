Growth of the Industrial Pumps Market Hinges on the Demand for Industrial Pumps during 2014 – 2020

In 2029, the Industrial Pumps Market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Industrial Pumps Market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Industrial Pumps market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Industrial Pumps Market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2014 – 2020 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Industrial Pumps Market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Industrial Pumps Market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Industrial Pumps Market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

key players in the industrial pumps market are ITT Corp., Flowserve Corp., KSB AG, Sulzer Ltd., Grundfos A/S, Ebara Corp., Weir Group plc, Baker Hughes, Inc., Schlumberger Ltd. and Clyde Union, Inc.

Pumping systems are critically important for any process or manufacturing plants to operate efficiently. Industrial pumps are used for various industrial applications such as power and petrochemical plants, which directly support generation and production processes, and usually work for extended durations. It is estimated that around 27% of all the energy consumed by any industry is constituted by motor-driven equipment. This offers manufacturers of industrial pumps a window of opportunity to improve efficiency and launch newer and more innovative products.

This research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report provides analysis and information by categories such as market types, technology and applications.

It report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

India

China

ASEAN

Oceania

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. In addition, the report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends & developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

‘Must-have’ information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

