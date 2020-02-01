Haptic Technology Market: Industry Trends and Developments 2016 – 2024

Global Air Transport MRO market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Air Transport MRO .

Market: Dynamics

Growth of the global air transport MRO market is mainly bound to various macro-economic and micro-economic features. The report reveals that the global air transport MRO market is expected to register a moderate growth due to low investment in the aviation industry globally. As various developing are witnessing slow economic growth, investment in the aviation industry continues to remain low. However, demand for the repair, operations and maintenance is expected to remain high in the aviation industry due to growing need to enhance operability and efficiency of the aircrafts. Growing requirement for disassembling various parts of the aircraft, checking and repair of the various aircraft components is further expected to contribute towards growth of the global air transport MRO market.

While maintenance, operability and repair of the aircrafts continue to remain a major concern, the manufacturers in the aviation industry are focusing on integrating innovative solutions. Adoption of the innovative solutions such as blockchain technology enables the end users to track the activities related to maintenance and repair. Moreover, manufacturers are further integrating the blockchain technology as it allows traceability, resilience, disintermediation of the supply chain, and organized integration. Growing need for management of the power distribution system has further led to increasing adoption of the blockchain technology. Manufacturers are focusing on developing and incorporating leading technological solutions, which is expected to impact growth of the global air transportation MRO market positively.

Demand for the maintenance, operations and repair of the aircrafts is further expected to remain high attributed to increasing number of flight bookings. With the growing number of the vacations, business trips, occasions and events, passengers are increasingly preferring to travel through air transportation options such as aircraft. As passengers prefer travelling through the air transportation options, the requirement of maintaining the operability and checking for repairing the damaged components of the aircraft continues to increase. Growing preference to travel through air transportation is expected to contribute towards growth of the global air transportation MRO market significantly.

Global Air Transportation MRO Market: Segmentation

In the next section, the global sir transportation MRO market is segmented into type, aircraft type, and region. On the basis of type, the global market is segmented as engine, components, line and airframe. Based on aircraft type, the global market is segmented as narrowbody jet, widebody and turboprop. By region, the global market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ and MEA.

Global Air Transportation MRO Market: Competition

Major players in the global air transportation MRO market are China National Aviation Holding Company, AAR Corporation, British Airways PLC, Air France-KLM SA, General Electric Company, Delta Air Lines, Inc, Iberia Lineas Aereas de Espana S.A., John Swire & Sons HK Ltd, MTU Aero Engines AG and Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft.

The study objectives are Air Transport MRO Market Report:

To analyze and research the global Air Transport MRO status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Air Transport MRO manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Air Transport MRO Market:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

