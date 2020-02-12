Industry Analysis
Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Growth, Opportunities and Top Key 2022
Business intelligence is a very powerful tool for determining the recent trends in any field and also forecasting the areas of growth so that the firms can prepare themselves beforehand and therefore can chalk out strategies’ for entering new markets and thus enhancing their profitability. Similarly, healthcare business intelligence aims at determining the areas of growth in the healthcare business, regionally so that the players can develop appropriate technologies at adequate prices and hence acquire a greater market share and hence, serve the growing population in the best way.
End-User/Technology
The end users are mainly the established players who may be looking forward to diversifying their product line. However, the end users may also be the budding new companies and startups aimed at providing healthcare through the online medium as well as targeting the medical tourism market.
The technology involved here is the new tools of data analysis aimed at doing proper big data analysis, especially geographically to understand the proper growth potential of these markets.
Market Dynamics
In today’s world, with the coming up new kinds of diseases and also the increasing prevalence of existing diseases, every major player wants to have a larger market share in their existing market and also want to have a first mover advantage in case they are entering any developing new market. The major drivers for this market are the advancements in the data collection methods, data analytics, growing complexity of data and rising competition in the market space due to better funding of newer companies by venture capitalists.
Market Segmentation
The global healthcare business intelligence market is segmented mainly on the basis of the functions performed on the data, like predictive data analytics, data mining, prescriptive analytics, data warehousing, forecasting and so on. One more aspect of segmentation is the application of data which may be based on the patient care, market growth analysis and so on.
Finally, the market can be segmented on the basis of demographics as this may determine the type of methods used in data collection and analysis and also the costs and returns involved in the process.
Regional/Geographic Analysis
On the basis of geography, the developed countries have been the initiators as the major players are from these regions and they have the aim of entering into new markets. Also, the aging population in major economies is leading to the generation of more data regarding the expansion of the new-user market.
Opportunities
Due to the increasing population and aging trend in the developed countries, the need for proper data is expected to be the driver of the future healthcare industry as such data will give proper direction for expansion in new segments. Also, this data will help in identification of new regions such as developing regions in the Asia Pacific region where there is a rapid rise in population.
Key Players
Some prominent players in the market are Accenture, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, SAS, and Oracle and so on.
Industry Analysis
Healthcare Analytics Market Size and Forecast Report By 2022
Healthcare Analytics is the collection of data from sources such as clinical data, pharmaceutical and research data, claims and costs data, patient behaviour data for careful analytical analysis which results in improved and efficient healthcare services. TheHealthcare Analytics Market was valued at USAD XXX Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USAD XXX Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2022.
In addition to providing operational advantages to healthcare organisations in terms of revenue management cycleand integration of the health records, it is an effective tool for stratifying population to fulfil public health priorities on epidemiological basis. It can be of great value in national preventive care, empowering patients with rights, health policy recommendation, public health financing, intelligent government expenditure in health infrastructure, and in facilitating implementation of healthcare laws for patient safety in developing nations.
Market Dynamics
The major factors driving the growth of Healthcare Analytics market are as under:
1. Increased demand to curb the rising healthcare expenses, better healthcare facilities, improved patient outcomes.
2. Increasing number of patient data coupled with increased usage of data sharing social platforms and blogs will drive the market towards healthcare analytics.
3. Rising awareness about technologies in the field of personalised medicines and improving healthcare infrastructure coupled with incentives and policies in favour of value based and cloud based analytics are also
major drivers of this market.
The major factors which hinder the growth of Healthcare analytics market are as under:
1. The dearth of skilled professionals and IT technicians with sufficient knowledge base and technical expertise.
2. High initial investments and high cost of the analytics solutions coupled with uncertain returns on investment.
3. Data security, breach of confidentiality pertaining to patient’s data, dearth of structures for integrating and sharing data.
4. Trouble in establishing a global healthcare network due to fragmented international political and economic relations.
Market Segmentation
The Healthcare Analytics market is bifurcated on the basis of type, delivery mode, application, end user and region. Detailed segmentation is presented as below:
On the basis of Type
o Predictive Analysis
o Descriptive Analysis
o Prescriptive Analysis
Out of these descriptive analysis shares and is expected to share the largest share in this segment owing to its use by medical providers to understand the pattern of past records.
On the basis of Delivery Model
o On-Demand Model
o On-Premise Model
In this segment the On-Demand model is expected to show the highest growth owing to its pay-as-you-go model, no capital for hardware instalment.
On the basis of Application
o Operational and Administrative Analytics
> Workforce Management
> Supply Chain Management
> Strategic Analysis
o Financial Analytics’
> Claims Processing
> Fraud, Waste and Abuse (FWA)
> Risk Adjustment
> Payment Integrity
> Revenue Cycle Management (RCM)
o Population Health Analytics
o Clinical Analytics
> Quality Improvement & Clinical Benchmarking
> Comparative Analytics/Comparative Effectiveness
> Clinical Decision Support
> Precision Health
> Reporting and Compliance
On the basis of End User
o Providers
> Post-acute Organizations
> Hospitals, Physician Practices, and IDNs
> Ambulatory Settings
o Payers
> Government Agencies
> Private Insurance Companies
> Employers & Private Exchanges
On the basis of Component
o Services
o Software
o Hardware
On the basis of Region
o North America
o Europe
o Asia Pacific
Geographic Analysis
Geographically the market is segmented into following different regions:North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). North America shares the largest share in the global market and is even expected to be the region showing the highest CAGR in the forecast period. This significant share is attributed to four main factors:
1. The presence of a large of key players base in the region.
2. Openness of the region to adopt advanced technologies coupled with increasing adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHR) across all hospital platforms.
3. Improvement and advancement in healthcare infrastructure further propelled by capital fundings by various players.
4. Government role to reduce increasing medical costs and provide quality healthcare in the form of incentives, legislations like the EHR and other regulations to provide personalised medicines to people.
After this Europe is the next big share holder followed by Asia Pacific. In Asia Pacific, Japan has the largest market share and this is attributed to increasing initiatives b government to reduce the rising costs on medical treatment coupled with increase expenditure on medical needs and use of predictive and prescriptive methods across various hospital platforms.
Key Players
The key players who are driving the market of Healthcare Analytics and determine its future are: IBM Corporation (U.S.A.), Allscripts Health Solutions (U.S.A.), Inovalon (U.S.A.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.A.),Cognizant, Health Catalyst, Med Assets, Inc., McKesson Corporation, SAS Institute Inc.(USA), Truven Health Analytics,Verisk Health(USA), Optum Health(USA), McKesson Corporation(USA), Cerner Corporation(USA), Athena health,Computer Programs and Systems, Change Healthcare, Tenet Healthcare Corporation, GE Healthcare, Evolent Health, Influence Health and Health Catalyst(USA), Mede Analytics, Inc. (U.S.A).
Industry Analysis
Harmonic Filter Market: Size and Demand Analysis during 2020-2028 Dynamics, Segments
The total information and communication technology goods (including computers, peripheral devices, communication and consumer electronic components among other IT goods) exports registered a growth rate of 11.5% in 2017 as against 10.5% in 2012.
CRIFAX added a report on ‘Global Harmonic Filter Market, 2020-2028’ to its database of market research collaterals consisting of overall market scenario with prevalent and future growth prospects, among other growth strategies used by key players to stay ahead of the game. Additionally, recent trends, mergers and acquisitions, region-wise growth analysis along with challenges that are affecting the growth of the market are also stated in the report.
The emergence of new technological innovations including recent technologies such as DDI (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) finding their usage across both industrial and residential applications and rapid pace of Harmonic Filter taking place across various industries is estimated to drive the growth of the global Harmonic Filter Market over the forecast period (2019-2027). The manufacturing industries are predicted to invest about USD 340 billion on Harmonic Filter in 2019. Investments in robotics, autonomous and freight operations are estimated to generate revenues of USD 128 billion in the same year. With transformation of business models happening on account of emergence of AI, IoT and Robotics, the global Harmonic Filter Market is estimated to observe significant growth over the next 6-7 years.
The introduction of 5G network is anticipated to provide various business opportunities as well as tap additional sources of revenue for the telecom industries, on account of increase in speed and responsiveness of the wireless networks.
With growing demand for mobile data along with increased video streaming services, the adoption of 5G services in North America is estimated to cross 45% by 2023. The rollout of 5G network combined with IoT connectivity which includes connected cars, connected homes or connected cities is predicted to change the way the telecom operators perform their tasks. United Nations Conference on Trade & Development (UNCTAD) in its report stated that the percentage of total information and communication technology goods (including computers, peripheral devices, communication and consumer electronic components among other IT goods) exports had grown from 10.5% in 2012 to 11.5% in 2017. As of 2017, Hong Kong held the largest share of 51.7% in ICT goods exports among four nations, which was followed by Philippines (35.9%), Singapore (32%) and Malaysia (31%).Moreover, growth of the global economy along with several efforts taken by countries such as China, Japan, United States of America, Germany, Netherlands, Korea and other ICT goods exporting nations is anticipated to aid the growth of the IT and Telecom sector.To provide better understanding of internal and external marketing factors, the multi-dimensional analytical tools such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis have been implemented in the global Harmonic Filter Market report. Moreover, the report consists of market segmentation, CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), BPS analysis, Y-o-Y growth (%), Porter’s five force model, absolute $ opportunity and anticipated cost structure of the market.
Industry Analysis
Smart Home Products Market – Trends, Analysis And Forecast Till 2029
The research study on Global Smart Home Products market 2019 presents an extensive analysis of current Smart Home Products market size, drivers, trends, opportunities, challenges, as well as key Smart Home Products market segments. Further, it explains various definitions and classification of the Smart Home Products industry, applications, and chain structure.
In continuation of this data, the Smart Home Products report covers various marketing strategies followed by key players and distributors. Also explains Smart Home Products marketing channels, potential buyers and development history. The intent of global Smart Home Products research report is to depict the information to the user regarding Smart Home Products market forecast and dynamics for the upcoming years. The Smart Home Products study lists the essential elements which influence the growth of Smart Home Products industry. Long-term evaluation of the worldwide Smart Home Products market share from diverse countries and regions is roofed within the Smart Home Products report. Additionally, includes Smart Home Products type wise and application wise consumption figures.
After the basic information, the global Smart Home Products Market study sheds light on the Smart Home Products technological evolution, tie-ups, acquisition, innovative Smart Home Products business approach, new launches and Smart Home Products revenue. In addition, the Smart Home Products industry growth in distinct regions and Smart Home Products R;D status are enclosed within the report.The Smart Home Products study also incorporates new investment feasibility analysis of Smart Home Products. Together with strategically analyzing the key micro markets, the report also focuses on industry-specific drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the Smart Home Products market.
Global Smart Home Products Market Segmentation 2019:
By Type (Hardware Devices, and Software System)
By Application (Entertainment, Health, and Security)
By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East ; Africa)
The study also classifies the entire Smart Home Products market on basis of leading manufacturers, different types, various applications and diverse geographical regions. Overall Smart Home Products market is characterized by the existence of well-known global and regional Smart Home Products vendors. These established Smart Home Products players have huge essential resources and funds for Smart Home Products research as well as developmental activities. Also, the Smart Home Products manufacturers focusing on the development of new Smart Home Products technologies and feedstock. In fact, this will enhance the competitive scenario of the Smart Home Products industry.
The Leading Players involved in global Smart Home Products market are:
Honeywell International
Siemens
Johnson Controls International
Schneider Electric
United Technologies
Amazon
Apple
Google
ADT
Robert Bosch
Worldwide Smart Home Products Market Different Analysis:
Competitors Review of Smart Home Products Market: Report presents the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Smart Home Products players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics and forecast Smart Home Products industry situations. Production Review of Smart Home Products Market: It illustrates the production volume, capacity with respect to major Smart Home Products regions, application, type, and the price. Sales Margin and Revenue Accumulation Review of Smart Home Products Market: Eventually explains sales margin and revenue accumulation based on key regions, price, revenue, and Smart Home Products target consumer. Supply and Demand Review of Smart Home Products Market: Coupled with sales margin, the report depicts the supply and demand seen in major regions, among key players and for every Smart Home Products product type. Also interprets the Smart Home Products import/export scenario. Other key reviews of Smart Home Products Market: Apart from the above information, correspondingly covers the company website, number of employees, contact details of major Smart Home Products players, potential consumers and suppliers. Also, the strengths, opportunities, Smart Home Products market driving forces and market restraints are studied in this report.
Highlights of Global Smart Home Products Market Report:
* This report provides in detail analysis of the Smart Home Products and provides market size (US$ Million) and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the forecast period: 2019 ; 2029. * It also elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for world Smart Home Products market. * This study also provides key insights about Smart Home Products market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches, approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading Smart Home Products players. * It profiles leading players in the worldwide Smart Home Products market based on the following parameters ; company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies and future plans. * Insights from Smart Home Products report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make an informed decision with respect to their future product launches, market expansion, and Smart Home Products marketing tactics. * The world Smart Home Products industry report caters to various stakeholders in Smart Home Products market. That includes investors, device manufacturers, distributors and suppliers for Smart Home Products equipment. Especially incorporates government organizations, Smart Home Products research and consulting firms, new entrants, and financial analysts. *Various strategy matrices used in analyzing the Smart Home Products market would provide stakeholders vital inputs to make strategic decisions accordingly.
Global Smart Home Products Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis of Following: ; Smart Home Products Market segments and sub-segments ; Industry size ; Smart Home Products shares ; Smart Home Products Market trends and dynamics ; Market Drivers and Smart Home Products Opportunities ; Supply and demand of world Smart Home Products industry ; Technological inventions in Smart Home Products trade ; Smart Home Products Marketing Channel Development Trend ; Global Smart Home Products Industry Positioning ; Pricing and Brand Strategy ; Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Smart Home Products Market.Moreover, the report organizes to provide essential information on current and future Smart Home Products market movements, organizational needs and Smart Home Products industrial innovations. Additionally, the complete Smart Home Products report helps the new aspirants to inspect the forthcoming opportunities in the Smart Home Products industry. Investors will get a clear idea of the dominant Smart Home Products players and their future forecasts.
