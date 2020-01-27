MARKET REPORT
Halal Packaging Market Value Share Analysis by Sales Channel
The term ‘Halal’ refers to permitted under Muslim law. Many of us assume that the term ‘Halal’ refers to food only; however, Halal certification can apply to a number of categories, including food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, cosmetic products, and also packaging. Increasing population of the Muslim community across the world, coupled with increasing awareness about Halal certification, is anticipated to drive demand for Halal products and services across the world in the coming years.
As the name suggests, Halal packaging involves using Halal certified raw materials for packaging materials and Halal certified lubricants for packaging machinery. The lubricants used in packaging machinery should strictly avoid the use of porcine stearates.
Major growth drivers for the Halal packaging market include…
growing Muslim population across the world, increased marketability of products due to Halal certification, and improved awareness about Halal certified products and services. However, the increased cost of products in case of carrying out customized Halal packaging can pose a threat to the market growth.
The Halal packaging market can be segmented on the basis of end use industry, which typically includes food and beverages, cosmetics, and others. It can also be classified on the basis of various materials such as plastic and paper.
Cardia Bio-plastics, a supplier of sustainable resins to the global plastic and packaging industries, has received Halal certification for its range of bio-hybrid resins.
Generally, polymers are produced from petroleum based raw materials. However, additives are added to the polymers to improve their properties. For Halal consumers, the primary concern is the usage of additives derived from indefinite sources for the manufacture of polymer resins. The usage of additives which are derived from non-halal animals (animals which are not permitted for slaughtering according to Islamic law, such as swine) or from permitted animals which were not slaughtered in accordance with Islamic slaughtering / Halal rules, is prohibited for Muslim consumers.
With regards to Halal packaging, the polymer resins utilized to produce the packaging material contain additives derived from Halal sources and a certificate for guaranteeing that the Halal reliability of the polymer resins is maintained throughout the entire supply chain.
As per the Halal packaging practices, during the manufacturing process, a qualitative investigation for screening and identifying any trace of animal-based element used in additives is conducted, and if any such element is found, it is subsequently substituted with equivalent additives from Halal sources. The method for ensuring if the polymer resins used for packaging are Halal certified involves:
- Use of obstructions in the manufacturing facility to enclose the processing or manufacturing units for avoiding external contamination
- Choosing ingredients, which are Halal, in particular those which are expected to be used as additives
- Analysing the polymer resins by detecting the presence of animal-based elements, such as animal fats and pig derivatives, to ensure that the polymer resins are completely free from animal based ingredients
The above mentioned methods may further include adopting a system for maintaining Halal ingredients database and procedures
Regionally, in view of the booming Muslim population in the Middle East, North Africa, and South and Southeast Asia, the market in these regions is anticipated to lead the overall Halal packaging market, and would be followed by the former Soviet Union and China markets. Also, each region has its own Halal authority for giving Halal certification to a product or a service.
Major market players in Halal packaging market include MM Karton, Varsity Packaging, and Al Halal Packaging. Currently, the market is fragmented with a very few market players. However, the packaging giants are enthusiastic about getting Halal certification, as the market potential of Halal packaging is projected to be very high. If the players in the packaging business want to become Halal certified, they may have to change some of their suppliers or modify their production process
MARKET REPORT
Electric Vehicle Sound Generators Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017–2025
A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Electric Vehicle Sound Generators Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.
The report analysis the leading players of the global Electric Vehicle Sound Generators market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Electric Vehicle Sound Generators market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Electric Vehicle Sound Generators market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Electric Vehicle Sound Generators market.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Electric Vehicle Sound Generators from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Electric Vehicle Sound Generators market
Market Segmentation
By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Cars
- Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
- Others (Electric Golf Carts, Quadricycles, Other NEVs)
By Sales Channel
- OEM
- Aftermarket
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Japan
- Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
The global Electric Vehicle Sound Generators market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.
We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Electric Vehicle Sound Generators market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.
Reasons why you should buy this report
Understand the current and future of the Electric Vehicle Sound Generators Market in both developed and emerging markets.
The report assists in realigning the business strategies by highlighting the Electric Vehicle Sound Generators business priorities.
The report throws light on the segment expected to dominate the Electric Vehicle Sound Generators industry and market.
Forecasts the regions expected to witness the fastest growth.
The latest developments in the Electric Vehicle Sound Generators industry and details of the industry leaders along with their market share and strategies.
Saves time on the entry level analysis because the report contains very important info regarding growth, size, leading players and segments of the business.
Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Market.
Table of Contents
Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Electric Vehicle Sound Generators market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.
Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.
Electric Vehicle Sound Generators Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.
Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.
Market Size by Application: This section includes Electric Vehicle Sound Generators market consumption analysis by application.
Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Electric Vehicle Sound Generators market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.
Electric Vehicle Sound Generators Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Electric Vehicle Sound Generators market value chain, and sales channel analysis.
Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.
MARKET REPORT
New Comprehensive Report on Tuberculosis (TB) Drugs Market is Thriving Worldwide with Prominent Players Johnson & Johnson, Lupin, Novartis AG, Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Key Companies Analyzed in Tuberculosis (TB) Drugs Market Report are: – Johnson & Johnson, Lupin, Novartis AG, Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.
The factor driving the Global Tuberculosis (TB) Drugs market are increasing number of TB patients, rising awareness among people, and growing number of research and development activities in novel drug developments.
The adverse drug reaction to the body may inhibit the Global Tuberculosis (TB) Drugs market growth.
The low patient adherence to medication remains a concern underlying the occurrence of multi-drug resistant (MDR) TB, with few effective drug alternatives in the Global Tuberculosis (TB) Drugs market.
Based on disease type, the Global Tuberculosis (TB) Drugs market is segmented into active and latent TB. The active TB (ATB) segment dominated this market due to growing incidence of DS and MDR TB cases, which can be attributed to incomplete treatment patterns in high-risk countries.
Based on therapy, the Global Tuberculosis (TB) Drugs market is segmented into first-line therapy and second-line therapy. Second-line therapy drugs dominated this market due to increasing incidence of MDR TB, rising national surveillance efforts, and global initiatives through WHO and Global Drug Facility (GDF)-led programs have greatly supported the growth of this segment.
Asia-Pacific holds the maximum share of the market, due to growing number of TB patients in countries such as India and China, as well as its high incidence rate in this region. In Middle East and Africa, the growth of the Global Tuberculosis (TB) Drugs market is due to growing number of new TB patients every year and increasing prevalence of the disease.
Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:
North America- U.S., Canada
Europe- Germany, U.K., France, Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America- Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa- UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Benefits of the Report:
*Global, regional, country, propulsion type, and application market size and their forecast from 2019-2026
*Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market
*Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies
*Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points
*Analysis on Key players strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market
Target Audience:
*Tuberculosis (TB) Drugs Manufacturers & Technology Providers
*Traders, Importers, and Exporters
*Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors
*Research and Consulting Firms
*Government and Research Organizations
*Associations and Industry Bodies
Research Methodology:
The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.
For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.
The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:
* Manufacturers
* Suppliers
* Distributors
* Government Body & Associations
* Research Institutes
ENERGY
Bullet-Proof Glass Market 2020-2027 with key players: Asahi Glass (Japan),China Glass Holdings (China),Guardian Industries (US)
The Global Bullet-Proof Glass Market 2020 Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Bullet-Proof Glass Market.
The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions and classifications. The Bullet-Proof Glass analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.
The report discusses the various types of solutions for Bullet-Proof Glass Market. While the regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, and various others. The study also emphasizes on how rising Bullet-Proof Glass threats is changing the market scenario.
Top Key players @ Asahi Glass (Japan),China Glass Holdings (China),Guardian Industries (US),Saint-Gobain (France),CSG Holding (China),China Specialty Glass (China),Guangzhou Sky Tiger Tempered Glass (China),Binswanger Glass (US),Apogee Enterprise (US),PPG Industries (US),Jiangsu Yongxiang Glass Technology (China),Qufu Shenglu Bulletproof Glass Engineering (China).
This report provides pinpoint analysis for changing competitive dynamics. It offers a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or limiting market growth. It provides a five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how they Bullet-Proof Glass Market is predicted to grow. It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future and helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments.
Key questions answered in the report include:
- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?
- What are the key factors driving the Global Bullet-Proof Glass Market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Bullet-Proof Glass Market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in the Global Bullet-Proof Glass Market?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Bullet-Proof Glass Market?
- Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.
This unique market intelligence report from the author provides information not available from any other published source. The report includes diagnostics sales and market share estimates by product as well as a profile of the company’s diagnostics business.
The report, focuses on the global Bullet-Proof Glass market, and answers some of the most critical questions stakeholders are currently facing across the globe. Information about the size of the market (by the end of the forecast year), companies that are most likely to scale up their competitive abilities, leading segments, and challenges impeding the growth of the market are given.
Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Bullet-Proof Glass market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Bullet-Proof Glass market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.
The report includes six parts, dealing with:
1.) Basic information;
2.) The Asia Bullet-Proof Glass Market;
3.) The North American Bullet-Proof Glass Market;
4.) The European Bullet-Proof Glass Market;
5.) Market entry and investment feasibility;
6.) The report conclusion.
Reasons for Buying this Report
This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2020-2027
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
