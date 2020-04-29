Connect with us

Heel Pressure Injury Relieving Devices Market Worth US$ 529.0 Mn By 2026

2020-04-29

Increasing prevalence of pressure ulcer and increasing adoption coupled with increasing acquaintance of heel pressure injury relieving devices expected to gain traction throughout the forecast period in the heel pressure injury relieving devices market.

According to a latest research by the company, the global heel pressure injury relieving devices market is anticipated to account for over US$ 529.0 Mn, in terms of value, by 2026 end. The report on heel pressure injury relieving devices further projects significant growth potential through 2026.

Factors Influencing Revenue Growth of the Global Heel Pressure Injury Relieving Devices Market

The rapidly increasing geriatric population expected to contribute to heel pressure injury relieving devices market growth significantly because the risk of heel pressure injuries increases with increase in age due to decreased mobility.

As per a study carried out by Perneger et al. the occurrence of pressure ulcer in patients aged 70–79 is around 11.2%, whereas around 34% in patients aged more than 90 years furthermore increasing the heel pressure injury relieving devices revenue generation.

In 2016, around 12.4% of population of APAC was over 60 years of age, which is expected to increase to 25% by 2050, which represents significant revenue opportunity for heel pressure injury relieving devices market in near future.

The aging population is growing at faster rate in developing countries compared to developed countries offering vast revenue generation opportunity in heel pressure injury relieving devices market e.g. France took over 115 years to transform from aging to aged society, whereas China is expected to take only 25 years for similar transition which in turn expected to fuel heel pressure injury relieving devices market growth.

As per a study carried out by Jeong Min Kim, Hyunjeong Lee and et al., indicates that prevalence of post-operative pressure injuries is high driving the heel pressure injury relieving devices market. As per above study the prevalence of postoperative pressure ulcer is around 3.7%, as significant number of surgeries are performed worldwide, representing significant revenue opportunity for heel pressure injury relieving devices market.

A total number of surgical procedures performed on the chest in Japan in 2014 were 88,112, including 15,360 for pneumothorax, 38,999 for primary lung cancer and 4,850 for mediastinal tumor driving the growth of  the heel pressure injury relieving devices market.

Increasing ICU admissions for the treatment of various chronic diseases further expected to drive the growth of the heel pressure injury relieving devices market. Increasing number of admissions to intensive care units due to chronic illness results in immobilization, lower consciousness, edema, incontinence increasing patient’s susceptibility to develop pressure ulcer in turn driving the growth of heel pressure injury relieving devices market.

The presence of medical conditions such as diabetes further enhances the risk of tissue breakdown and diabetes has widespread prevalence, thus contributing to heel pressure injury relieving devices market growth.

Strategies Adopted by Manufacturers of Heel Pressure Injury Relieving Devices

The manufacturing companies in the heel pressure injury relieving devices market are focusing on the development of technologically advanced heel pressure injury relieving devices and further focusing on the cost effectiveness of the heel pressure injury relieving devices.

Over last few years, leading players in the constant low heel pressure injury relieving devices as well as alternating heel pressure injury relieving devices segment of the heel pressure injury relieving devices market are focusing on the regions such as Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific to improve their geographical footprints. Various small- and medium-sized manufacturers in the heel pressure injury relieving devices are providing cost-effective alternatives for preventing pressure ulcer in the developing economies.

The company has segmented the global heel pressure injury relieving devices market into product type and end user. In terms of revenue, constant low heel pressure injury relieving devices segment by product type in heel pressure injury relieving devices market will hold significant share over the forecast period. Whereas, alternating heel pressure injury relieving devices is expected to be the fastest growing segment.

Company Profiles

  • Stryker Corporation
  • EHOB
  • DeRoyal Industries, Inc.
  • DermaSaverPro
  • Mölnlycke Health Care AB
  • Medline
  • Owens & Minor, Inc.
  • Posey Products, LLC
  • Maxxcare B.V.
  • Skil-Care Corporation
  • Others.
Global Wooden Furniture Market Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Restraints Forecast 2024

2020-04-29

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Wooden Furniture market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Wooden Furniture market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Wooden Furniture market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Wooden Furniture market.

The Wooden Furniture market report examines the consumption patter of each segment and the factors affecting the pattern. In addition, the report focuses on the production footprint of each segment in various industries and regions across the globe.

The Wooden Furniture market report helps the readers grasp the changing trend in the industry supply chain, manufacturing techniques and expenses, and current scenario of the end uses in the global Wooden Furniture market.

All the players running in the global Wooden Furniture market are elaborated thoroughly in the Wooden Furniture market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Wooden Furniture market players.

IKEA
Ashley Furniture Industries
NITORI
Yihua Timber
Huafeng Furniture
Dorel Industries
Nobilia
Sauder Woodworking
Suofeiya
La-Z-Boy Inc.
Nolte Furniture
Hooker Furniture
QUANU
Man Wah Holdings
Natuzzi
Hulsta group
Markor
Kinnarps
Klaussner Furniture Industries
Doimo
Samson Holding
Sunon
Nowy Styl Group
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
Solid wood furniture
Wood-based panels furniture
Miscellaneous furniture

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Home furniture
Office furniture
Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa

The Wooden Furniture market report answers the following queries:

  1. Why consumers are highly inclined towards the consumption of segment in the Wooden Furniture market?
  2. What are the opportunities available for players operating in the global Wooden Furniture market?
  3. Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Wooden Furniture market?
  4. Why region leads the global Wooden Furniture market?
  5. What are the drivers and restraints affecting the market size of the global Wooden Furniture market?

What the report encloses for the readers:

  • Critical insights of each segment, including volume growth outlook, and demand & supply pattern.
  • A to Z of each player – positives & negatives, current status, future developments – of the global Wooden Furniture market.
  • Detailed information regarding the trends influencing the growth of the global Wooden Furniture market.
  • In-depth assessment on the utilization of Wooden Furniture in each end use industry.
  • Historical data and future growth outlook of the global Wooden Furniture market.

Why choose Wooden Furniture Market Report?

  • Digital intelligence solutions to help clients stay at the forefront.
  • Published 6, 000+ reports and recognized by 150+ countries globally.
  • A team of 300+ analysts to deliver real-time information across various industries and companies.
  • Customized business reports to overcome unique market challenges
Microdermabrasion Devices Market Forecast and Segments, 2017 – 2027

2020-04-29

Study on the Microdermabrasion Devices Market

The comprehensive report published by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Microdermabrasion Devices Market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Microdermabrasion Devices Market during the forecast period 2017 – 2027.

As per the findings of the presented study, the Microdermabrasion Devices Market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period 2017 – 2027. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Microdermabrasion Devices in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario.

The presented study addresses the following queries related to the Microdermabrasion Devices Market:

  • Why is the demand for product 1 expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period 2017 – 2027?
  • How will progress in technology influence the growth of the Microdermabrasion Devices Market in the upcoming years?
  • Which region is likely to emerge as the most lucrative pocket for market players?
  • What are the recent trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Microdermabrasion Devices Market in the near future?
  • Which market players are expected to have a strong global presence in the Microdermabrasion Devices Market?

The presented market report dives deep into understanding the business strategies adopted by leading market players in the global Microdermabrasion Devices Market. Further, the SWOT analysis for leading market players is enclosed in the report along with the revenue share, pricing analysis, and product overview of each company.

The extensive study on the Microdermabrasion Devices Market pinpoints the different factors that are likely to influence the prospects of the Microdermabrasion Devices Market in each region.

Decisive Information Enclosed in the report:

  • The scenario of the global Microdermabrasion Devices Market in different regions
  • Current market trends influencing the growth of the Microdermabrasion Devices Market
  • Factors expected to hinder the growth of the global Microdermabrasion Devices Market
  • Micro and macro-economic factors shaping the growth of the market in different regions
  • Key strategies adopted by players to gain a competitive edge in the Microdermabrasion Devices Market

key players and products offered

  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

  • A neutral perspective on market performance

  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

    • NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

    Management of Hair Loss Market Development 2019 – Procter & Gamble, L' Oreal, Unilever, Taisho, Henkel

    2020-04-29

    Market Research Place has skillfully presented new research in its database namely, Global Management of Hair Loss Market 2019 which is a comprehensive study of the market, measuring the past and current market values and predicting future market orientation between the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the overview, summary, market dynamics, competitive analysis, and key player’s various strategies to confidently stand in the global Management of Hair Loss market. Other factors such as classification, business atmosphere, size, effectual trends within business area unit, and SWOT analysis comprised during this analysis study.

    Top key players analysis of the global Management of Hair Loss market includes : Procter & Gamble, L’ Oreal, Unilever, Taisho, Henkel, Merck, Shiseido, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Rohto, Lifes2Good, Gerolymatos International, Toppik, Nanogen, Oxford BioLabs, Ultrax Labs, Avalon Natural Products, Bayer, Pharma Medico, Wal-Mart, Kerafiber, Amplixin, Costco Wholesale, Phyto, Keranique, DS Healthcare Group, Kaminomoto, Softto, Bawang, Zhang Guang 101,

    The report covers an accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. The report further suggests that the Management of Hair Loss market appears to progress at an accelerating rate over the forecast period. The report presents a detailed overview of product specification, product type, product scope, and production analysis with key factors such as capacity, production, revenue, price, and gross margin. All details and the role of the leading market players functioning in the industry have been given in the report.  In addition the report sports charts, tables, and numbers that provide a transparent view of the market.

    Key Segments Covered In This Report: 

    On the basis of product type, the market report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type. On the basis of the end users/applications, the market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share, and growth rate for each application.

    For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global market is analyzed across key geographies namely: North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam), Central & South America (Brazil), Middle East & Africa (Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa). Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

    Important Factors of The Report:

    The research study presents the analysis of the parent market based on players, present, past, and futuristic data. The market covers an overview of the cost structure of the products available in the market and their manufacturing chain. The study also unveils data with regards to the producers and distributors, downstream buyers, and manufacturing cost structure of the Management of Hair Loss market. The report offers a detailed rundown of each segment considering their overall growth, demand, sales, production, and market performance.

