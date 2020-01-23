HEALTHCARE CLAIMS MANAGEMENT MARKET INFORMATION, DEVELOPMENT AND OUTLOOK TO 2027 – ACCENTURE, ATHENAHEALTH, CERNER, COGNIZANT, CONIFER HEALTH, ECLINICALWORKS, MCKESSON, OPTUM, ORACLE

Sameer Joshi

This Report Provides an In-depth Insight of Healthcare Claims Management Market Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

Pune, January 23,2020 – In healthcare, the claims procedure is an important aspect in the administrative work performed by a healthcare entity. Medical claims have an impact on the speed and accuracy of the revenue cycle of a healthcare practice. The claims management process begins when a healthcare provider treats a patient and sends a bill of services provided to a designated payer, i.e. a health insurance company.

Rise in the number of health insurance companies along with the increasing patient volume are expected to fuel the growth of the healthcare claims management market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising adoption of electronic health records is anticipated to offer growth opportunities to the companies in the market.

The global healthcare claims management market is segmented on the basis of component, type, delivery mode, and end user. Based on component, the market is classified as, services and software. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as, integrated solution and standalone solution. Based on delivery mode, the market is segmented as, on premise and cloud based. The healthcare claims management market is categorized based on end user as, healthcare payers, healthcare providers and other end users.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global healthcare claims management market based on component, type, delivery mode, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The healthcare claims management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report also includes the profiles of key healthcare claims management companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players operating in the healthcare claims management market Accenture, athenahealth, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Cognizant, Conifer Health Solutions, LLC., eClinicalWorks, McKesson Corporation, Optum, Inc., Oracle, and The SSI Group, LLC among others.

