Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market 2020 User Demand, Size and Share, Present Scenario, Regional Analysis, Growth Rate, Key Players & Forecast 2025

Advancements in the field of technology and telecommunication are taking place rapidly. Smartphones are one of the most used devices in the last decade and over. Moreover, the mobile healthcare technology is widely adopted by the large section of people across the world. With the emergence of need for cutting down the cost aspect in healthcare industry, the service providers started using m-healthcare technologies to reduce the cost associated with the health monitoring service. Therefore, increasing usage of smartphones in different healthcare services by providers is likely to drive the growth of the market in the near future.

“Intelligent virtual assistant (IVA) or intelligent personal assistant (IPA) is a software agent that can perform tasks or services for an individual based on commands or questions. Sometimes the term “chatbot” is used to refer to virtual assistants generally or specifically accessed by online chat. In some cases, online chat programs are exclusively for entertainment purposes. Some virtual assistants are able to interpret human speech and respond via synthesized voices”.

Additionally, artificial intelligence and virtual assistant are substantially transforming the healthcare industry. There are several new product launch as well as developments are happening with intelligent virtual assistant for diverse application in healthcare setups. Health intelligent virtual assistant market is going through a substantial growth owing to the increasing requirement across different healthcare institutions.

Improved diagnosis, and predictive medical care are some of the crucial benefits associated with the intelligent virtual assistant and artificial intelligence. In addition to this, improving healthcare infrastructure across the world will increase the applications of intelligent virtual assistant in healthcare settings. There are few market players who dominating the market. However, there is increasing percentage of newbies entering the market as entry cost is in the lower side. Nuance is one such leading market players present in the healthcare virtual assistant industry. The company caters to the people from all over the world offering patient care services.

This market research report on analyzes the growth prospects for the key vendors operating in this market space such as: CodeBaby Corporation; eGain Corporation; Kognito; Microsoft Corporation; MedRespond; CSS Corporation; Next IT Corporation; True Image Interactive, Inc.; and Welltok, Inc.

Segment Overview of Global Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market

Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Chatbots

Smart Speakers

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR)

Text to Speech

Text based

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Payers

Providers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

The Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market report also comprises an organized summary of the industry presents information associated to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Report has been examined using tools such as SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces. Several factors contribute to the growth of the market, which is fully studied in the report. Finally, all aspects of the Global Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively evaluated to study the Global as well as regional market

Some Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Global Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Overview, By Type

Chapter 5. Global Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Overview, By Application

Chapter 6. Global Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

