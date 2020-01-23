MARKET REPORT
Health IT Security Market Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast by 2025
Global Health IT Security Market: Snapshot
Health IT security is needed by organizations to combat cybercrime and ransomware that hospitals and healthcare organizations are susceptible to. The complex infrastructure and the range of devices used by healthcare organizations provide a host of entry and pivot points that cybercriminals can exploit. This requires hospitals and healthcare organizations to be equipped to sustain the evolving threat landscape and comprehend the most common areas of cyber security risk.
Amongst all attacks that hospitals and healthcare organizations are susceptible to, ransomware has surfaced as the most feared hacking technique. The technique has the potential to allow hackers to seal access to data until a sum of money is paid to them. As per findings of a recent research, hospitals are the target of 88% of cases of ransomware. The other areas that pose risk of data breach for hospitals and healthcare organizations are inadequately secured IoT devices and human error element. This, along with HIPPAA and other regulatory requirements necessitate health information to be protected. Healthcare organizations have plentiful serious security considerations that must be timely addressed in order to ensure patient safety and privacy.
Healthcare organizations are implementing a number of processes to maximize the security effort and attain compliance. These are establishing a security plan, prioritize offline storage, secure biomedical devices, educate users, and train patients. This is because information security and patient privacy are key components of a well-operating healthcare environment. Moreover, the privacy and security realms of healthcare information and management systems society (HIMSS) provide resources so as to assist healthcare organizations with their privacy and security goals.
Global Health IT Security Market: Overview
Increasing incidences of highly specialized and extensive data security breaches in the healthcare industry has brought to the fore the pressing need to employ effective security measures across healthcare IT systems. Data breaches continue to cost the healthcare industry hefty sums on an annual basis, with countries having technologically advanced healthcare infrastructures such as the U.S. and several European countries suffering the most. As a result, the tremendous monetary pressure as well as negative publicity that weak cybersecurity can bring to an organization is garnering increased focus and the healthcare industry is ramping up its spending on IT security.
This report on the global health IT security market presents a detailed overview of the growth dynamics of the market in present times and includes vast projections regarding the growth prospects of the market over period between 2016 and 2024. The report includes comprehensive qualitative as well as quantitative data pertaining to key market segments and their valuation, expected rate of growth over the mentioned period, and overall attractiveness across regional markets.
Global Health IT Security Market: Trends and Opportunities
The healthcare industry is coming to terms with the fact that data breaches have been consistently rising in terms of impact, frequency, volume, and cost over the past few years. Also, the fact that data breaches in present times are highly professional in the way they are planned and executed makes it necessary for healthcare organizations to be equally proactive and prepared in the way security of the organization is planned and executed. The need to assess the present state of security readiness and implement a much more effective security model is the key factor driving the global health IT security market.
The market is also driven by the increasing penetration of mobile devices in internal networks of a healthcare IT infrastructure, stringent regulations, and rising spending by government bodies on IT security. Evolution of highly effective futuristic IT security solutions for the healthcare industry and the increasing adoption of cloud computing models for accessing IT security solutions at economical and pay-as-use pricing models are also fueling the adoption of health IT security solutions globally.
Global Health IT Security Market: Segmentation
The key product varieties offered by the health IT security market include risk and compliance management solutions, disaster recovery, firewalls and unified threat management solutions, antimalware and antivirus, intrusion detection/intrusion prevention systems, and identity and access management solutions. On the basis of services, the health IT security market can be segmented into upgradation, maintenance, implementation, managed services, consulting, and on-going support.
The key applications of health IT security solutions are found across areas such as endpoint security, content security and network security. Based on the mode of delivery of health IT security solutions, the market is segmented into on-premise, cloud, and hybrid. The key end users of health IT security solutions are healthcare payers (insurance firms) and healthcare providers.
Global Health IT Security Market: Regional and Competitive Outlook
From a geographical perspective, developed regions such as Europe and North America are the leading contributors to the revenue of the global health IT security market. The digitally and technologically advanced healthcare infrastructures in these regions have been the prime targets of the recent times’ most costly and sophisticated cyber-attacks. In response to this, these regions are significantly increasing spending on cybersecurity. These regions are expected to remain the leading contributors to the global market in the next few years as well.
In the highly competitive and fragmented vendor landscape of the global health IT security market, no major vendor accounts for a dominant share. Some of the leading companies operating in the market are Intel Corporation, SailPoint Technologies, Symantec, Hewlett Packard, AT&T, EMC Corporation, IBM Corporation, Wipro, and Verizon.
Advanced Power Modules Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2024 | Key players include Mitsubishi Electric, Fuji Electric, Semikron, ON Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies, etc.
“Global Advanced Power Modules Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 is a detailed examination on the current state of the global Advanced Power Modules industry. The report provides explicit market section level information on the market. Designs and growth patterns of organization, areas and type or application are figured and developed from 2019 to 2024. The report highlights the macro and micro-economic factors affecting the growth of the market. The report features improvement patterns, landscape analysis, and advancement in key areas’ status.
Scope of Report:
The market analysis helps stakeholders, marketing executives and business owners to better understand their competitors for the forecast period, 2019 to 2024. The report also covers limitations and advancement points, after a significant comprehension of the improvement of the Global Advanced Power Modules Market.
Regional Spectrum:
Further, the current performance of the key regions are analyzed on the basis of a number of crucial market parameters, such as production capacity, manufacturing volume, pricing strategy, of demand, supply, and sales, return on investments, and the growth rate. Every region key factor is provided which is attracting the Advanced Power Modules market towards high growth. The report covers the following regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.),.
Next, the report presents company profiles of market-leading players, covering price structure, cost, gross, capacity, contact details, and product information of each and every firm. Additionally, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players are also included in the report. Global Advanced Power Modules Market focuses on the following key players: Mitsubishi Electric, Fuji Electric, Semikron, ON Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, ROHM, Sanken Electric, Vincotech, Powerex, Future Electronics
For product type segment, this report listed the main product type of market: Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs), Power Integrated Modules (PIMs)
For the end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed: Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs), Power Integrated Modules (PIMs)Industry Consumer, Industrial
Following Questions Are Answered In The Report:
- What is the market current size across the globe and in various countries?
- How the Advanced Power Modules market is bifurcate into various product segments?
- How are the complete market and distinct product segments expanding?
- How is the market anticipated to grow in the future?
- What is the market possibility related to other countries?
The report provides forecasts for 5 years of all the stated segments, sub-segments, and region-wise markets. It guides marketers and authorities of companies to make an up-to-date judgment with respect to Advanced Power Modules product launches and business extension. In short, the report provides the industry outlook with growth study and past & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply analysis.
Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, and By Region.
Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market was valued US$ 18.81 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.
The smart kitchen appliances market is segmented into product type, application, distribution channel, and region.
In terms of product type, global smart kitchen appliances market is classified into smart ovens, smart dishwashers, smart refrigerators, smart cookware and cooktops, smart scales and thermometers, and others.
Based on application, global smart kitchen appliances market is divided into residential applications, and commercial applications. Further distribution channel, global smart kitchen appliances market is split into offline retail stores, and online retail stores.
Based on regions, the global smart kitchen appliances market is divided into five main regions are America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market, by Application
On the basis of applications, residential applications are expected to account for largest share in terms of revenue due to rising expenditure on household devices.
Based on product type, smart refrigerator and smart cookware smart kitchen appliance segments is expected to grow at highest CAGR in overall smart kitchen appliance market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising innovation through smartphones is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the global smart kitchen appliance market.
The major driving factor of global smart kitchen appliances market are changing lifestyles, energy saving, time consumption, waste reduction and proper cooking as well as increasing awareness pertaining to the benefits of kitchen appliances devices and growing preference towards eco-friendly measures worldwide in the wake of power conservation initiatives by regulatory bodies. High energy consumption and high energy-efficiency of traditional appliances is expected to play a pivotal role in market growth. Growing government initiatives for the implementation of energy-efficient devices is also one of the key factors expected to boost global smart kitchen appliances market.
Lack of awareness about kitchen appliances and their benefits over the traditional devices are anticipated to hinder market growth. Compared to traditional kitchen appliances, smart kitchen appliances are expensive which are restraining the market growth at some extent.
High initial and maintenance costs of the devices are expected to pose a challenge to industry growth.
In terms of region, North America is expected to hold major share in the smart kitchen appliances market due to growing number of smart grid projects and changing preferences of consumers coupled with the subsequent rise in their purchasing power. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to witness a considerable growth over the forecast period.
The key players in the global smart kitchen appliances market include AB Electrolux., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Whirlpool Corporation., LG Electronics, Inc., BSH Home Appliances Corporation., Panasonic Corporation., Haier Group., Miele & Cie KG., Sub-Zero, Inc., Dongbu Daewoo Electronics Corporation., Breville Group Ltd., and Hestan Cue, Inc.
Scope
by Product Type:
• Smart Ovens
• Smart Dishwashers
• Smart Refrigerators
• Smart Cookware and Cooktops
• Smart Scales and Thermometers
• Others
by Application:
• Residential Applications
• Commercial Applications
by Distribution Channel:
• Offline retail stores
• Online retail stores
by Region
• North America
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
Key players
• AB Electrolux.
• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
• Whirlpool Corporation.
• LG Electronics, Inc.
• BSH Home Appliances Corporation.
• Panasonic Corporation.
• Haier Group.
• Miele & Cie KG.
• Sub-Zero, Inc.
• Dongbu Daewoo Electronics Corporation.
• Breville Group Ltd.
• Hestan Cue, Inc.
Worldwide Advanced Power Modules for Consumer Goods Markets, 2019 to 2024: key players include Mitsubishi Electric, Fuji Electric, Semikron, ON Semiconductor, etc.
“Advanced Power Modules for Consumer Goods Market Analysis 2019-2024
Advanced Power Modules for Consumer Goods market 2024 gives a noteworthy review of Advanced Power Modules for Consumer Goods, giving a meaning of the present market circumstance, giving exact market information from the readers point of view, and getting bits of knowledge. It contains comprehensive significant focuses that altogether influence the development of the market at a worldwide level. The report is made after a pin-point Market look into and top to bottom examination of the industry advancement in various segments that requires right investigation, innovation based thoughts, and its legitimacy.
This Research gives the plan to focus on your targeted client’s seeing, needs and requests. The Advanced Power Modules for Consumer Goods business is getting progressively unique and innovative, with increasingly number of private players selecting the business.
In addition, the report discusses Advanced Power Modules for Consumer Goods business strategies, sales and market channels, market volume and buyer’s information, demand and supply ratio across the globe. The report segments the worldwide Advanced Power Modules for Consumer Goods based on the type of product, end users, and regions. It describes the performance of an individual segment in Advanced Power Modules for Consumer Goods growth.
Market Key Players: Mitsubishi Electric, Fuji Electric, Semikron, ON Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, ROHM, Sanken Electric, Vincotech, Powerex, Future Electronics
Types can be classified into: Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs), Power Integrated Modules (PIMs)
Applications can be classified into: Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs), Power Integrated Modules (PIMs)Industry Air Conditioner, Refrigerator, Washing Machine
Reasons for Buying:
- This report provides identify analysis for changing competitive dynamics
- It provides an impractical perspective on different factors driving or restraining the market growth
- It provides a point analysis of changing competition dynamics.
- It helps in making informed market decisions by having complete insights of market and by making a complete analysis of market segments
In the end, the primary and foremost goal of this Advanced Power Modules for Consumer Goods report is to aid the user check out the market about its definition, distribution, market capability, trends and the obstacles that the market is facing. We have done a knowledgeable and insightful study while developing the research document. Thus it offers a deep frame of reference of Advanced Power Modules for Consumer Goods market.
