Guanylic Acid Market: Global Forecast over 2017 – 2027

Packaging tubes are highly popular to package a wide range of contents because of their light weight and excellent barrier properties. Joint container tubes are particularly designed for recreational marijuana packaging. Joint container tubes protect the content from contamination and does not impart any deleterious or toxic substance to the packaged product. Growing usage of marijuana for medical purposes increase the joint container tubes market.

Marijuana is available in various forms such as flowers or concentrates which require safe and protective packaging. The joint container tubes are the primary container in which any marijuana element is contained for transportation, usage, and sale. Joint container tubes are the type of child resistant packages that hold marijuana items and must not expose the item to any harmful substance.

Some states require transparent joint container tubes, while other allows for opaque joint container tubes. Future growth of joint container tubes market depends on how the legalization laws disclose in each state.

Joint Container Tubes Market – Major Players:

Some of the prominent players operating in the global joint container market include Green Rush Packaging, Andler Packaging Group, RXSS Manufacturing, Inc., LA Container Inc., Shenzhen W.B.G. Industrial Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Dewei Plastic Factory, Suncity Plastic Packaging Industrial Co., Ltd, and Yiwu Shine Packaging Co. Limited.

Joint Container Tubes Market – Segmentation:

The global market for joint container tubes is segmented on the basis of material type, by capacity, and by colour type.

On the basis of the material type, the global market for joint container tubes is segmented as follows:

Polypropylene (PP)

BPA free polypropylene

Other Plastics

On the basis of the capacity, the global market for joint container tubes is segmented as follows:

Up to 13 dram

13 to 19 dram

19 to 30 dram

30 to 60 dram

Above 60 dram

On the basis of the colour type, the global market for joint container tubes is segmented as follows:

Transparent

Opaque

Joint Container Tubes Market – Dynamics

Joint container tubes are premium child resistant containers that are an easy, safe, and convenient way to store recreational marijuana. Joint container tubes are widely used to contain cannabis which is a medical or recreational marijuana. Joint container tubes are airtight containers and block UV rays. Companies manufacture joint container tubes with BPA free medical grade plastic which helps to protect the marijuana from environment impact. Cannabis packaging using joint container tubes is highly dependent on government regulations as sales, extraction, and distribution not only fluctuates from country to country but also across states. The joint container tubes manufacturing companies need to make sure that the packaging is opaque, resealable, tamper proof, properly labelled, unattractive, and in accordance with state laws.

The joint container tubes market has undergone substantial growth and various manufacturers are continuing to innovate several recyclable packaging solutions. Joint container tubes companies which are based in USA provide custom based product in limited time. Cannabis may still be a disruptive issue among various communities, but as it continues in treating disease and symptoms, the joint container tubes market shows patent growth. Consumers place a high value on joint container tubes that is airtight and provide discreteness and product freshness.

Joint Container Tubes Market – Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global joint containers market region is divided into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. Among these regions, North America is the leading market for joint container tubes, whereas APEJ, Eastern Europe, and Western Europe are expected to witness vigorous growth. The APEJ joint container tubes market is anticipated to witness stable growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing use of marijuana in the treatment of various mental illnesses