MARKET REPORT
Heat Meters Market Competitive Environment & Forecast 2017 – 2025
Heat Meters Market: Overview
The demand for heat meters market is likely to see an upswing during the forecasting period 2018 – 2028 due to rapid advancement in technology accompanied with the change in a lifestyle across the world. Urbanization which has shrouded the world has found various ways to lead a comfortable ways irrespective of weather. Rising espouse of district heating systems along with rapid expansion of commercial and residential establishment is anticipated to boost up the sales of heat meters in various regions of the world. Scandinavian countries such as Denmark and Norway are majorly known to have installed heat meters market in order to receive hot water. Almost 60% of the households in these countries have them installed. The heat meters market was worth at US$760 mn in the base year and is expected to cross US$ 8.5 mn by the end of the assessed period.
The global heat meters market can be segregated on the basis of technology, product, application, and region. On the basis of product the market is further divided into ultrasonic, vortex, and others. On the basis of technology the market is split into mechanical and static. The heath meters market finds its application in residential and commercial areas. Commercial areas is known to hold a majority share due to quick development of college/university, office buildings, government buildings, hotels, and others in recent years.
The analysts of the report have provided a complete 360 degree synopsis of the market, thus helping the readers to understand the insight of the market. Analysts of this report have conducted extensive research such as collecting information from the primary and secondary research source. Conclusion of the report has been done on the basis of Porter’s Five Point analysis, thus helping entrepreneurs to take important step in the market. The report provides various market dynamics such as opportunities, technological advancement, trends, and restrains which might impact the growth rate of the market in years ahead.
Heat Meters Market: Trends and Opportunities
Polices laid down by government of various countries towards having an energy efficient heat meters market installed in buildings is likely to support the growth of heat meters market in years to come. For instance in the U.S The American society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air conditioning Engineers in 2013 fixed energy standards, according to which there has to be a sub metering in buildings higher that 25000 ft for energy sustainability and efficiency. Increasing stress on effective energy management technology coupled with rising demand for accurate and reliable metering system is prognosticated to steer the heat meters market share. Rapid industrialization across the world is likely to push the global heat meters market. It is noticed that ultrasonic heat meters to gain major traction due to dirt restraint, high data accuracy, durability, long-term stability, and low energy consumption. Surge in demand for home automation system accompanied with effective planning and management of energy consumption is likely to increase the sales for mechanical heat meters market.
Heat Meters Market: Market Potential
One of the major player in the market, Alliant Energy has recently gained a lot criticism from its customer in the U.S due to high electricity bills. Company has said it is the hot weather which has actually raised the electric bills.
Heat Meters Market: Regional Outlook
On the basis of geography, the global heat meters market is stretched across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world. Amongst these North America is likely to hold the major share owing to the rules laid out by the U.S Department of Energy. It is anticipated that by the end of 2024, the U.S will set past the 510 thousand units of heat meters. Norms implemented by government in European countries are likely to stimulate the growth of the market. Germany contributes the most among other European countries. It is predicted that China from the Asia Pacific is expected to see a rise in demand for heat meters market.
Heat Meters Market: Competitive Landscape
Players are focusing on the research and development to obtain more efficient product. Strategies such as merger and acquisition are be taken up my major players to extend their supplies. Some of the major companies in the market are Landsis+Gyr, Siehl, Qundis, Zenner, Secure Meters, and Siemens.
MARKET REPORT
eDiscovery Market Key Players and Witness High Growth Demand During by 2025
Global eDiscovery Market: Snapshot
eDiscovery solutions and services help organizations to facilitate their business procedures. eDiscovery solutions allow users to exchange, review, collect, and preserve information stored in electronic formats. These are used across various industrial segments such as education, manufacturing, retail, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, energy and utilities, IT and telecom, healthcare, insurance (BFSI), financial services, banking, and legal. Increase in mobile device penetration and usage, stringent compliance with policies and regulations worldwide, global increase in litigations, and focus on decreasing operational budget of legal departments are few of the factors driving the global eDiscovery market.
To provide enhanced eDiscovery solutions, various players operating in this market are undertaking partnerships and are focusing on mergers and acquisition to expand their footprint. For instance in Feb 2017, Compliance Discovery Solutions, a prominent player providing integrated eDiscovery services, partnered with another CloudNine. This partnership was intended to integrate the technologies of both companies to provide improved solutions to the customers. Other prominent players in this market include FTI Consulting, Inc., Catalyst Repository Systems, Inc., Integreon Managed Solutions, Inc., Epiq Systems, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Guidance Software, Inc., EMC Corporation, IBM Corporation, Daegis, Inc., and HP Autonomy.
Due to emergence of digitalization, organizations all over the world are adopting cloud deployment model for better performance of eDiscovery solutions. Cloud deployment allows companies to reduce cost associated with maintenance and required IT infrastructure. Furthermore, as cloud deployment allows players to provide solutions to any part of world, various players are focusing on developing this segment.
Global eDiscovery Market: Overview
eDiscovery is a set of interlinked processes consisting of preserving, collecting, reviewing, and exchanging information stored in electronic formats. These formats, universally known as electronically stored information (ESI), are used by parties to furnish evidence or in response to production in various legal proceedings such as litigations, government investigations, and right to information requests. Different types of ESI may include a wide spectrum of sources such as emails, documents, audio and video files, company-specific databases, social media content, encrypted data, and cloud-based storage.
With the proliferation of data from myriad sources, including cloud computing devices and platforms, the processes are rather complex. Since electronic documents essentially contain metadata, they may be the source of various information: the date and time the file was created, information on authors and recipients, and file properties.
Global eDiscovery Market: Trends
The increasing application of eDiscovery solutions by several government agencies for conducting investigations, coupled with the worldwide rise in litigations that mandate the use of ESI as evidence, has propelled the global market. The soaring need for proactively using eDiscovery processes as part of risk mitigation strategies in numerous organizations is expected to fuel the market over the forecast period. The rapidly rising volume of data across enterprises has triggered the need for eDiscovery platforms and services.
In contrast, the high cost of eDiscovery services is likely to impede the market to an extent. However, the popularity of cost-effective on-premises services is anticipated to boost the market. The upsurge in the use of social media tools such as Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn in a large number of organizations is also expected to create ample opportunities for market players.
Global eDiscovery Market: Market Potential
An assessment of recent competitive dynamics indicates the emergence of automated solutions and advanced technologies aimed at simplifying the workflow of eDiscovery projects. Automation solutions are increasingly being demanded by several law firms and corporate users to accelerate eDiscovery processes.
Recently, Compliance Discovery Solutions, a pioneer in offering integrated eDiscovery services, partnered with CloudNine, an eDiscovery automation software company, for technology integration. The agreement entails integration of CloudNine’s eDiscovery automation technology with the best-of-breed discovery-as-a-service (DaaS) offering provided by Compliance. The partnership is significant as CloudNine customers can conveniently access the intuitive DaaS environment. This will help them simplify eDiscovery workflows spanning across routine audits to complex technologies. Using the tool, the user can accelerate the uploading and processing of ESI without making any additional investment in dedicated servers, hardware, and software.
In yet another promising development, Veritas Technologies, a leading information management company, announced its plan to expand its partnership with Google to provide customers access to increased capabilities of its 360 Data Management capabilities. Furthermore, the partnership will ensure the clients’ readiness to eDiscovery solutions. In addition, the company has announced a set of innovative solutions with Google Cloud, which will offer users extensive eDiscovery support for its G Suite Enterprise offering.
Global eDiscovery Market: Regional Outlook
North America is a prominent market for eDiscovery solutions and platforms. The market is expected to witness impressive growth along the forecast period. The growth is attributed to stringent compliances across enterprises to preserve data and the rising inclination of various government agencies toward the adoption of eDiscovery solutions. In addition, the increasing emphasis of law enforcement agencies to make attorneys and lawyers familiar with ESI in the U.S. has spurred the demand for eDiscivery offerings. Furthermore, the launch of intuitive and interactive solutions on varied cloud models is expected to propel the regional market.
However, in the coming years, the regional market may lose some revenue to emerging markets such as Asia Pacific and South Africa. The rapid pace of industrialization in Asia Pacific has spurred the usage of mobile devices in enterprises, catapulting the need for managing ESI and boosting the regional market.
Global eDiscovery Market: Competitive Landscape
Leading vendors are making partnerships and entering into agreements with global technology companies to consolidate their market shares. Several players are offering cloud-based solutions to gain a stronghold in the market. Major companies operating in eDiscovery market include HP Autonomy, Daegis, Inc., IBM Corporation, EMC Corporation, Guidance Software, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Epiq Systems, Inc., Integreon Managed Solutions, Inc., Catalyst Repository Systems, Inc., and FTI Consulting, Inc.
MARKET REPORT
Voyage Data Recorders Market Projected to Reach US $1570.0 Million Globally with Impressive CAGR by 2024 | Top Key players Analysis by – Japan Radio, Furuno, Consilium
The global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market is thoroughly analysed by covering major segments of the market. An in-depth market segmentation is covered below that reflects the vital elements included in the wearable gaming accessories market research report. According to market is projected to grow at a stellar CAGR during the period of assessment, 2019-2024.
Global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market overview:
The report of global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market includes the competitive landscape section which provides the full and in-depth analysis of the current market trends, changing technologies and developments that will be beneficial for the companies, which are competing in the market. The report offers an overview of revenue, demand, and supply of data, futuristic cost, and growth analysis during the projected the year.
With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0140720278127 from 1520.0 million $ in 2014 to 1630.0 million $ in 2019, Market analysts believe that in the next few years, Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) will reach 1570.0 million $.
The Global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market is sub segmented into General Voyage Data Recorder, Simplified Voyage Data Recorder. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market is sub segmented into Passenger Ship, Cargo Ship, Naval Ship.
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Furthermore, it offers a detailed description and business profiles of leading key players operating in the global regions. It includes an overview of companies, contact information, methodologies, revenue generation, and successful strategies. North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe have been analyzed to get better insights about target market across the globe.
Some of the major players that operate in the Global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market are Japan Radio Co, Furuno, Interschalt Maritime Systems, Consilium, L-3 Communications, Wärtsilä SAM Electronics, Kongsberg Maritime, Beijing Highlander, Raytheon Anschutz, Danelec Marine, Kelvin Hughes Maretron.
Latest Industry Updates:
FURUNO:- will be exhibiting at the Meteorological Technology World Expo 2018 from October 9th to 11th in the city of Amsterdam, capital of the Netherlands
MTWE is one of the largest shows in the world of technologies related to climate, including weather forecasting, climate analysis, measurement, and services. FURUNO, willing to contribute even more to the development of new technologies in this field, will exhibit its Compact X-band Dual Polarimetric Doppler Weather Radar “WR-2100” and X-band Doppler Weather Radar “WR110”. FURUNO Weather Radars have already been the choice of many all over the world. The Radar can be used in various kinds of environment and covers many fields of application such as water management, traffic support or disaster assistance. At this exhibition, FURUNO will provide several examples of installation for the equipment above.
Table of Contents:
Global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market Report 2019
1 Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Definition
2 Global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market Major Player Share and Market Overview
3 Major Player Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Business Introduction
4 Global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market Segmentation (Region Level)
5 Global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)
6 Global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
7 Global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
MARKET REPORT
Global Smart Controller Market 2019 Industry Trend, Outlook, Size, Top Manufacturers (Computime Group Ltd., Honeywell International, HeT Inc., Sanhua Holdings Group, Real Design Intelligent, Schneider Electric) and Demand Forecast 2026
Smart Controller Market
The Global Smart Controller Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026. The global Smart Controller market is primarily segmented based on different deployment, end-user, and regions.
Growing adoption of automated devices with smart control is expected to drive market growth. High cost of installation for small agricultural purposes is hindering market growth.
The key players profiled in the market include:
• Computime Group Ltd., Honeywell International, HeT Inc., Sanhua Holdings Group, Xiamen Hualian Electronics Corp. Ltd., Real Design Intelligent, Schneider Electric, Robert Bosch GmbH, Kakatiya Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd. and GE Pvt. Ltd.
On the basis of types, the market is split into:
• Electronic Smart Controller
• Standard Smart Controller
• Communication Smart Controller
On the basis of applications, the market is split into:
• Utility
• Consumer Electronics
• Automotive
• Healthcare
• Aerospace & Defense
• Others
These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.
Global Smart Controller Market is spread across 121 pages
Key Benefits of the Report:
• Global, regional, country, product type, and application market size and their forecast from 2014-2025
• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market
• Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies
• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points
• Analysis on key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market
• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies
• Detailed insights on emerging regions, product types, applications with qualitative and quantitative information and facts
• Identification of the key patents filed in the field of Smart Controller
Target Audience:
• Smart Controller Manufacturers
• Research and Consulting Firms
• Government and Research Organizations
• Associations and Industry Bodies
Table Of Content:
1. Executive Summary
2. Methodology and Scope
3. Global Smart Controller Market — Market Overview
4. Smart Controller Market by Product Type Outlook
5. Smart Controller Market by Industry Vertical Outlook
6. Global Smart Controller Regional Outlook
7. Competitive Landscape
