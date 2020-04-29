Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Halal Food Market Poised for an Explosive Growth in the Near Future

Published

3 hours ago

on

Press Release

Halal Food Market Introduction:

There has been tremendous demand for halal food products in the recent past years due to diverse tastes and interests of Muslim population residing across the globe. However, with this comes the religious beliefs of Muslims and requirement to certify these products as per Islamic laws. Halal is an Arabic term meaning “lawful “ and halal food products must adhere the standards and any food or beverages products meeting Muslim standards are considered as halal. Halal certified food products include, halal foie gras, spring rolls, chicken nuggets, ravioli, lasagna, pizza, and baby food. A common example of non halal food product is pork. With continuous rise in the global population demand for convenience food is also increasing at a rapid pace. Rising living standards, improved lifestyle and increasing disposable incomes across the globe are the key factors which are accelerating the global halal food market in the near future. The global halal food market is expected to witness considerable growth in the near future attributable to growing demand for food supplements as a result of increasing number of population with malnutrition.

Halal Food Market Segmentation:

The global halal food market is segmented by product type, by sales channels and by region. By product type the global halal food market is segmented into, cereal based food products, fruits and vegetables, milk and dairy products and meat, poultry and seafood products. The cereal based food products covers, rice, pastas and all other grains which are halal certified. The fruits and vegetable segment can be further sub-segmented into, canned fruits and vegetables, frozen fruits and vegetable products, raw fruits and vegetables products and others. Halal food products are prepared as per Islamic laws and are free of any pork products, alcohol and other ingredients which is creating immense demand for such products across the globe. Furthermore, the milk and dairy products segment is sub-segmented into, cheese, yogurt, ice-cream and desserts, and other segments. All these products are made with bacterial cultures but without animal rennet. By sales channel the global halal food products market is segmented into, supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, e-Commerce and other retail formats.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=32540

Halal Food Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of region the global Halal Food market is segmented into, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East and Africa.  North America and Western Europe are expected to account for significant revenue shares in the global halal food market over the forecast period mainly attributed to changing lifestyle, increasing demand for value added food products and increasing purchasing power of consumers who live in North America region such as the US, and in Europe region. The global halal food market across these regions is also expected to rise due to increasing per capita expenditure on food products and increasing number of Muslim population. The demand for halal food products is high across the Islamic countries such as, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar due to religious norms which is expected to result in significant revenue generation across the Middle East and African region.

Halal Food Market Drivers and Trends

The global halal food market growth is mainly attributable to rapidly increasing Muslim population who demand for a global halal certification of food products. The global halal food market is expected to witness significant growth across Russian and China market.  The growth of halal food across these countries is mainly attributed to rapidly increasing meat products consuming population. To cite an example, in 2011, in Russia, 65,000 tons of halal meat was produced. Increasing efforts by organizations to raise awareness with respect to the market growth of halal industry through events and trade fairs is also expected to contribute towards market growth of halal foods in the near future. Establishment of halal food standard in china will further propel the halal food market across the Asia pacific region over the forecast period. The global halal food market is impacted due to low purchasing power of Muslim population, especially those belonging to countries including, Sub-Saharan countries and Asia countries such as Indonesia, India, and Pakistan. The market for halal food is also impacted due to unavailability of any specific halal standards and the lack of unified regulation across the MEA.

Halal Food Market Key Players:

Some of the key players offering Halal Food include; Al-Falah Halal Foods, Al Islami Foods, QL Foods, Nestlé, Saffron Road Food, Beijing Shunxin Agriculture, Prima Agri-Products, Jingyitai Halal Food, Prima Agri-Products and others.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Antiseptic Bathing Market To Approach US$ 549.3 Mn By 2026

Published

11 seconds ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Press Release

Increase in awareness about hospital acquired infections and growing incidences of surgical site infections supports the growth of antiseptic bathing market. According to a latest research by the company, the global antiseptic bathing market is anticipated to account for over US$ 549.3 Mn in terms of value, by 2026 end.

Antiseptic Bathing Market: Overview

Globally there are a number of organizations and regulatory bodies that recommend the use of antiseptic bathing products for pre-operative skin cleansing. Regulatory authorities such as the Care Bundles in the U.K. and the Royal College of Surgeons of Ireland that recommend the use of soap for preoperative skin cleansing. Recommendations by other organizations such as the United States of America (USA) Institute for Healthcare Improvement include preoperative antiseptic bathing using CHG soap specifically.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/25045

Although, in the APAC regulatory region, the recommendation for using antiseptic bathing products by bodies is not that stringent, some organizations such as the Ministry of Health, Malaysia, recommends the use of 2% CHG for preoperative cleansing.

Furthermore, over 75% of healthcare professionals prefer and recommend the adoption of CHG Solutions for preoperative antiseptic bathing. This is one of the main driving force for the growth of the CHG solutions in the global antiseptic bathing market.

Antiseptic Bathing Market: Insights

CHG wipes are another fast growing segment of the antiseptic bathing market. These are products that have Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) impregnated into wash cloths, wipes, towels and sponges. These products do not need to be dipped in water, however, they need to be warmed in an industrial warmer for patient comfort.

Although the CHG wipes are more expensive and increases the cost per bath, these are well adopted in the developed regions for antiseptic bathing since they are easy to use especially for patients who are bed ridden for a long time. Other types of antiseptic bathing products include, antiseptic wipes such as include alcohol wipes and BZK wipes, antiseptic solutions such as BZK solution and antiseptic shampoo caps.

 For Critical Insights On The Antiseptic Bathing Market, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/25045

Antiseptic Bathing Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is one of the most lucrative regions for the growth of the antiseptic bathing market. This is mainly driven by the increase in geriatric population and increase in the disposable income in Japan is expected to aid the increased demand for more advanced Antiseptic Bathing solutions. Favorable changes in regulatory recommendation towards antiseptic bathing in the region is expected to boost the antiseptic bathing market growth.

Other factors that support the growth of the antiseptic bathing market in the APAC region is the prolonged length of stay in hospitals and increasing number of hospital beds over the years. Japan is expected hold a largest value share in the antiseptic bathing market.

However, China is expected to be the most lucrative region for antiseptic bathing market since it has a large number of hospitals that have more than 500 beds each which follows bathing protocol to prevent hospital acquired infections.

The company has segmented the global antiseptic bathing market based on product type as CHG Bath Towels/Wipes, CHG Solution, Antiseptic Wipes, Antiseptic Bathing Solution, and Antiseptic Shampoo Caps. In terms of revenue, the CHG solution in Antiseptic Bathing will hold significant share over the forecast period. In contrary, the antiseptic shampoo caps segment in Antiseptic Bathing market will exhibit limited investment opportunities, in terms of revenue, through 2026.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/25045

Antiseptic Bathing Market: Top Companies

Company Profiles

  • Ecolab Inc.
  • 3M Co
  • Reynard Health Supplies
  • Becton, Dickinson & Company
  • Clorox Company
  • Air Liquide (Schulke Australia Pyt Ltd)
  • Molnlycke Health Care AB
  • Medline Industries
  • Stryker Corporation
  • HiCare Health
  • Others.
Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Confocal Microscope Market Accounting For US$ 1,310.5 Mn By 2028

Published

1 min ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Press Release

According to the latest market report published by Persistence Market Research titled ‘Global Confocal Microscope MarketGlobal Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast, 2018 – 2028,’ the global confocal microscope market is projected to reach US$ 1,310.5 Mn by the end of 2028 and grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

Global Confocal Microscope Market: Dynamics

Confocal microscope is a special form of standard fluorescence microscope. Confocal microscopy is different from the conventional wide field fluorescence microscopy, in which the optical path is designed to place in front of the image detector (photomultiplier tube or camera), and an aperture (opening) at a point where the image is focused in conjunction with the focal plane of the image.

Government policies and funding for biological research activities and shift towards value-based care are the major factors expected to drive the growth of the market for confocal microscope over the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing number of research and development activities and technological advancement in microscopy are the other factors expected to spur the growth of the market for confocal microscope over the forecast period.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/16174

Increasing spending on research & development and emergence of academia as the primary organization for carrying out basic research will further increase the adoption rate of confocal microscope.

Likewise, use of confocal microscope for live cell imaging and confocal microscopy in ophthalmology is also expected to drive the growth of the market for confocal microscope.

However, high cost of technologically advanced microscopes and shortage of skilled professionals and expertise are expected to hamper the growth of the Confocal Microscope market.

Global Confocal Microscope Market: Forecast

The global confocal microscope market is segmented on the basis of product type, and end user. On the basis of product type, the global confocal microscope market is segmented into microscope system, accessories and software. Microscope system is sub segmented into laser scanning confocal microscope, spinning disk confocal microscope and re scan microscope. The microscope systems is expected to be the leading segment in the global confocal microscope market over the forecast period.

For Critical Insights On The Confocal Microscope Market, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/16174

The microscope systems accounts a total value share of 92.0 % of the global confocal microscope market in 2017. The laser scanning confocal microscope segment is estimated to have incremental opportunity of US$ 200.1 Mn between 2016 and 2028.

Among end user, academic & research institute segment is expected to hold high share in the global confocal microscope market owing to increasing number of research in life science applications and rising adoption of confocal microscope in academic research.

Geographically, the global confocal microscope market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

This report assesses the trends driving the growth of each segment and offers analysis and insights into the potential of the confocal microscope market in specific regions. North America accounted a large share in the global market in 2017, and is expected to be the dominant regional market for confocal microscope over the forecast period, owing to increasing spending in research and development.

Besides, presence of several key players with a robust distribution network for microscope and collaboration for the development of new techniques are some of the other key factors expected to drive the growth of the confocal microscope market in North America. Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/16174

Global Confocal Microscope Market: Competitive Landscape

  • Olympus Corporation 
  • Leica Microsystem (Sub. Danaher)
  • ZEISS Group (Carl Zeiss Meditec AG)
  • Nikon Corporation
  • Bruker Corporation
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
  • Oxford Instruments plc
  • Thorlabs, Inc.
  • Confocal.nl
  • ISS.Inc
  • Others
Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Sarcopenia Treatment Market To Exceed US$ 3,302.0 Mn By 2026

Published

2 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Press Release

According to the latest market report published by the company titled ‘Sarcopenia Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast, 2018 – 2026,’ the global sarcopenia treatment market is projected to reach US$ 3,302.0 Mn by the end of 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Global Sarcopenia Treatment Market: Dynamics

Sarcopenia is categorized by progressive and generalized loss of skeletal muscle mass and strength, with a risk of adverse outcomes such as poor quality of life, physical disability and death.

Sarcopenia is the age-related loss of muscle mass, after the age of 60 the muscle mass declines at an annual rate of 1.5% to 3.0% per year. The prevalence of sarcopenia among people aged 65 years and above is estimated to be 15%, whereas 50% among people aged 80 and above.

Increasing consumption of dietary and nutritional supplements due to health consciousness among the elderly population is expected to propel the demand for sarcopenia treatment.

The benefits of nutritional supplements to overcome vitamin deficiency is expected to boost the growth of the sarcopenia treatment market. Most of the pharmaceutical and food-processing companies are investing in the development of new nutrition supplements in order to focus on the specific needs.

Likewise, increasing investments in nutraceutical development is the major factor expected to spur the growth of the sarcopenia treatment market. The growth of the sarcopenia treatment market is primary driven by the increasing aging population.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the global population of people aged 80 and above is expected to grow from 126.5 million to 446.6 million between 2015 and 2050.

Reduction of hormone secretion rate and increasing vitamin deficiency with aging are expected to create high demand for sarcopenia treatment supplements.

Economic factors such as the rise in consumer spending by the aging population and increasing per capita healthcare expenditure are also expected to drive the demand for sarcopenia treatment supplements.

According to the National Health Expenditure Accounts (NHEA), the U.S. health care spending grew by 4.3% in 2016, reaching US$ 3.3 trillion or US$ 10,348 per person.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/15694

However, the diagnosis rate of sarcopenia is very low as a large number of people ignore the symptoms of muscle loss. Moreover, low awareness regarding diagnostic and management methods of sarcopenia due to lack of skilled professionals is expected to hamper the growth of the sarcopenia treatment market.

Moreover, unavailability of sarcopenia treatment drugs and the high cost of protein supplement are the other factors expected to restrain the growth of the sarcopenia treatment market.

Global Sarcopenia Treatment Market: Forecast

The global sarcopenia treatment market is segmented based on treatment type, distribution channel, and region. Based on treatment type, the global sarcopenia treatment market is segmented into protein supplement, vitamin D & calcium supplement, and vitamin B12 supplement.

The protein supplement segment is expected to represent a high revenue share in the global sarcopenia treatment market over the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global sarcopenia treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and hypermarket & supermarket. Among all the distribution channels, the retail pharmacies is expected to be the leading segment in the global sarcopenia treatment market over the forecast period.

For Critical Insights On The Sarcopenia Treatment Market, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/15694

The online pharmacies segment is expected to represent a high growth rate in the global sarcopenia treatment market due to increasing online purchasing and manufacturer’s inclination towards digital platforms for marketing and sale.

On the basis of region, the global sarcopenia treatment market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. This report assesses the trends driving the growth of each segment and offers analysis and insights into the potential of the sarcopenia treatment in specific regions.

North America is expected to contribute a high revenue share in the global sarcopenia treatment market over the forecast period. The demand for sarcopenia treatment has increased in North America due to the increasing adoption of nutritional supplements, particularly by the elderly population due to increasing health consciousness. Europe is expected to account second large share in the global sarcopenia treatment market over the forecast period.

The developed European countries, such as Germany, the U.K., France, and Italy, are expected to account high share in the Europe sarcopenia treatment market due to increasing sarcopenia prevalence associated with inactive lifestyle and obesity.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth in the global sarcopenia treatment market over the forecast period due to increasing aging population in countries such as Japan.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/15694

Global Sarcopenia Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

  • Abbott Laborites
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
  • Nestlé S.A.
  • Bayer AG
  • Sanofi S.A.
  • Amway
  • Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • Others
Continue Reading

Trending