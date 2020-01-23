Hair Loss & Growth Treatment Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights: Phyto Ales Group, Avalon Natural Products, Taisho

The Global Logistics Robotics Market is primarily segmented based on different deployment, end-user, and regions.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends within the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of every major segment over the forecast period.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points within the industry’s value chain.

Increasing investment for building advanced warehouse, growth in e-commerce industry across globe along with third party logistics system, rising in investment by leading manufacturers for developing autonomous robots for logistics are some of main driving factor for market growth. However, high initial cost of investment in logistics robotics is expected to provide market growth opportunity forecast period.

The key players profiled in the market include: ABB Robotics, Fanuc India Private Limited, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Kuka AG, Yaskawa America, Krones AG, I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A, Gebo Cermex, Toshiba Corporation and Asic Robotics AG

On the basis of types, the market is split into:

• Robotic Arms

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

• Unmanned Ground Vehicles

On the basis of applications, the market is split into:

• Pick & Place

• Loading & Unloading

• Shipment & Delivery

• Packaging & Co-packing

• Others

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

