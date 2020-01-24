Gummy Vitamins Market to Reach a Valuation of ~US$ 5.8 Bn by 2029: Transparency Market Research

An expeditious evolution of the nutraceuticals industry in recent years has provided a feasible boost to the variety of vitamins and dietary supplements, thereby driving developments in the gummy vitamins market. The gummy vitamins landscape is witnessing positive growth, gaining immense traction due to the geriatric population as well as kids.

The current growth trend of the gummy vitamins market is prominently influenced by the increasing cognizance for preventive healthcare across the globe. Digital platforms and social networking sites have become a prominent tool for gummy vitamin manufacturers to advertise their products, globally. Continuous technological advancements in the molding patterns of gummy vitamins, as well as the necessity for cost competitiveness with no compromise on product quality, remain key challenges for gummy vitamin manufacturers. Through process R&D and product innovation, the gummy vitamins market has gained significant traction among both, adult and kids. However, the past few years have observed a relative demand preeminence from the latter.

Increased stress levels and changing lifestyle patterns have resulted in people compromising on their diets by substituting fibrous and healthy food with soft and convenient food options. This leads to an increase in lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure, due to decreased nutrient content in the food preparation. However, a paradigm shift in consumer preferences of vitamins and dietary supplements has been seen in recent years. Vitamin gummies are one of the most popular supplement choices among elderly people who have difficulty in swallowing pills. Nutrition specialists are carrying out extensive research to diversify the nutritional composition of gummy vitamins. Gummy vitamins offer a wide product portfolio, catering to various bodily functions, and serve a wide range of age groups, ranging from toddlers to elders. The introduction of probiotics in gummy vitamins has significantly impacted the growth of the gummy vitamins market growth.

With advancements in ingredient technology and product development, gummy vitamins can now be customized to meet specific consumer preferences. Reduced sugar content, natural colors & flavors, increased fiber, and specialized textures are all possibilities for gummy vitamin formulation. While vitamins are popular ingredients in the gummy format, a wide array of other nutrients has also been introduced in the gummy vitamins format. Standard multi-vitamin, collagen peptides, omega-3s, melatonin, and probiotics are added to enrich the taste in gummies. Gummy vitamins designed for specific demographics, such as men, kids, women in the prenatal phase, etc., containing a variety of beneficial micronutrients, have gained high popularity in the last few years.

Gummy vitamins contain more sugar than other vitamins. These are taken in small doses, and are not likely to have much impact on the health. However, overconsumption can add higher calorie intake than the daily suggested value and lead to different dental decay-related problems and other disease conditions. For instance, 10 gummy bears consumed per day are equal to the consumption of 50 calories or more from added sugar, which is half the daily limit for women, suggested by the American Heart Association. Gummy vitamins with high levels of iron or other ingredients should be ingested in small amounts. An overdose of gummy vitamins may cause vision problems and clumsiness, constipation, muscle weakness, and abnormal heart rhythm. This factor might impede the overall growth of the gummy vitamins market.

Increasing awareness about food safety among consumers has factored the popularity of the clean label trend around the world. Clean label has moved from just being a label on the packaging to holistic and all-pervasive, involving the entire journey of the product, from cultivation to finally reaching the consumer. Consumers are showing an inclination towards gummy vitamin brands that are transparent in their information communication. As a result, gummy vitamin products are being developed with naturally-sourced colors and flavors derived from fruits and vegetable. Consumers are avoiding genetically-modified gummy vitamins, and are buying gummy vitamins that are carefully evaluated and certified. Certifications on the labels of these products are thoroughly checked to ensure gummy vitamin products are vegan, organic, and non-GMO certified.