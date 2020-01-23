Connect with us

Healthcare Assistive Robot Market Survey On Growth Strategies 2025

2 hours ago

Global Healthcare Assistive Robot Market: Overview

Robots tend to make work easier and give accurate results, thus making work more efficient and to the time it is required to be completed. Due its error-free characteristic, many researches have been conducted across the globe to take the technology further and employ in various sectors. In the healthcare sector, robots have proven to be very useful as they help in overlooking several operations in numerous healthcare centers and hospitals such as monitoring patient’s activities. They achieve this by a controlled set up and design and hence help in enhancing the quality of life of patients admitted in hospitals and healthcare centers.

Healthcare assistive robots are intelligent in nature as they indulge themselves in interactions with patients in a robot and human interaction environment and thus triggering affective, cognitive, and social functioning of the patients. The growth of the global healthcare assistive robot market is expected to be supported by the mounting geriatric population across the globe and the growing demand for services related to geriatric care.

The growth of the global healthcare assistive robot market is anticipated to be further supplemented by favorable and flexible government regulations and rising funding in healthcare automation and robotic research. In order to make healthcare assistive robots more prominent among healthcare centers and hospitals, the leading companies have joined hands with governments and non-government organizations in order to increase education regarding the benefit of these robots.

Global Healthcare Assistive Robot Market: Synopsis

Robots function in an error-free manner and this characteristic has, over the past few years, enticed researchers to develop the technology further. In recent times, robots have proven their worth in the healthcare sector as they can monitor activities of the patients and determine the emotional as well as physical state, and consequently the intent of the patients. Robots achieve this via control architectures and are capable of improving the quality of life of the elderly. Healthcare assistive robots are intelligent assistive robots that can indulge with the patients in social human-robot interactions (HRI) and thereby enhance residual social, cognitive, and affective functioning. As the healthcare industry touches new peaks with every passing year, innovations like robot assistance have been thoroughly welcomed. Concurrently, the global healthcare assistive robot market is projected for a robust growth rate during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

This report on the global healthcare assistive robot market is an elaborate study of the current scenario and based on all the major factors and trends that are primed to impact the growth rate, it presents estimates of the future scenario of the market. One of the key features of the report is its section on company profiles, wherein several major players operating in the healthcare assistive robot market have been analyzed for their latest products, regional outreach, market share, and revenue.

The global healthcare assistive robot market can be segmented on the basis of product, portability, application, and geography. In terms of product, the market can be divided into surveillance and security, humanoid, socially assistive, and rehabilitation. By portability, the market can be categorized into fixed base and mobile. Application-wise, it can be segmented into stroke, cognitive and motor skills, orthopedics, and sports. Geographically, the report studies the lucrativeness of the regional markets of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Global Healthcare Assistive Robot Market: Trends and Opportunities

Rapidly growing geriatric population is the primary driver of this market, as people aged above 65 years generally lack the physical fitness for daily activities and often suffer from diseases that require regular monitoring. According to the National Institute of Aging, 8.5% of the world’s population was aged over 65 years in 2016 and the number is estimated to reach 17.0% by the end of 2050, amounting for nearly 1.6 billion people. Several governments across developed nations have noted the benefits of robots in healthcare and hence are offering incentives, particularly when the assistance is provided to patients with disabilities. This factor, along with growing awareness pertaining to the availability of these robots, is expected to boost the healthcare assistive robot market during the forecast period.

Global Healthcare Assistive Robot Market: Regional Lucrativeness

The U.S., backed by government support, currently dominates the North America market and is expected to remain the most lucrative region throughout the forecast period. Japan is another highly profitable country-wise market, favored by high percentage of geriatric population and adoptability of new technology. Germany leads the Europe market for healthcare assistive robots.

Companies mentioned in the report

The global healthcare assistive robot market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of small players. The industry is in an incipient stage with numerous startups presenting immense potential for growth. Cyberdyne, Hansen Medical, HONDA Motor, and KUKA Robot Group are some of the prominent names in this industry, using their financial might and popular products to gain a larger share in the market. Some of the other healthcare assistive robot market players are Ekso Bionics, Hocoma, GaitTronics, Kinova Robotics, ReWalk Robotics, and Bionik.

Hydraulic Fluid Connector Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2018 – 2028

1 min ago

January 23, 2020

The global Hydraulic Fluid Connector Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The business intelligence study of the Hydraulic Fluid Connector Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units).

In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Hydraulic Fluid Connector Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Hydraulic Fluid Connector Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Hydraulic Fluid Connector Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the Hydraulic Fluid Connector Market report?

  • Learn the behavior pattern of every Hydraulic Fluid Connector Market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently
  • Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Hydraulic Fluid Connector landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast
  • Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis)
  • Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization

The Hydraulic Fluid Connector Market report answers the following queries:

  • Which players hold the significant Hydraulic Fluid Connector Market share and why?
  • What strategies are the Hydraulic Fluid Connector Market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
  • Why region is expected to lead the global Hydraulic Fluid Connector Market?
  • What factors are negatively affecting the Hydraulic Fluid Connector Market growth?
  • What will be the value of the global Hydraulic Fluid Connector Market by the end of 2029?

key players and products offered

  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

    ﻿Air Core Reactors Market to See Strong Growth including key players |ABB, GE, Siemens, Phoenix Electric Corporation, FdueG srl,etc.

    1 min ago

    January 23, 2020

    ﻿Air Core Reactors Market Analysis 2019-2024
    ﻿Air Core Reactors market 2024 gives a noteworthy review of ﻿Air Core Reactors, giving a meaning of the present market circumstance, giving exact market information from the readers point of view, and getting bits of knowledge. It contains comprehensive significant focuses that altogether influence the development of the market at a worldwide level. The report is made after a pin-point Market look into and top to bottom examination of the industry advancement in various segments that requires right investigation, innovation based thoughts, and its legitimacy.

    This Research gives the plan to focus on your targeted client’s seeing, needs and requests. The ﻿Air Core Reactors business is getting progressively unique and innovative, with increasingly number of private players selecting the business.

    In addition, the report discusses ﻿Air Core Reactors business strategies, sales and market channels, market volume and buyer’s information, demand and supply ratio across the globe. The report segments the worldwide ﻿Air Core Reactors based on the type of product, end users, and regions. It describes the performance of an individual segment in ﻿Air Core Reactors growth.

    Market Key Players: ABB, GE, Siemens, Phoenix Electric Corporation, FdueG srl, Laxmi Electronics, United Automation, Trench Group, Hilkar, Beijing Power Equipment Group (BPEG)

    Types can be classified into: Dry Type, Oil Immersed Type

    Applications can be classified into: Dry Type, Oil Immersed TypeIndustry Current Limiting, Power Flow Control, Capacitor Switching, Harmonic Filtering, Reactive Power Compensation

    Reasons for Buying:

    • This report provides identify analysis for changing competitive dynamics
    • It provides an impractical perspective on different factors driving or restraining the market growth
    • It provides a point analysis of changing competition dynamics.
    • It helps in making informed market decisions by having complete insights of market and by making a complete analysis of market segments

    In the end, the primary and foremost goal of this ﻿Air Core Reactors report is to aid the user check out the market about its definition, distribution, market capability, trends and the obstacles that the market is facing. We have done a knowledgeable and insightful study while developing the research document. Thus it offers a deep frame of reference of ﻿Air Core Reactors market.

    Worldwide ﻿Agriculture Sensors Markets, 2019 to 2024: key players include Texas Instruments, Auroras s.r.l., Bosch, Avidor High Tech, Libelium, etc.

    1 min ago

    January 23, 2020

    “Alexa Reports recently introduced Global Agriculture Sensors Market study presenting in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2024. Agriculture Sensors Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry including opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

    The report majorly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

    Major Key Players in This Report Include:
    Texas Instruments, Auroras s.r.l., Bosch, Avidor High Tech, Libelium, Sol Chip Ltd, Pycno Agriculture, CropX Inc, Trimble Inc, Sentera, LLC., The Yield Pty Ltd

    Market Drivers:

    Growing Health Awareness across the Global Population

    Up surging Demand of the market

    Market Trends:

    Introduction to Attractive Packages to encouraging Consumers

    Rising Popularity

    Market Restraints:

    Rising chances of cross-contamination

    Market Challenges:

    Continuously Changing Consumer Preferences and Tastes

    Market Opportunities:

    Introduction to distinct Agriculture Sensors Market

    Competitive Landscape:

    Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study.

    The Global Agriculture Sensors Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

    by Type (Physical Sensors, Mechanical Sensors, Chemical Sensors), Application (Physical Sensors, Mechanical Sensors, Chemical SensorsIndustry Yield Monitoring and Mapping, Soil Monitoring, Disease Control and Detection, Irrigation and Water Management).

    Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

    Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

    In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Agriculture Sensors Market are as follows:
    History Year: 2013-2017
    Base Year: 2018
    Estimated Year: 2019
    Forecast Year 2019 to 2024

    Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Agriculture Sensors Market:

    Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Agriculture Sensors market

    Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Agriculture Sensors Market.

    Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Agriculture Sensors

    Chapter 4: Presenting the Agriculture Sensors Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

    Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

    Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Agriculture Sensors market which consists of its Competitive Landscape & Company Profile

    Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

    Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

    What benefits does AMA research studies provides?

    • Supporting company financial and cash flow planning
    • Open up New Markets
    • To Seize powerful market opportunities
    • Key decision in planning and to further expand market share
    • Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis
    • Assisting in allocating marketing investments

    **Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation are Available in Full Report.

    Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

    Trending