Heater and Cooler Devices Market New Era of Industry & Forecast 2020-2030

This report studies the global Consumer NAS market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Consumer NAS market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Network-attached storage (NAS) is a file-level computer data storage server connected to a computer network providing data access to a heterogeneous group of clients.

The increasing need for video surveillance systems to be one of the major factors driving market growth. Smart home security is gaining traction among the consumers and is one of the most demanding IoT applications.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas accounted for the major share in the NAS storage market in 2017. The Americas are known for the early adoption of modern technologies and hence the demand for consumer NAS is expected to rise from the advanced economies of North America. Moreover, the strong presence and penetration of the top vendors will drive the growth of the market.

In 2017, the global Consumer NAS market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Apple

Dell Technologies

NEC

Seagate Technology

Western Digital

Netgear Inc

Synology Inc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Backup

Archiving

Disaster Recovery

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Business

Home

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Consumer NAS in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Consumer NAS are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

