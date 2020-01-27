Healthcare IT Services Market 2020 | Know the Latest Strategies of Key Players: Mckesson, Allscript, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Cerner, etc.

Global Wireless Charging ICs Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.



The major growth driver of global wireless charging ICs market is the increasing penetration of technologically advanced electronic devices. Because of the rising demand and popularity of wireless charging, the ICs have found wide applications in varied electronic equipment such as mobiles, laptops, and tablets. This is expected to positively impact on the global market. This global market is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years because of technological developments such as the compact and miniaturization designing of these IC packages for their proficient incorporation into different portable customer electronic devices. The rising operation of these ICs in automobiles is also expected to boost the wireless charging ICs market in the forecast period.

The growing popularity of wireless charging ICs market might be restrained by the market’s saturation with duplicate items. This, in turn, has reduced the consumer’s trust.

Based on type, Receiver ICs enjoy a larger demand from consumers than transmitter ones and is predicted to remain the most valued product in this market over the coming years. The former accounted for a demand share of over 64% in 2015. The phenomenal growth of wireless charging is projected to fuel the sales of receiver ICs in the future, on account of their multiple product charging capabilities.

Asia Pacific led the global market in 2015 with a share of over 32 % and is anticipated to maintain its dominance in this market in the years to come. The rising demand for these ICs in the consumer electronics sector is a key growth driver for the Asia Pacific market for wireless charging ICs. This regional market is projected to gain significantly from the increasing uptake of smartphones and tablets in several Asian countries like India and China, over the next few years.

North America region is expected to exhibit lucrative opportunities for growth of the market for wireless charging ICs in the future because of the increasing utilization of wireless charging electronics devices in the public sector. The increasing demand for wireless charging in a number of consumer electronic devices such as gaming devices, laptops, computers, tablets, mobiles, and televisions are also projected to boost the North America market for wireless charging ICs.

The report delivers an assessment of different drivers that are impacting the global market, with the restraints and opportunities that has also been sheltered under the scope of this report. All these factors help in recognizing different trends that have been impacting the complete market growth. Also, after considering all these factors, wide analysis of the region wise growth parameters of wireless charging ICs market along with the overall assessment for the forecast period of 2018-2026 has been also been provided in this report. Additionally, patents study is also comprised in the scope of the research.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global wireless charging ICs market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global wireless charging ICs market.

Scope of Global Wireless Charging ICs Market

Global Wireless Charging ICs Market, By Type

• Transmitter ICs

• Receiver ICs

Global Wireless Charging ICs Market, By Component

• Relays

• Circuit Breakers

Global Wireless Charging ICs Market, By Power Solution

• Low

• Medium

• High

Global Wireless Charging ICs Market, By Application

• Smartphones and Tablets

• Wearable Electronic Devices

• Medical Devices

• Automobile Devices

Global Wireless Charging ICs Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Wireless Charging ICs Market

• NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

• MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan)

• Qualcomm Inc. (U.S)

• Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S)

• Broadcom Corporation (U.S)

• Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

• On Semiconductor (U.S)

• Linear Technology (U.S)

• ROHM Co. Ltd.(Japan)

