Healthcare e-Commerce Market Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, Global Trends, Leading Players & Future Forecast By 2026

Key Companies Analyzed in Automation Testing Market Report are: – IBM, CA Technologies, Micro Focus, Capgemini, Microsoft, TestPlant and Others.

The Global Automation Testing Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The market is growing on account of ease of maintenance, and the ability to efficiently use resources during off-peak hours.

Automation Testing simplify efforts as much as possible with a minimum set of scripts. Automated tests provide constant results and data points, which expected to be the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Lack of skilled and experienced test automation resources may hinder the Automation Testing market growth. However, automation testing along with smart analytics, is expected to become crucial for testing, as it enables the automatic adoption of test suites, intelligent decision-making, and fast validation. These are expected to be the major opportunities in the Automation Testing Market.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Automation Testing market throughout the forecast period, since it is witnessing dynamic changes in the adoption of automation in testing activities across multiple verticals.

The mobile sub segment is expected to account for the market size in the endpoint interface segment attributed to the fact that test automation is important for mobility testing as the same use case has to be run and validated on a growing number of devices and platforms.

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada

Europe- Germany, U.K., France, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America- Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa- UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Benefits of the Report:

*Global, regional, country, propulsion type, and application market size and their forecast from 2019-2025

*Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

*Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

*Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

*Analysis on Key players strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

Target Audience:

*Automation Testing Manufacturers & Technology Providers

*Traders, Importers, and Exporters

*Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

*Research and Consulting Firms

*Government and Research Organizations

*Associations and Industry Bodies

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Manufacturers

* Suppliers

* Distributors

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institutes

