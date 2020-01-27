MARKET REPORT
Halal Ingredients Market Analysis Growth Trends and Dynamic Demand by 2018-2028
Global Halal Ingredients Market: Overview
Growing Muslim population who adopt Islamic dietary guidelines is a key factor driving the evolution of the halal ingredients market over the period of assessment (2018–2028). Halal ingredients and halal products are becoming increasingly popular amongst the non-Muslim populations as well, thereby opening new avenues in the global halal ingredient market.
According to Pew Research Center, a leading fact tank based out of Washington DC, Muslim population is anticipated to expand by a whopping 70% in the coming decades, from 1.8 bn in the year 2015 to 3 billion by 2060.
The global halal ingredients market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.
Global Halal Ingredients Market: Notable Developments
The dynamics of the global halal ingredients market is impacted by the following important moves:
- In 2018, AL-Hur,UAE-based manufacturer of halal beauty products has launched its line of cosmetics in Malaysia. Their range of cosmetics is considered reliable, safe, and comes with international halal certification.
- In 2017, Barentz International B.V. made an acquisition of Finland-based Leipurin Oyj’s meat unit.In all likelihood, the deal is poised to expand the meat ingredients’ portfolio of Barentz International. It will further reinforce its position and expand the market share of the company in the Nordic region.
Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global halal ingredients market include –
- Archer Daniels Midland
- AL-Hur
- Barentz International B.V.
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- Purecircle Limited
Global Halal Ingredients Market: Growth Drivers
Health Benefits Offered by Halal Products Generate Market Demand
Large portion of theshares of the global halal ingredients market has beencommanded by the food and beverages industry in the last few years. The demand for halal ingredients is likely to continue with the same dominance in future as well.
Advocates of halal food believe that halal meat is healthier than the non-halal meat and also more humane. This particularly stems from the practice of draining all the blood from the animal once the jugular vein is cut. As the entire blood is drained out, it takes away all types of toxic substances with it. Uric acid is one of the components of blood, which can prove to be extremely damaging, if consumed by humans.
Halal ingredients are also increasingly been used in flavoring agents. Rising demand for new flavors is another factor that is propelling the global halal ingredients market over the period of stipulation. The growing demand for flavors is primarily driven by the ever-evolving preferences of consumers, which now is tilted toward convenience food. Therefore, several food companies seek halal certificates to cater to the growing demand for halal food products and expand business opportunities.
Global Halal Ingredients Market: Regional Outlook
On the basis of geography, the global halal ingredients market is analyzed across North America, South America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The Middle East and Africa is likely to be the one of the rapidly growing regions during the assessment period. The regional market has seen rapid strides on the back of the efforts of the United Arab Emirates to globalize halal industry. Numerous Arab countries have recently agreed on new framework for the mutual recognition of halal certificates.
Further, rapidly growing disposable incomes of people in Iran, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia is driving the food and beverage industry in the region. This is adding impetus to the halal ingredients market.
The global halal ingredients market is segmented as:
Type
- Ingredients for Food & Beverage Industry
- Ingredients for Pharmaceutical Industry
- Ingredients for Cosmetics Industry
Application
- Food & Beverage
- Pharmaceuticals
- Cosmetics
2020 Global Group Life Accident Insurance Market Size Growth 2023 Forecast Research Report
ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Group Life Accident Insurance Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Group Life Accident Insurance Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Allianz Assicurazioni Generali China Life Insurance MetLife PingAn AXA Sumitomo Life Insurance Aegon Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance CPIC Aviva Munich Re Group Zurich Financial Services Nippon Life Insurance Gerber Life Insurance AIG)
Description
This ‘Global Group Life Accident Insurance Market’ market specific research report is aimed at providing impeccable market understanding to adequately maneuver high end business discretion with requisite evaluation and analysis of concurrent developments in the ‘Global Group Life Accident Insurance Market’ market, besides commencing this descriptive report with an appropriate market
Definition followed by dynamics such as drivers, restraints, threats, challenges, and market opportunities, this comprehensive ‘Global Group Life Accident Insurance Market’ market research report further lends workable insights on competition spectrum, to allow efficient market spectrum analysis by various market participants in the ‘Global Group Life Accident Insurance Market’ market. Other developments such as technological breakthroughs, regional growth analytical review, dynamic market segregation, as well as market size estimations based on both value and volume have been categorically addressed to encourage remunerative business discretion amid staggering competition in the ‘Global Group Life Accident Insurance Market’ market.
Major Player Detail
Allianz
Assicurazioni Generali
China Life Insurance
MetLife
PingAn
AXA
Sumitomo Life Insurance
Aegon
Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance
CPIC
Aviva
Munich Re Group
Zurich Financial Services
Nippon Life Insurance
Gerber Life Insurance
AIG
This critically collated research description on ‘Global Group Life Accident Insurance Market’ market systematically hovers across various aspects of the ‘Global Group Life Accident Insurance Market’ market to encourage mindful decisions.
Region Segmentation
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
The report lends adequately verified details on various market predictions comprising production prospects, market size estimations, total revenue generation, pricing strategies, as well as CAGR, besides a range of other dominant market influencers. This ‘Global Group Life Accident Insurance Market’ report has been judiciously designed on the basis of primary as well as secondary research tools as well as methodologies.
To further lend cognizance to aspiring ‘Global Group Life Accident Insurance Market’ market entrants as well as further deliver profitable business discretion on the part of existing players, this section of the report also elaborates on other pertinent factors such as leading companies, pricing strategies, and a thorough run down on production as well as consumption patterns in the ‘Global Group Life Accident Insurance Market’ market.
Product Type Segmentation
Personal Injury Claims
Road Traffic Accidents
Work Accidents
This ‘Global Group Life Accident Insurance Market’ market report has been so designed to serve as a complete handbook of market developments, and their reciprocal implications on holistic growth trajectory of the ‘Global Group Life Accident Insurance Market’ market. Hence, report readers are in best position to analyze current market developments and thus deliver high return on investments centric business discretion.
Industry Segmentation
Personal
Business
Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation
A complete analysis of competition participants, complete with their respective analysis of company profiles as well as product portfolios will further add clarity, thus favoring lucrative business decisions. The report has been designed and compiled on the basis of thorough market intelligence tools and has been also triangulated on the basis of SWOT analysis and PESTEL analysis methods to arrive at logical conclusions on ‘Global Group Life Accident Insurance Market’ market developments. Hence, market players in the ‘Global Group Life Accident Insurance Market’ market can therefore deliver lucrative business decisions to ensure large scale revenue generation in forthcoming years across the ‘Global Group Life Accident Insurance Market’ market along with sustainable market stance.
Touch Screen Market – Global Industry Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations 2019-2025
ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Touch Screen Market Professional Survey Report 2019” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.
The market study on the global market for Touch Screen examines current and historical values and provides projections based on accumulated database. The report examines both key regional and domestic markets to provide a conclusive analysis about the developments in the Touch Screen market over the forecast period.
This report covers leading companies associated in Touch Screen market:
- TPK
- Nissha Printing
- Ilijin Display
- GIS
- O-film
- Wintek
- Truly
- Young Fast
- CPT
- HannsTouch Solution
- Junda
- Each-Opto electronics
- Chung Hua EELY
- JTouch
- Guangdong Goworld
- Laibao Hi-Technology
- Samsung Display
- Success Electronics
Scope of Touch Screen Market:
The global Touch Screen market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This Market Report includes drivers and restraints of the global Touch Screen market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities. It also includes value chain analysis.
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Touch Screen market share and growth rate of Touch Screen for each application, including-
- Smartphones
- Bank ATM
- Car navigation system
- Others
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Touch Screen market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
- Resistive Film Touch Panels
- Capacitive Touch Panels
- Projected Capacitive Touch Panels
- Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Touch Panels
- Optical Touch Panels (Infrared Optical Imaging Touch Panels)
Touch Screen Market: Regional analysis includes:
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Touch Screen Market Report Structure at a Glance:
- Executive summary, market introduction, Touch Screen market definition.
- Macroeconomic factors and forecast factors.
- Touch Screen Market taxonomy – segmentation on the basis of type, end-use, and region.
- Pricing analysis, regulatory factors analysis, and value chain analysis.
- Touch Screen Market dynamics including key drivers, key restraints, recent trends, upcoming opportunities.
- In-depth forecast analysis by type, end-use, region.
- Touch Screen Market structure and competition analysis.
Anti-reflective (Ar) And Anti-fingerprint (Af) Nanocoating Market Size, Share And Trends
The report examines recent market opportunities and competitive scenarios for anti-reflective (ar) and anti-fingerprint (af) nanocoating market on a regional and global basis and the sales performance of major players on the market, giving you a deep sense of the competitive scenario of the anti-reflective (ar) and anti-fingerprint (af) nanocoating market.
A comprehensive research study based on extensive primary and secondary research, the report aims to present an overview of the Global anti-reflective (ar) and anti-fingerprint (af) nanocoating market. Highlights of the angiography equipment market: Over the last few years, the global anti-reflective (ar) and anti-fingerprint (af) nanocoating market industry has grown rapidly as the international installed capacity has grown rapidly. Globally, growth in the angiography equipment market is driven by increasing demand. Also, key factors impacting the growth of angiography equipment market have been identified with potential gravity.
The market research of anti-reflective (ar) and anti-fingerprint (af) nanocoating covers the prediction size of the market in terms of both value (US$ Mn / Bn) and volume(x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and uses both bottom-up and top-down methods to provide the market size of the anti-reflective (ar) and anti-fingerprint (af) nanocoating. Primary and secondary research has been carried out comprehensively to examine the key players and their contribution to the sector. Furthermore, all the estimates, subdivisions, and shares were compiled using trusted sources.
The study focuses on-
- Scrutinized driver data and constraints affecting anti-reflective (ar) and anti-fingerprint (af) nanocoating market growth.
- Detailed analysis of the global market for anti-reflective (ar) and anti-fingerprint (af) nanocoating distribution channels, and consumption patterns.
- Market players in anti-reflective (ar) and anti-fingerprint (af) nanocoating market and analysis of their strengths, limitations, opportunities, and risks.
- Complete information about the latest R&D ventures across different regions and end-use industries.
- Up-to-date perspectives on trends impacting anti-reflective (ar) and anti-fingerprint (af) nanocoating market growth, including ecological sustainability, and regulatory standards.
Reasons for Buying the Report-
- Discover investment growth segments.
- Surpass rivals by selling accurate detailed up-to-date information on demand-side dynamics.
- Create plans based on expected changes in the future.
- Accelerate decision making on the anti-reflective (ar) and anti-fingerprint (af) nanocoating market, taking into account historical and forecast data as well as drivers and restraints.
- Make use of the relationships between key data sets for excellent strategization Based on local data and analysis, develop regional and country strategies.
- Suitable for enhancing the internal and external presentations with accurate high-grade data and analysis Stay up-to-date with the latest insights from consumers and market research.
- A benchmark against main competitors.
- Get a global perspective on business growth.
The segments into which the market is divided are-
Substrate Type (GaN-on-SiC, GaN-on-Si, GaN-on-Sapphire, Others)
Application (RF Devices, Power Electronics, Optoelectronics)
Important Market Players in anti-reflective (ar) and anti-fingerprint (af) nanocoating market are- AGC, Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., Leader optronic, CTC Nanotechnology GmbH, DAIKIN Chemical, Magnolia Solar, Fraunhofer IFAM, SCREEN Finetech Solutions Co. Ltd., Toray, Nissan Chemical, NOF Corporation.
