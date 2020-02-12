Healthcare Analytics Market Size and Forecast Report By 2022

Healthcare Analytics is the collection of data from sources such as clinical data, pharmaceutical and research data, claims and costs data, patient behaviour data for careful analytical analysis which results in improved and efficient healthcare services. TheHealthcare Analytics Market was valued at USAD XXX Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USAD XXX Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2022.

In addition to providing operational advantages to healthcare organisations in terms of revenue management cycleand integration of the health records, it is an effective tool for stratifying population to fulfil public health priorities on epidemiological basis. It can be of great value in national preventive care, empowering patients with rights, health policy recommendation, public health financing, intelligent government expenditure in health infrastructure, and in facilitating implementation of healthcare laws for patient safety in developing nations.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064952

Market Dynamics

The major factors driving the growth of Healthcare Analytics market are as under:

1. Increased demand to curb the rising healthcare expenses, better healthcare facilities, improved patient outcomes.

2. Increasing number of patient data coupled with increased usage of data sharing social platforms and blogs will drive the market towards healthcare analytics.

3. Rising awareness about technologies in the field of personalised medicines and improving healthcare infrastructure coupled with incentives and policies in favour of value based and cloud based analytics are also

major drivers of this market.

The major factors which hinder the growth of Healthcare analytics market are as under:

1. The dearth of skilled professionals and IT technicians with sufficient knowledge base and technical expertise.

2. High initial investments and high cost of the analytics solutions coupled with uncertain returns on investment.

3. Data security, breach of confidentiality pertaining to patient’s data, dearth of structures for integrating and sharing data.

4. Trouble in establishing a global healthcare network due to fragmented international political and economic relations.

Market Segmentation

The Healthcare Analytics market is bifurcated on the basis of type, delivery mode, application, end user and region. Detailed segmentation is presented as below:

On the basis of Type

o Predictive Analysis

o Descriptive Analysis

o Prescriptive Analysis

Out of these descriptive analysis shares and is expected to share the largest share in this segment owing to its use by medical providers to understand the pattern of past records.

On the basis of Delivery Model

o On-Demand Model

o On-Premise Model

In this segment the On-Demand model is expected to show the highest growth owing to its pay-as-you-go model, no capital for hardware instalment.

On the basis of Application

o Operational and Administrative Analytics

> Workforce Management

> Supply Chain Management

> Strategic Analysis

o Financial Analytics’

> Claims Processing

> Fraud, Waste and Abuse (FWA)

> Risk Adjustment

> Payment Integrity

> Revenue Cycle Management (RCM)

o Population Health Analytics

o Clinical Analytics

> Quality Improvement & Clinical Benchmarking

> Comparative Analytics/Comparative Effectiveness

> Clinical Decision Support

> Precision Health

> Reporting and Compliance

On the basis of End User

o Providers

> Post-acute Organizations

> Hospitals, Physician Practices, and IDNs

> Ambulatory Settings

o Payers

> Government Agencies

> Private Insurance Companies

> Employers & Private Exchanges

On the basis of Component

o Services

o Software

o Hardware

On the basis of Region

o North America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064952

Geographic Analysis

Geographically the market is segmented into following different regions:North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). North America shares the largest share in the global market and is even expected to be the region showing the highest CAGR in the forecast period. This significant share is attributed to four main factors:

1. The presence of a large of key players base in the region.

2. Openness of the region to adopt advanced technologies coupled with increasing adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHR) across all hospital platforms.

3. Improvement and advancement in healthcare infrastructure further propelled by capital fundings by various players.

4. Government role to reduce increasing medical costs and provide quality healthcare in the form of incentives, legislations like the EHR and other regulations to provide personalised medicines to people.

After this Europe is the next big share holder followed by Asia Pacific. In Asia Pacific, Japan has the largest market share and this is attributed to increasing initiatives b government to reduce the rising costs on medical treatment coupled with increase expenditure on medical needs and use of predictive and prescriptive methods across various hospital platforms.

Key Players

The key players who are driving the market of Healthcare Analytics and determine its future are: IBM Corporation (U.S.A.), Allscripts Health Solutions (U.S.A.), Inovalon (U.S.A.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.A.),Cognizant, Health Catalyst, Med Assets, Inc., McKesson Corporation, SAS Institute Inc.(USA), Truven Health Analytics,Verisk Health(USA), Optum Health(USA), McKesson Corporation(USA), Cerner Corporation(USA), Athena health,Computer Programs and Systems, Change Healthcare, Tenet Healthcare Corporation, GE Healthcare, Evolent Health, Influence Health and Health Catalyst(USA), Mede Analytics, Inc. (U.S.A).

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609