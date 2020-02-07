Gym Ball Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2018 to 2028

The Global Social Media Security Market is estimated to reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 17.9%, predicts forencis research (FSR).

Social media security is the process of analyzing dynamic social media data to protect against security and business threats. In recent years’ social media have gained huge popularity platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter. Also, many other data fields have a vital role in the communication channel of a database for personal and corporate information such as name, date of birth, employees, address, and business are available on a social media platform.



Social Media Security Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Increasing Security Attacks on Social Media Platforms

All over social media have several advantages including increasing brand awareness of any product or service and is cost-effective, they face an unlikely challenge of attack from hackers such as violence, cyber terrorism, frauds, crimes, and password attacks. Also, the false and fake information can damage the reputation of the companies by stolen data. Moreover, the risk is increased when it comes to government profile and security which can disturb the peace and harmony of an entire nation. To avoid this problem and difficulty social media security is enhancing and monitoring the behaviour of the users.

Hence, increasing security attacks on social media platforms is expected to surge the social media security market during the forecast period.

Stringent Government Rule and Regulations

Increasing stringent government rule and regulations are excepted to secure and protect the sensitive data which can drive the social media security market. The digital platform and monitoring social media can help to detect the fake news and cracking cyberattack on the social media platform. Furthermore, the payment card industry has also stated that employees will monitor their duplication of data and information posts on social media platforms.

Therefore, the stringent government rule and regulations are expected to drive the social media security market during the forecast period.



Market Restraints:

Increasing Malware Attack

Malware and scam attacks on social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, and even the Android Market are growing these days. Also, privacy on social media platforms is a key concern by the users. Uploading multiple contents which hold information can communicate through a virus that can be a major problem on the networking sites.

Hence, the increasing malware attack is a major factor restraining the growth of the global social media security market.



Social Media Security Market: Key Segments

By Solution: Threat Intelligence, Dark Web Monitoring, Monitoring, Risk Management

Based on Security Type: Critical Infrastructure Security, Network Security, Cloud Security, Internet of Things (IoT) Security, Application Security and Endpoint Security.

Based on End-User: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Consumer Goods, Education

Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.



Social Media Security Market: Report Scope

The report on the social media security market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.



List of the leading companies operating in the Social Media Security Market include:

Sophos Ltd. (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

Trend Micro Incorporated

Micro Focus International plc

ZeroFOX

RiskIQ

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC.

Digital Shadows Ltd

Proofpoint, Inc.,

Hootsuite Inc.

Centrify Corporation.

Other Key Companies

Social Media Security Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Social Media Security Market, by Solution

Threat Intelligence

Dark Web Monitoring

Risk Management

Others

Social Media Security Market, by Security Type

Critical Infrastructure Security

Network Security

Cloud Security

Internet of Things (IoT) Security

Application Security

Social Media Security Market, by End-Users

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Retail and Consumer Goods

Education

Others

Social Media Security Market by Region

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific) North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

(US, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)



Key Questions answered by the report

What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?

What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?

What are the evolving types of the global market?

What are the evolving applications of global market?

What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?

Who are the key players operating in the global market?

How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?



