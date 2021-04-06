Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2020-2025

The global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market is expected to thrive in terms of volume and value during the forecast years. This report offers an understanding of various drivers, threats, opportunities, and restraints in the market. Analysts have used SWOT and Porter’s five forces analysis to determine the effect these factors will have on the market growth during the forecast period. The report includes an in-depth examination of geographical regions, revenue forecasts, segmentation, and market share.

“Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market” study provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Health Information Exchange (HIE) market will register a 11.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1539.6 million by 2025, from $ 1003 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Health Information Exchange (HIE) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Health Information Exchange (HIE) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/sample-request/855957-Global-Health-Information-Exchange-(HIE)-Market-Growth-(Status-and-Outlook)-2020-2025

This study considers the Health Information Exchange (HIE) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

EHR Vendor Medicated HIE

Non-EHR Vendor HIE

EHR suppliers accounted for 74% of the medicinal urge types.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Directed Exchange

Query-based Exchange

Consumer Mediated Exchange

Query-based exchange applications are at most 51%

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

CORHIO

Integrated Health Information Systems (IHiS)

The Health Collaborative

Great Lakes Health Connect

Health Current

Utah Health Information Network

Health Level Seven (HL7) International

Western New York Clinical Information Exchange

Santa Cruz HIE

Brown & Toland Medical Group

San Diego Health Connect

ZorgNetOost

GERRIT

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Access PDF Version of this Report at:

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/reportdetail/855957/Global-Health-Information-Exchange-(HIE)-Market-Growth-(Status-and-Outlook)-2020-2025

Thanks for reading this article. You can contact us at [email protected] to explore the Health Information Exchange (HIE) market in detail.