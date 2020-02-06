Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Insights and Trends 2017, Forecast to 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is accounted for $0.95 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $19.25 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 39.7% during the forecast period. Rising applications of artificial intelligence and advancements in data analytics are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, high capital requirement is hindering the market growth.

On the basis of End User, Hospital & Diagnostic Centers has witnessing the significant growth during the forecast period due to rising implementation of artificial intelligence technology for collection of data of patient to support decision making in hospital workflow has considerably enhanced outcomes, reduced wait times and costs are some of the factors fueling the market growth.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period due to increasing R&D expenditure, developments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, existence of huge patient pool will generate demand for improved healthcare services and growing disposable income are some of the factors driving the market growth in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market include Zebra Medical Vision Ltd, Sophia Genetics, Enlitic, Inc., Butterfly Network, Inc, Cyrcadia Health Inc., IBM (Watson Health), iCarbonX, Insilico Medicine, Inc., Lifegraph, Welltok, AiCure, APIXIO, Inc. and Atomwise, Inc.

Technologies Covered:

• Natural Language Processing

• Querying Method

• Machine Learning

• Context Aware Processing

• Deep Learning

Components Covered:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Applications Covered:

• Hospital workflow

• Virtual Assistants

• Medical Imaging & diagnosis

• Therapy planning

• Drug discovery

• Wearables

• Robot-assisted Surgery

• Dosage Error Reduction

• Clinical Trial Participant Identifier

• Automated Image Diagnosis

• Fraud Detection

End Users Covered:

• Academic & Research Laboratories

• Hospital & Diagnostic Centers

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

