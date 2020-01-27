Healthcare and Medical System Integrators Market 2020 Global Industry Demand, Recent Trends, Size and Share Estimation by 2025 with Top Players – KandJMarketResearch.com

Next Generation Memory Technologies Market 2019 Report analyses the Industry Status, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunity, Competition landscape and Forecast to 2023. This report also provides data on Patterns, Improvements, Target Business Sectors, Limits and Advancements.

Global Next Generation Memory Technologies Market overview:

The report ” Next Generation Memory Technologies Market” The quick adoption of advanced Analytics and Visualization and the expand use of outward data sources are the major drivers of the Next Generation Memory Technologies Market. The report high Point, Potential Growth Opportunities in the coming years and covers a review of the Market Drivers, Growth Measure, Competitive Landscape, Market Dynamics, Opposition and other Next Generation Memory Technologies Feature to the Next Generation Memory Technologies Market.

According to Market Analyst, Global Next Generation Memory Technologies Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2019 to 2023.

The Global Next Generation Memory Technologies Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Next Generation Memory Technologies Market is sub segmented into Non-volatile next generation memory technologies, Volatile next generation memory technologies. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Next Generation Memory Technologies Market is sub segmented into Mobile phones, Cache memory and enterprise storage, Industrial and automotive.

We Can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions: North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and all over the world.

Some of the major players that operate in the Global Next Generation Memory Technologies Market are Samsung electronics (Korea), Crossbar (USA), Fujitsu (Japan), Micron technology (USA), SK Hynix (Korea), Future electronics (Canada)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Latest Industry Updates:

Fujitsu:- Laboratories of Europe announces the development of a new AI-based technology and platform, designed to convert traditional physics-based simulators into fast, highly accurate AI simulators. Fujitsu’s AI Solver represents an important breakthrough for industrial applications, revolutionizing fields such as CAE, product design and autonomous smart device performance. In the case of CAE, simulation plays a key role in reducing the number of costly prototype and product failures, supporting design decisions as well as for verification and validation. The AI Solver revolutionizes the speed of the simulation process, with commensurate business advantages. The platform is the result of a joint development program between Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd, Fujitsu Advanced Technologies Ltd and Fujitsu Laboratories of Europe.

Fujitsu’s AI Solver significantly accelerates the time-to-solution for physics-based simulations, which typically involve complicated calculations that can take several hours for just one process. Fujitsu has reduced this from hours to just milliseconds, without compromising performance (< 2% discrepancy compared to physics-based counterparts). The generation of large databases of simulation results, together with the training of large deep neural networks, are complex and time-consuming tasks. Fujitsu has combined multiple elements to achieve the performance of the AI Solver, using AI-based simulators’ deep neural network data characteristics to reproduce the behavior of physics-based simulators and automatically create highly targeted approximations in real-time compared to hours or days. This involves learning from large databases of simulation results while data is still being generated, reducing the required time by one third.

The potential applications for Fujitsu’s AI Solver are extensive. For product design applications, it can enable designers to receive real-time feedback rather than waiting hours for results. For smart devices, involving robots that need to adapt to their environment autonomously, real-time simulation results would dramatically increase both efficiency and automony compared to the use of simple heuristics.

