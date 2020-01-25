Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market: Segmentation, Industry trends and Development to2017 – 2025

Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Healthcare Predictive Analytics market.

the global Healthcare Predictive Analytics market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption.

Drivers and Restraints

Several developing nations across the globe are facing issues due to the tremendous rise in the cost of medication. As a result, governments worldwide are making notable efforts to offer quality and cost-effective services to consumers. This is expected to boost the demand for healthcare predictive analytics throughout the forecast period. In addition, the rising demand for personalization for patient care with the use of advanced technology is anticipated to encourage the growth of the overall market in the near future.

On the flip side, several privacy issues and data theft are predicted to restrict the growth of the global healthcare predictive analytics market in the next few years. In addition, the lack of skilled professionals is projected to hamper the growth of the global market in the near future. Nonetheless, the key players in the market are making efforts to overcome these challenges and create an awareness regarding the advantages of implementing healthcare predictive analytics. This is likely to supplement the growth of the market in the market in the coming years.

Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global market for healthcare predictive analytics has been divided on the basis of geography into Europe, Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. According to the research study, in the last few years, North America held a key share of the global market and is expected to remain in the leading position across the forecast period. The significant contribution from the U.S. and the availability of skilled workforce are some of the major factors that are anticipated to encourage the growth of the North America healthcare predictive analytics market in the near future.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is likely to witness a healthy growth in the coming few years, thanks to the economic development in this region. The rapid development of the information technology industry and the tremendously rising IT outsourcing are estimated to fuel the growth of Asia Pacific market in the forecast period. The research study has provided the forecast statistics related to the regional segments of the global healthcare predictive analytics market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Research Report are:

The study presents insights into the vendor analysis of the healthcare predictive analytics market across the globe. The company profiles of the prominent players in the global market have been listed in the research study to offer a strong understanding of the market. In addition, the business plans that are being used by these players have been discussed in order to guide the market players in making effective business decisions in the near future.

Some of the key players operating in the global healthcare predictive analytics market are Optum, Inc., Allscripts, Verisk Analytics, Inc., SAS, IBM, MedeAnalytics, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Oracle, and Cerner Corporation. A rise in the number of strategic collaborations and the rising focus on new product development are anticipated to supplement the growth of the global healthcare predictive analytics market in the next few years. Moreover, advancement in technology is another key factor propelling the global market.

