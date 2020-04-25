MARKET REPORT
Gym Equipment Market Update – Rising Cash Flows is King
Gym equipment is used for developing muscular strength result in improved metabolisms, improving physical stamina and managing weight. There has been a significant rise in the number of people joining fitness centers with a figure stood up to 62 million in the United States alone in 2018, the future for gym equipment looks promising. Cardiovascular gym equipment is dominating the market owing to the increasing prevalence of diseases such as diabetes, osteoarthritis, cardiovascular disease as it helps in reducing excess body fat and regulate heart rate.
According to AMA, the Global Gym Equipment market is expected to see growth rate of 3.95%
The "Global Gym Equipment – Market Development Scenario" Study has been added to AMA database.
Some of the major and emerging players identified are Planet Fitness Inc. (United States), Life Fitness, Inc. (United States), Body-Solid Inc. (United States), Yowza fitness (United States), Technogym SPA (Italy), Precor Incorporated (United States), Paramount Fitness Corp. (United States), NordicTrack Inc. (United States), Cybex International Inc. (United States), Body by Jake Global LLC (United States), Nautilus Inc. (United States), ICON Health & Fitness Inc. (United States), Fitness International LLC (United States), Johnson Health Tech (United States), Elliptigo Inc. (United States), Torque Fitness LLC (United States) and Burnswick Corp. (United States).
Market Drivers
- Increasing Number of Fitness Club and Gym
- Rising Number of Obese Population
- Growing Sports Culture and Fashion Industry
Market Trend
- Inclination towards Cardiovascular Equipment
- Growing Online Distribution Channel
Restraints
- High-Cost Associated with Fitness Instruments
Opportunities
- Growing Acceptance in Millennials
- Growing Awareness Regarding Weight Management
Challenges
- Rising Adoption of Yoga and Other Fitness Exercises
Market Competition
Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Global Gym Equipment Market. It shows how the market competition will change in the next few years and how players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.
Global Gym Equipment Market Development Scenario by Players
Patent Analysis Briefing
Ø No. of Patents Issuance by Year / by Players / By Issuing Office
Ø Key Development – Product/Service Launch, Mergers & Acquisition, Joint Ventures
Ø Financials Information, Business Overview and Product Specification Matrix
Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:
1) How companies are selected or profiled in the report?
List of some players that are profiled in the the report includes Planet Fitness Inc. (United States), Life Fitness, Inc. (United States), Body-Solid Inc. (United States), Yowza fitness (United States), Technogym SPA (Italy), Precor Incorporated (United States), Paramount Fitness Corp. (United States), NordicTrack Inc. (United States), Cybex International Inc. (United States), Body by Jake Global LLC (United States), Nautilus Inc. (United States), ICON Health & Fitness Inc. (United States), Fitness International LLC (United States), Johnson Health Tech (United States), Elliptigo Inc. (United States), Torque Fitness LLC (United States) and Burnswick Corp. (United States).
Usually we follow NAICS Industry standards and validate company profile with product mapping to filter relevant Industry players, furthermore list is sorted to come up with a sample size of atleast 50 to 100 companies having greater topline value to get their segment revenue for market estimation.
** List of companies mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger etc.
2) Can we add or profiled new company as per our need?
Yes, we can add or profile new company as per client need in the report, provided it is available in our coverage list as mentioned in answer to Question 1 and after feasibility run final confirmation will be provided by research team checking the constraints related to difficulty of survey.
3) Can we narrow the available business segments?
Yes, depending upon the data availability and feasibility check by our Research Analyst, further breakdown in business segments by end use application or product type can be provided (If applicable) by Revenue Size or Volume*.
4) Can specific country of interest be added? What all regional segmentation covered?
Yes, Country level splits can be modified in the study as per objectives. Currently, research report gives special attention and focus on following regions:
North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa
** One country of specific interest can be included at no added cost. For inclusion of more regional segment quote will vary.
Type (Cardiovascular Training Equipment, Strength Training Equipment, Others), Application (Home consumers, Health clubs / gyms, Hotel gym, Medical centers / hospitals, Others), Strength Equipment (Weight Lifting Machines, Bars and Weights, Racks, Others), End Users (Home Consumer, Health Clubs/Gyms, Commercial Users, Others), Cardiovascular Equipment (Treadmill, Elliptical, Stationary Bike, Rowing Machine, Others)
Over the past few year, factors that have contributed to the development of the Global Gym Equipment market is covered in the research document by studying each micro element at very minute level to identify future growth scenario. Undoubtedly, the most promising market promoter bringing direct and indirect economic benefits to the market sizing. The Global Gym Equipment market is expected to make a significant contribution with an estimated market to reach USD XXX million by 2025 growing at a CAGR of yy%.
***Sub Regions Included: North America [United States, Canada, Mexico], Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam], Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe], South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America], Middle East & Africa [GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa]
*** Unless until specified in Original TOC of Global Gym Equipment Market Study
All viewpoints in the report are based on iterative validation by engaging influencer, experts of the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies. Both primary and secondary approach are used and detailed product portfolio / service offering were analysed and have been presented in a separate chapter of competitive landscape along with company profile.
Research Objectives
- To analyse and forecast the Global Gym Equipment market, in terms of value and volume.
- Which segment has the potential to gain the highest market share?
- To help decision maker from new offer perspective and benchmark existing marketing strategy.
- Correlate cost structure historical data with key business segments.
- Analyse marketing contribution and customer acquisition by up-selling and cross selling.
- Identifying Influencing factors keeping Global Gym Equipment Market Intense, factored with periodic analysis of CR4 & CR8 concentration ratio & HHI Index.
Constipation Treatment Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR by 2025
The global constipation treatment market has witnessed the emergence of several new and inexperienced market players. The large market gap has been the key element of attraction for the market players who are making ardent efforts to mark their presence in the market. The entry of several large and small market players coupled with the presence of old and experienced vendors has made the competitive landscape highly fragmented. Moreover, the competition within the market has been intensifying over the past decades as market players introduce key business strategies to advertise their products. It is expected that the leading market players would engage in core research and development in order to establish their supremacy in the market.
This is also expected to help the established market players in steering clear of the threats posed by the entry of new players. Constipation is a common medical condition that affects the normal life of an individual, and prolonged constipation could be a symptom of more severe diseases and disorders. The key market players have introduced several new drugs for the treatment of constipation and are expected to keep expanding their product portfolio. Some of the leading players identified by Transparency Market Research (TMR) are Bayer AG, Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Abbott Laboratories.
The global market for constipation treatment is projected to grow at a decent CAGR of 7.10% over the period between 2017 and 2025. The market was valued at US$12.58 in 2016 and is expected to elevate to a value of US$22.93 bn by 2025-end. Based on the type of therapeutic alternatives, laxatives are expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 7.0% between 2017 and 2025.
Pervasiveness of Constipation to Drive Market Demand
Constipation is amongst the most common medical conditions that affects people across the globe. The high incidence of the disorder is the primary factor that drives demand within the global constipation treatment market. Furthermore, the geriatric population is more prone to suffering from constipation, and hence, the growth of this population demographic has assisted the growth of the global market for constipation treatment. Besides this, the food consumption patterns of the people have also changed for the worse, which has given rise to several digestive disorders including constipation. Based on the aforementioned factors, it is safe to estimate that the global market for constipation treatment would surge ahead at a robust rate over the coming years. The heavy investments made by manufacturers towards the development of novel therapeutic drugs are also expected to fortify the global market.
Popularity of Over the Counter (OTD) Drugs could Hinder Market Growth
The ardent efforts by the manufacturers of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of constipation have aided the growth of the global market. However, a large section of the population consumes over the counter medications to deal with digestive disorders such as constipation. This factor is expected to restrain the growth of the global market constipation treatment and may even hamper the revenue-generation ability of the market players.
Allergy Treatment Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2025
An allergy refers to a condition that is caused due to hypersensitivity of the human immune system to some harmless materials. These substances are known as allergens in the environment. The global allergy treatment market is likely to be driven by the growing need to meet the huge unmet demand in developing parts of the world and rising prevalence of asthma.
Some of the well-known market players in the global allergy treatment market are Schering-Plough Corporation, McNeil Consumer Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Allergan plc, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., and Allergy Therapeutics.
Transparency Market Research (TMR) has prepared a detailed research report on the global allergy treatment market for the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. The market is forecasted to expand at 5.5% CAGR during 2017 to 2025.
Presence of Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure Propels North America at the Forefront of Growth
TMR analysts have divided the global allergy treatment market on the regional parameter in an attempt to offer a clearer picture of the global allergy treatment market. North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Europe are the key regional segments of the market.
Considering regions, North America is likely to dominate the global allergy treatment market over the tenure of assessment. The region is estimated to retain its dominance over the tenure of assessment owing to considerable rise in various types of allergies like eye allergy, respiratory allergy, and skin allergy. In addition, existence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and increased need for immunotherapy for treatment of allergies in the region is expected to propel growth of the market.
Asia-Pacific is another region that is rapidly rising to prominence in the global allergy treatment market. Reasons for its growing prominence are gradual development in the healthcare infrastructure and increased consciousness about advanced immunotherapy in the allergy treatment.
Growing Preference toward Self Medication for Treatment of Allergies to Boost Market
Allergens could comprise aeroallergens like tree weed, wheat, dust mite, soy, mold, prawns, eggs, and many other edible and non-edible things. Numerous allergic conditions can be caused by allergens like allergic rhinitis, asthma, hay fever, and atopic dermatitis. Some of the major symptoms of allergic reactions comprise rashes, itching on nose, eyes, throat, stuffy nose, red and teary eyes, sneezing, and many others. Apart from that, allergies to certain food items could also result in respiratory symptoms, acute diarrhea, vomiting, and respiratory issues. It could also, though rarely, cause death.
Substantial rise in the prevalence of allergic diseases and emerging trend of buying medications for allergies over the counter is another key factor for the expansion of the global allergy treatment market. A rise in self medication at the backdrop of growing prevalence of various allergic diseases is likely to further support the growth of the market in times to come. According to the findings of World Health Organization (WHO), allergies are the fourth largest condition of pathology in the world. Increased research and development activities to bring forth new treatments and medications of various allergies are estimated to propel growth of the market in years to come.
Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market Establishing a Strong Position Worldwide with to 2025 with Top Key Players Bosch, Continental, Denso, Delphi, Magna International
Latest forecast study for the Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market is covered in this report. This research report offers perilous statistics of the market which will assist the industry competitors in taking appropriate business decision. This study is further fragmented by Application/ End User, Type and Regions.
Global Marketeres.biz offers most recent trade chain structure and in-depth analysis of varied verticals segments. The Historical as well as Forecast data is offered in this report along with the market size of Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market. The complete product portfolio and company profiles of top players, Global statistics, regional data, country level data, import-export scenario, consumption and gross margin analysis from 2015-2020 and production rate is obtainable in this report. Market value by Autonomous Emergency Braking System region in 2019 for top players is analyzed in this report. The cost structures, growth rate, and gross margin analysis is enclosed in this report.
Major Key Players of Global Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market:
Bosch
Continental
Denso
Delphi
Magna International
Autoliv
Volvo
Tesla Inc
Daimler AG
ZF TRW
WABCO
Toyota Motor
Volkswagen Group
BMW Group
Honda Motor
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Automotive
Ford Motor
The global Autonomous Emergency Braking System market was valued at $XX million in 2020, and analysts expect the global market size will touch $XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2020 and 2025.
Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market study and forecast by type, region and applications is examined in this report. The forecast period is 2020-2025 where consumption forecast, market value and volume are accessible. In addition to all this, feasibility study, industry barriers, latest plans and policies are described in this study. The manufacturing cost, Autonomous Emergency Braking System market labor cost, production process analysis, marketing channels and manufacturing base is explained.
Global Autonomous Emergency Braking System market segmentation, by product type:
Forward Collision Warning
Dynamic Brake Support
Crash Imminent Braking
Global Autonomous Emergency Braking System market segmentation, by Application:
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
The below list highlights the important points considered in Autonomous Emergency Braking System report:
- Latest advances and tactics: A detailed information on new product launch events, growth opportunities, investment feasibility and Autonomous Emergency Braking System market development factors are provided.
- Overall Valuation: Complete analysis of Autonomous Emergency Braking System market plans and policies, latest development patterns, and cost structures.
- Market Inclinations: Consumer scrutiny, import-export development, supply chain analysis, production and consumption is clarified in this report.
- Business Diffusion: All the major top Autonomous Emergency Braking System companies, their product portfolio, market share and other details are presented.
- Expected Autonomous Emergency Braking System Industry Growth: Vital details on developing Autonomous Emergency Braking System industry segments, new players, predictable growth during forecast period is covered in this report.
- . Business Development: An in-depth Autonomous Emergency Braking System Industry information presents global study, latest developments and investments
Why to Choose This Report:
• Complete in-depth analysis on market dynamic powers, market status and competitive situation is offered in this report which helps one to gain facts of the industry in detailed way.
• The five-year forecast report shows; how the market is expected to grow in the near imminent.
• All strong Autonomous Emergency Braking System Industry verticals are presented in this study like Product Type, Applications and Geographical Regions.
• Forecast Autonomous Emergency Braking System Industry trends will present the market drivers, constraints and growth opportunities.
• Wide-ranging market dynamics will facilitate key insights for informed decision making.
Major Topics Covered in this Report –
Table of Content:
1. Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market Survey
2 Executive Synopsis
3 Global Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market Race by Manufacturers
4 Global Autonomous Emergency Braking System Production Market Share by Regions
5 Global Autonomous Emergency Braking System Industry Consumption by Regions
6 Global Autonomous Emergency Braking System Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
7 Global Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market Analysis by Applications
8. Autonomous Emergency Braking System Manufacturing Cost Examination
9 Advertising Channel, Suppliers and Clienteles
10 Market Dynamics
11 Global Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market Estimate
12 Investigations and Conclusion
13 Important Findings in the Global Autonomous Emergency Braking System Study
14 Appendixes
15 company Profile
